U.S. markets open in 30 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,149.50
    +18.25 (+0.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,179.00
    +208.00 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,697.25
    +50.75 (+0.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,870.50
    +8.60 (+0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    116.21
    +1.54 (+1.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.10
    -5.30 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    21.81
    +0.12 (+0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0730
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8600
    +0.0160 (+0.56%)
     

  • Vix

    25.86
    -0.68 (-2.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2587
    -0.0014 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.3300
    +0.6540 (+0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,724.03
    +148.19 (+0.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    692.45
    -3.61 (-0.52%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,612.35
    +4.69 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,457.89
    +178.09 (+0.65%)
     

CB&I Recognized with Multiple STI/SPFA Safety Awards

·2 min read

HOUSTON, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Steel Tank Institute/Steel Plate Fabricators Association (STI/SPFA) presented McDermott's storage business, CB&I, with safety awards in three categories during its annual meeting in New Orleans, LA.

The association presents safety awards each year to acknowledge the highest achievements of member companies engaged in shop fabrication, inspection, maintenance and field construction. CB&I had multiple operating groups in North America that were recognized in the following categories:

  • 2021 Safety Diamond Club Award: Fabricators or affiliate members who complete at least one million work hours without a recordable incident for the 2021 calendar year.

  • 2021 Safety Award of Excellence: Member companies whose employees achieved an OSHA Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) of zero for the 2021 calendar year.

  • 2021 Safety Award of Achievement: Member companies that accomplished a minimum ten percent reduction in their OSHA TRIR, with no fatalities, during the 2021 calendar year, as compared with the average TRIR for the three previous years.

"Many of our employees routinely work at heights, bending, fitting, welding and testing thick plates of steel while working on tanks and high pressure spheres that store liquids and gases at extreme temperatures," said Cesar Canals, Senior Vice President of CB&I. "Performing this work, under these conditions, without a recordable incident is a testament to the unwavering commitment of our team to put safety first in everything we do."

STI/SPFA is a non-profit trade association whose member companies fabricate steel tanks, pipe and pressure vessels for use across various industries.

To view all winners and learn more, visit www.steeltank.com/safety/awards.

About CB&I

CB&I is the world's leading designer and builder of storage facilities, tanks and terminals. With more than 60,000 structures completed throughout its 130-year history, CB&I has the global expertise and strategically located operations to provide its customers world-class storage solutions for even the most complex energy infrastructure projects. To learn more, visit www.cbi.com.

About McDermott

McDermott is a premier, fully integrated provider of engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry. Our customers trust our technology-driven approach engineered to responsibly harness and transform global energy resources into the products the world needs. From concept to commissioning, McDermott's innovative expertise and capabilities advance the next generation of global energy infrastructure—empowering a brighter, more sustainable future for us all. Operating in over 54 countries, McDermott's locally focused and globally integrated resources include more than 30,000 employees, a diversified fleet of specialty marine construction vessels and fabrication facilities around the world. To learn more, visit www.mcdermott.com.

Contacts:

Global Media Relations
Reba Reid
Senior Director, Global Communications and Marketing
+1 281 588 5636                                                                
RReid@McDermott.com

CB&amp;I (PRNewsfoto/McDermott International, Ltd)
CB&I (PRNewsfoto/McDermott International, Ltd)

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cbi-recognized-with-multiple-stispfa-safety-awards-301558987.html

SOURCE McDermott International, Ltd

Recommended Stories

  • CrowdStrike Reports Thursday: Let's Check the Charts

    CRWD failed and turned lower into May. In this daily bar chart of CRWD, below, we see an "interesting" picture. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has been strong since December and its new highs are suggesting that we will see new price highs.

  • What Exempting Russia From OPEC+ Supply Quotas May Mean for Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- Exempting Russia from the OPEC+ alliance’s oil-production agreements is being discussed by some members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, the Wall Street Journal reported. Such a move would have major ramifications for global oil supply. Russia is one of the world’s top three crude producers -- along with Saudi Arabia and the US -- but it’s struggling to maintain output and exports in the face of increasing sanctions.By removing Russia from the monthly supply q

  • Oil Prices on the Rise Again as OPEC Considers Suspending Russia From Output Deal

    OPEC’s 13 members and 10 non-OPEC producers led by Russia are set to meet on Thursday to approve a planned increase of 432,000 barrels a day.

  • Gas Wars Deepen as Russia Curbs Supplies to More European Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia cut off gas supplies to more European buyers, stepping up its use of energy as a weapon and sowing further division in the continent.Gazprom PJSC halted pipeline shipments to the Netherlands and Denmark this week, and then surprised markets by also cutting off a small contract supplying Germany. Shell Plc and wind giant Orsted A/S refused to comply with President Vladimir Putin’s demand for payments to be made in rubles, and Gazprom responded by halting flows.Russia is keep

  • 2 Under-the-Radar Growth Opportunities Energy Transfer Investors Won't Want to Overlook

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) has a lot of growth coming down the pipeline to expand its existing operations. The master limited partnership (MLP) has several pipeline projects under way and in development, along with building new processing and export capacity. Two that investors might have missed are its potential expansion into Panama and the emerging carbon capture and storage (CCS) market.

