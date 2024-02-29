CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) most popular amongst retail investors who own 57% of the shares, institutions hold 34%

Key Insights

Significant control over CB Financial Services by retail investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

The top 25 shareholders own 39% of the company

Recent purchases by insiders

To get a sense of who is truly in control of CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. We can see that retail investors own the lion's share in the company with 57% ownership. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

And institutions on the other hand have a 34% ownership in the company. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of CB Financial Services.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About CB Financial Services?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

CB Financial Services already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at CB Financial Services' earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in CB Financial Services. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Asset Management Arm is currently the largest shareholder, with 6.4% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 5.6% and 4.2%, of the shares outstanding, respectively. Additionally, the company's CEO John Montgomery directly holds 0.6% of the total shares outstanding.

On studying our ownership data, we found that 25 of the top shareholders collectively own less than 50% of the share register, implying that no single individual has a majority interest.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of CB Financial Services

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in CB Financial Services, Inc.. In their own names, insiders own US$11m worth of stock in the US$114m company. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but we usually like to see higher insider holdings. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, collectively holds 57% of CB Financial Services shares. With this amount of ownership, retail investors can collectively play a role in decisions that affect shareholder returns, such as dividend policies and the appointment of directors. They can also exercise the power to vote on acquisitions or mergers that may not improve profitability.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for CB Financial Services that you should be aware of before investing here.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

