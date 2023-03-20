U.S. markets close in 2 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,951.89
    +35.25 (+0.90%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,256.67
    +394.69 (+1.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,660.49
    +29.98 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,752.48
    +26.59 (+1.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.54
    -0.20 (-0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,981.70
    +8.20 (+0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    22.65
    +0.18 (+0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0728
    +0.0057 (+0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4880
    +0.0930 (+2.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2275
    +0.0101 (+0.83%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.7100
    -0.0930 (-0.07%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,729.24
    -254.48 (-0.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    603.83
    +4.17 (+0.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,403.85
    +68.45 (+0.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,945.67
    -388.12 (-1.42%)
     

CBCat awards two projects that propose applying blockchain technology to reverse climate change

PR Newswire
·3 min read

The third edition of the Blockchain4SDG challenge of the CBCat and Bitcoin Association for BSV rewards innovative solutions that encourage sustainable forest management using blockchain technology.

GIRONA, Spain, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The CBCat (Blockchain Center of Catalonia), of the Chamber of Commerce of Barcelona, held last Thursday an awards ceremony for the participants of its third Blockchain4SDG challenge; a programme aimed at university students that encourages training in blockchain technology, and its subsequent application in real projects, always focused on the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

This third edition was launched jointly with the Bitcoin Association for BSV, a non-profit association that supports the BSV blockchain protocol and advocates for the construction of an ecosystem favourable to the regulation, encourages legal conduct and, at the same time, promotes digital currency and the innovation of the blockchain.

"For the first time, this challenge has combined the talent of Catalan students with others from international universities," explained Carles Agustí, director of the BlockchainxODS programme. "Being an international challenge, we have had to overcome some difficulties such as the different time zones, but in the end the experience has been positive with multidisciplinary contributions from all over the world."

In the first round, more than eighty university students registered for the challenge. After a selection process, around fifteen participants continued with the contest, distributed in two teams, who presented, last Thursday, their solutions to the public in attendance today.

In the awards ceremony, besides the CBCat and Bitcoin Association for BSV, there was also the participation of Bet Piella, councillor for economic promotion, trade and culture of the city of Vic, where the CBCat has an important presence with a vertical that applies blockchain technology to the agri-food sector. "The city of Vic is becoming a benchmark in the implementation of blockchain technology, even beyond the borders of Catalonia, as this challenge demonstrates," said the councillor, "together with the CBCat, Vic City Council is carrying out an important project with some of the main companies in our territory, to build a carbon footprint measurement standard and then redeem it, a project very much in line with the solutions that are being presented today."

In this edition, in order to make possible a meeting between the different members of the challenge, from students and organisers to mentors and members of the jury, the awards ceremony was held at CatVers, the Catalan metavers developed by the CBCat.

At the event, the two team captains, Álvaro Bravo, a student at the University of Oviedo in Spain, and Britt Trago, from the Wageningen University in the Netherlands, presented the solutions of the teams they lead. Said proposals are aimed at calculating and incentivising the decarbonisation provided by the areas covered, thus responding to SDG 13, to adopt urgent measures to combat climate change and its effects, and also to SDG 15, to sustainably manage forests, combat desertification, halt and reverse land degradation, and halt the loss of biodiversity.

Bryan Daugherty, The Bitcoin Association for BSV's Global Public Policy Director, said: "The BlockchainxODS programme's international challenge has successfully brought together students from Catalonia and around the world. It has allowed a multidisciplinary approach to finding solutions, promoting legal conduct and innovation in the cryptocurrency/blockchain technology industry. The collaboration between CBCat and other entities highlights the importance of building a supportive ecosystem and the growth of digital innovation, paving the way for a favourable regulatory ecosystem."

Finally, the jury declared both teams joint winners, and recommended the merger of the two proposals, in order to arrive at a solution that encourages sustainable forest management thanks to a data tokenisation system enabled by blockchain technology.

