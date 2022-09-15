U.S. markets close in 18 minutes

CAYUGA CENTERS ANNOUNCES MERGER WITH INSTITUTE FOR CHILD & FAMILY HEALTH IN MIAMI-DADE COUNTY

·2 min read

Merger expands the organization's growing Florida care network into Miami market

MIAMI, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cayuga Centers has announced Miami-Dade County child and family services provider, Institute for Child & Family Health (ICFH), will be joining the Cayuga Centers' family of services as part of the organization's commitment to supporting at-risk youth in Florida and expansion within the state.

Cayuga Centers has announced the Institute for Child & Family Health will be joining the organization.

"Cayuga Centers and ICFH share a common dedication to helping children and families, a commitment to quality care and an appreciation for strong partnerships and expertise in child welfare and behavioral health," said Edward Hayes, Cayuga Centers President and CEO. "This is a natural pairing that will help Cayuga Centers expand its Florida footprint and allow both organizations to benefit from our collective experiences."

ICFH will begin operating under the Cayuga Centers name on September 17, 2022. Merging into Cayuga Centers' existing organizational structure, the teams and facilities will be under the supervision of Cayuga Centers' newly appointed Senior Vice President of Florida, Dr. Tamaru Phillips, LFMT.

"From the moment we met Ed and the team at Cayuga Centers, it was clear our aligned goals and values made us ideal partners," said Suzy Schumer, CEO of ICFH. "We're excited to join with Cayuga Centers and together expand our reach to children and families in South Florida and beyond by delivering high quality services."

This merger will result in expanded services for Miami-Dade County as Cayuga Centers looks to bring its Treatment Family Foster Care program to the area. To learn more about Cayuga Centers' Florida services and operations, visit cayugacenters.org/florida.

About Cayuga Centers
Cayuga Centers is a nationally accredited and awarded 501(c)(3) non-profit, human services agency headquartered in Auburn, NY. Founded in 1852, the agency has delivered quality services by following the agency's core mission of helping individuals and families grow as independent, healthy, and productive citizens through quality counseling, out-of-home care, and support services. Cayuga Centers provides a continuum of support services nationally, with offices in over 10 cities. The agency specializes in providing individualized, culturally appropriate, and trauma-informed support to diverse populations. Cayuga Centers currently serves 10,000 individuals and families annually. Visit www.cayugacenters.org to learn about its services, how to become a foster parent, and employment opportunities.

Media Contact:
Jacalyn Lawton
jlawton@lambert.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cayuga-centers-announces-merger-with-institute-for-child--family-health-in-miami-dade-county-301625773.html

SOURCE Cayuga Centers