  • Top REITs for June 2022

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are publicly traded companies that allow individual investors to buy shares in real estate portfolios that receive income from a variety of properties. Among other requirements, REITs are required to pay out at least 90% of their taxable income as dividends. A key REIT metric is funds from operations (FFO), a measure of earnings particular to the industry.

  • Europe lurches closer to energy crisis as Kremlin cuts off gas supply to Shell

    Europe lurched closer to an energy crisis on Tuesday after the Kremlin cut off gas supplies to major buyers including Shell.

  • Is Amazon.com a Buy?

    A lot has been made of Amazon's slowing growth rate in the first quarter. More specifically in Q1 (the period ended March 31), net sales grew 7% year over year, retail sales fell 2%, and since retail accounts for 84% of total revenue, that seems worrisome.

  • Grain Futures Plummet With Ukraine Export Prospects in Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- Wheat in Chicago plunged the most allowed by the exchange on improved prospects for Ukraine grain shipments and US crop weather. Corn and soybeans also tumbled.Russia discussed Black Sea exports with Turkey on Monday and said it is willing to help ensure Ukrainian exports, though the Kremlin provided no details and some analysts expressed doubts. In the US, a June weather forecast looked favorable for much of the Farm Belt, and a report showed wheat planting progress ahead of expe

  • US gas prices continue to rise to record highs. Expect a 'cruel summer' ahead

    More record pain at the pump is expected. EU's plan to ban Russian oil means less oil and gas supply, while China's demand will rise out of lockdown.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Russian Oil Producers Stay One Step Ahead of Sanctions

    Russia is getting oil to market by using ship-to-ship transfers and tapping Indian refineries to hide the origins of gasoline and other products.

  • Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025

    The high volatility and price fluctuations for most cryptos like bitcoin keep investors on the edge of their seats. Some BTC price predictions, however, are rather optimistic.

  • Top Stocks for June 2022

    The Russell 1000 Index is a market-capitalization-weighted index of the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies in the U.S. It represents approximately 92% of the total market capitalization (market cap) of all listed stocks in the U.S. equity market. The dividend is payable on June 8 to shareholders of record as of May 9, 2022.

  • Europe’s Move Against Putin’s Oil May Be Its Last for a While

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union leaders overcame weeks of division to clinch a deal on partially banning Russian oil, but calls to target one of Putin’s other big moneymakers, gas, are opening new rifts in the bloc.Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerChinese Banks Overflow With Cash That Nobody Wants to BorrowStocks End a Volatil

  • Bitcoin price hits $32,000 as rally continues

    Despite bitcoin's rally of nearly 11% in the past week there are obstacles on the horizon that may frustrate the current rising price action.

  • Traders Bet on Texas Natural Gas Discount Despite US Export Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas exports from the US are soaring amid a global shortage of the fuel, but traders are betting that producers in one of the biggest shale basins will be selling their supply at a discount next year. The culprit: A lack of pipelines. Most Read from BloombergReady to Buy a House? Just Wait a Few WeeksSoros’s Money Manager Warns Recession ‘Inevitable’ But Market Timing Is OffGiant Deep Ocean Turbine Trial Offers Hope of Endless Green PowerChinese Banks Overflow With Cash Tha

  • Russia widens Europe gas cuts and halts Dutch, Danish and German contracts

    The move by the Russian gas giant is the latest retaliation to Western sanctions imposed on Moscow following its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, escalating its economic battle with Brussels and pushing up European gas prices. Gazprom said on Tuesday it had fully cut off gas supplies to Dutch gas trader GasTerra. It later said it would also stop as of June 1 gas flows to Denmark's Orsted and to Shell Energy for its contract on gas supplies to Germany, after both failed to make payments in roubles.

  • Gazprom cuts gas supply to Orsted and Shell Energy

    Gazprom has already halted supplies to Dutch gas trader GasTerra, as well as to Bulgaria, Poland and Finland after their refusal to pay for gas in Russian roubles, as demanded by Moscow in response to Western sanctions over the Russia-Ukraine conflict. German, Italian and French companies, however, have said they would engage with Moscow's payment scheme to ensure they can maintain supplies. Bundesnetzagentur, Germany's network regulator, on Wednesday said that Shell Europe accounted for only small gas supply volumes that could be sourced from other parties.

  • Germany's Merck to open semiconductor base in China

    German supplier of chemicals and materials used in making semiconductors, Merck KGaA, said on Tuesday it had signed a contract to open a semiconductor base in the Chinese city of Zhangjiagang, describing it as its largest single electronics business investment in the country. The new 69-acre base will house production plants for thin film materials and electronic specialty gasses, warehouses, and operation centers.