About the CBCat

The CBCat (Blockchain Centre of Catalonia), of the Barcelona Chamber of Commerce and promoted by the Catalan Government, aims to promote the adoption of digital assets and decentralised technologies (DLTs) in Catalonia through the dissemination and digital literacy, not only among each and every industrial sector but also, and without exception, among those actors, individual or collective, private or institutional, potentially concerned. It promotes, explains and educates about blockchain technology, current cases of application and future possibilities.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cbcat-awards-two-projects-that-propose-applying-blockchain-technology-to-reverse-climate-change-301776399.html

SOURCE Bitcoin Association for BSV

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla’s Vision of EVs Without Rare Earths Will Spur Magnet Race

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc.’s ambition to remove rare earths from future models has producers in the sector reeling, but it also should spur global efforts to deliver alternatives for electric car motors that currently rely on the materials.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessThe One Big Winner and Many Losers of UBS’s Credit Suisse RescueMorgan Stanley Strategist Says Bank Stress Signals Bea

  • Elon Musk’s Cost-Cutting Targets at Tesla Pressure EV Rivals

    Car makers trying to catch up to Tesla electric vehicles were thrown a curveball recently with Elon Musk’s latest goal: slashing the cost of building next-generation cars by 50% in coming years. Analysts already estimate Tesla’s bestselling vehicles enjoy thousands of dollars in cost advantages over rivals in producing EVs, and those competitors have been trying to close the gap. “There is a clear path to making a…smaller vehicle that is roughly half the production cost and difficulty of our Model 3,” Mr. Musk said earlier this month during a Morgan Stanley conference.

  • How the second generation owner of a spicy crab restaurant turned to soft shell crab farming with the help of AI technology

    Like many of his peers, Liu Wai-man, the second generation owner of Hee Kee Fried Crab, one of Hong Kong's most popular seafood restaurants for tourists, struggled through the 2019 social unrest and three years of Covid-19 controls. After closing two of his three restaurants, leaving the 57 year-old flagship eatery in Causeway Bay open for business, Liu believes the business model for operating a crab cuisine restaurant "is not sustainable". A surge in supply costs has been a double whammy. So h

  • Mercedes set to invest billions in e-vehicles plants

    Mercedes will invest billions of dollars to modernise its plants in China, Germany and Hungary over the coming years, magazine Automobilwoche reported, as the carmaker prepares to switch to electric vehicles and cut emissions. The European Union has set a goal to halve CO2 emissions per passenger car over their life cycle by the end of this decade compared to 2020 and is seeking agreement on a 2035 deadline to end the sale of fossil fuel cars. Mercedes has said it will be ready to go electric by the end of the this decade, where market conditions allow.

  • Fighting climate change will take ‘everything, everywhere, all at once,’ say U.N. scientists

    U.N. climate update says 'everything, everywhere, all at once' approach should include slashing carbon pollution from coal, oil and gas by two-thirds by 2035.

  • Escalating Demand for Soybean Oil Hits Possible Slowdown

    Farmers and refiners are worried that a nascent boom in the market for soybean oil is being stalled by a challenge from an unexpected source: the Environmental Protection Agency. Prices for soybean oil, a byproduct left over after crushing the beans for animal feed, soared to records last year owing to growing government incentives to make it into diesel fuel. Then, in December, the EPA proposed to mandate less use of biomass-based diesel through 2025 than many had expected, pruning the value of credits the agency issues to makers of biofuels.

  • France ordered to curb mass dolphin deaths in fishing nets

    France’s highest administrative body on Monday ordered the government to better protect endangered dolphins and porpoises in an industrial fishing hub in the Atlantic Ocean that has become controversial over links to mass deaths of the creatures in recent years. The council of state gave government officials six months “to close areas of fishing in the Bay of Biscay for appropriate periods, in order to limit the number of deaths of common dolphins, bottlenose dolphins and harbor porpoises that are victims of accidental capture during fishing.”

  • Insider Q&A: From oil to offshore wind, Ørsted transformed

    One of Europe's most fossil fuel-intensive energy companies transformed completely in little more than a decade by doubling down on offshore wind. Ørsted, formerly DONG Energy, for Danish Oil and Natural Gas, started aggressively building wind farms off the coast of Denmark, the U.K. and Germany in 2008 — a time when offshore wind was a curiosity. The company sold off the North Sea oil and gas assets on which it had built its identity to focus on clean energy, becoming Ørsted.

  • Nations approve key UN science report on climate change

    Governments gave their blessing on Sunday to a major new U.N. report on climate change, after approval was held up by a battle between rich and developing countries over emissions targets and financial aid to vulnerable nations. The closing gavel was repeatedly pushed back as officials from big nations such as China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, the United States and the European Union haggled through the weekend over the wording of key phrases in the text. The report by the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change caps a series that digests vast amounts of research on global warming compiled since the Paris climate accord was agreed in 2015.

  • How a 44-year-old built up enough ‘f–k you money’ to retire early: ‘It’s not just avoid avocado toast’

    Charmagne Chi joined the FIRE movement two years ago to pursue her passions. Her advice: Question every financial decision.

  • Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman sees a ‘self-induced’ crisis and a stock picker’s market. Here’s what he’s buying.

    Hedge-fund manager Leon Cooperman said the current financial crisis isn't much of surprise. He divulged some sectors and one stock that he's buying now.

  • Vanguard Says Retirees Can Add at Least $100k to Retirement Savings By Doing This

    Approximately 80% of all Americans aged 60 and older are homeowners, and housing wealth accounts for about 48% of the median wealth of that group. As retirees near large cities, and strong housing markets, start retiring, they realize they can … Continue reading → The post Vanguard Says Retirees Can Add at Least $100k to Retirement Savings By Doing This appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China Plane Crash Probe, One Year Later, Offers No Cause

    Chinese authorities said their investigation continues and made no comment on the possible cause of a crash that killed 132 people one year ago, which an initial U.S. assessment indicated was an intentional nosedive.

  • Intel Corporation (INTC) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Intel (INTC) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Anger and tears from shocked Credit Suisse staff after historic UBS takeover

    Credit Suisse’s fate is sealed, as Swiss rival UBS acquired the bank for 3 billion francs ($3.2 billion) in a historic deal that has shaken the financial sector. Credit Suisse (CS) (CH:CSGN) asked staff to return to work as usual this morning, but employees greeted the news that the 167-year-old bank will cease to exist with a mix of anger, surprise, tears and, in some cases, resignation that it had to happen, according to conversations with around a dozen staff at the bank. “Everyone is stunned by the speed of the downfall,” said another senior investment banker.

  • Brokers Suggest Investing in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI): Read This Before Placing a Bet

    Based on the average brokerage recommendation (ABR), SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) should be added to one's portfolio. Wall Street analysts' overly optimistic recommendations cast doubt on the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric. So, is the stock worth buying?

  • Sharon Stone: I lost half my fortune in banking crisis

    As one of Hollywood’s most famous femme fatales, Sharon Stone has regularly played the part of the glamorous and seductive woman who lures unsuspecting men to rack and ruin.

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon working to raise more support for First Republic: WSJ

    Dimon leads talks to shore up First Republic after a $30 billion deposit from 11 banks fails to reassure investors, according to The Wall Street Journal.

  • Close to 190 banks could face Silicon Valley Bank's fate, according to a new study

    The Fed's aggressive interest rate hikes have eroded the value of bank assets such as government bonds and mortgage-backed securities.

  • Goldman Sachs Says These 2 Automotive LiDAR Stocks Should Be On Your Radar; Sees at Least 90% Upside Potential

    While electric vehicles (EVs) are getting the headlines in the automotive industry, there are two other trends that will reward closer investor attention. These are driver assistance and autonomous vehicles. These are based on similar technologies – advanced sensor systems, machine learning and AI, and interactive interfaces for the human operator – but they fill different roles. For investors, however, these technologies will offer a realm of opportunities where the rubber meets the road. The a