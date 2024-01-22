CB Industrial Product Holding Berhad (KLSE:CBIP) Will Pay A Dividend Of MYR0.02

The board of CB Industrial Product Holding Berhad (KLSE:CBIP) has announced that it will pay a dividend of MYR0.02 per share on the 26th of February. The dividend yield will be 4.5% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

CB Industrial Product Holding Berhad Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Based on the last payment, the company wasn't making enough to cover what it was paying to shareholders. Without profits and cash flows increasing, it would be difficult for the company to continue paying the dividend at this level.

EPS is set to fall by 16.6% over the next 12 months if recent trends continue. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could reach 158%, which could put the dividend under pressure if earnings don't start to improve.

KLSE:CBIP Historic Dividend January 22nd 2024

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was MYR0.075 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was MYR0.06. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 2.2% per year. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Over the past five years, it looks as though CB Industrial Product Holding Berhad's EPS has declined at around 17% a year. Dividend payments are likely to come under some pressure unless EPS can pull out of the nosedive it is in.

CB Industrial Product Holding Berhad's Dividend Doesn't Look Great

Overall, while some might be pleased that the dividend wasn't cut, we think this may help CB Industrial Product Holding Berhad make more consistent payments in the future. The company seems to be stretching itself a bit to make such big payments, but it doesn't appear they can be consistent over time. Considering all of these factors, we wouldn't rely on this dividend if we wanted to live on the income.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've identified 2 warning signs for CB Industrial Product Holding Berhad (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing. Is CB Industrial Product Holding Berhad not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

