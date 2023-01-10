U.S. markets open in 9 hours 2 minutes

CBD Beverage Market is estimated to be US$ 46.3 billion by 2032 with a CAGR of 28.7% over the forecast period (2022-2032) - By PMI

PMI
·8 min read
PMI
PMI

CBD Beverage Market, By Type (Alcoholic and Non-alcoholic), By Grade (Pharmaceutical Grade and Food Grade), By Distribution Channel (Online Stores, Mass Merchandisers, Convenience Stores, Storefront Dispensaries, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032

Covina , Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBD is the non-psychoactive compound which is found within hemp plant. CBD is natural product and tested to highest standard. A natural product benefits our body and mind with various ways. Commercial CBD products are crude extracts from whole hemp plants which includes, stems & flowers. To market CBD products as supplement within framework of food regulations is the most common approach of CBD sellers. Most prevalent CBD food supplement products are CBD oils in liquid form and hemp extract which contains capsule. Food products derived from hemp extracts are cannabis resin, CBD chewing gum, wax, pollen products also called as ‘CBD flowers’ are sold as plant material for preparing tea-like infusion and herbal product for smoking. CBD products of are also sold in product categories like waxes, cosmetics, air-fresheners, veterinary supplements, room fragrances and flavorings. The alcohol adjacent is rising rapidly as more individual are interested in moderation and avoiding effects of alcohol. Alcohol adjacent product includes, no alcohol bitters, no-alcohol malt beverages, and no alcohol wine replacement. CBD segment holds largest volume share of alcohol adjacent market in US. Many beverages has come to the market with alcohol free CBD sterilizers with various flavors and CBD levels. CBD beverages are manufactured in various ways. CBD has positive effects when added to beverages which help in reducing anxiety, manage pain, aches, help in relaxing and also assist with sleep. CBD beverages helps to get better sleep at night. CBD beverages help to feel more relax. CBD beverages help in reducing effects of hangover. Non-alcoholic CBD Beer allows an individual to enjoy refreshing & relaxing taste with cut down of alcohol consumption. Flavored CBD drinks are infused with dash of CBD to calm body and mind. Flavored CBD drinks are made with lemon &basil, peach & ginger, mint & elderflower which makes the pack with tasty punch. However, rising prevalence of functional beverages has given positive impact on target market growth.

The report “CBD Beverage Market, By Type (Alcoholic and Non-alcoholic), By Grade (Pharmaceutical Grade and Food Grade), By Distribution Channel (Online Stores, Mass Merchandisers, Convenience Stores, Storefront Dispensaries, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”

Key Highlights:

  • In September 2022, NuLeaf Naturals has launched new CBD Gummies product which comes in two varieties with Full Spectrum CBD that includes 30 mg of CBD & comes in lemon, blueberry, orange and strawberry gummies and 3:1 Full Spectrum CBD:CBN ratio includes, 40 mg CBD & comes in goji berry and mixed berry. It is designed as natural sleep remedy. Newly launched CBD gummies are made from plant based ingredients and added to NuLeaf’s portfolio of CBD and CBN oils. Newly launched CBD gummies help in reducing inflammation, pain & support sleep.

  • In October 2021, Karma Beverages has launched CBD water which is the first beverage to launch under Karma wellness and Probiotic Waters beverage portfolio. Newly launched Karma CBD water is infused with 7 essential vitamins, 25 mg of antioxidant-rich CBD distillate, and 4 nourishing adaptogens for delivering full encourage effects to support holistic health.

  • In June 2018, Heinekin’s Lagunitas has launched new cannabis-infused sparkling water line in California by making Heineken the first international brewer to launch THC-infused cannabis beverage. Newly launched product called Hi-Fi Hops are non-alcoholic beverages which contains zero alcohol, zero carbohydrates, and zero calories. Hoppy sparkling water beverage is available in two dosage – one contains 5 mg of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol) & 5 mg of CBD (Cannabidiol) and other beverage contains 10 mg of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol).

Analyst View:

CBD beverages are new on the market and has been growing in popularity over last few years. CBD is a natural product tested with highest standards and natural product benefits our body and mind. CBD oils has been helping with aches, pain, anxiety and aiding in falling asleep. CBD beverages are alcoholic and non-alcoholic which are infused with cannabidiol (CBD). CBD beverages like energy drink provides quick boost of energy and CBD infused cold-brew coffee experience chilled & great taste. CBD beverages has beneficial therapeutic properties which has made them popular. However, rising demand for functional beverages, beer, spirit among consumers is expected to boost the target market growth over the forecast period. As a result, market competition is intensifying, and both big international corporations and start-ups are vying to establish position in the market.

Request Sample Copy: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/5041


Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on CBD Beverage Market, By Type (Alcoholic and Non-alcoholic), By Grade (Pharmaceutical Grade and Food Grade), By Distribution Channel (Online Stores, Mass Merchandisers, Convenience Stores, Storefront Dispensaries, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032”

To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/CBD-Beverage-Market-5041

Key Market Insights from the report:

CBD Beverage Market accounted for US$ 3221.0 million in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 46221.8 million by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 28.7%. The CBD Beverage Market is segmented based on Type, Grade, Distribution Channel, and Region.

  • Based on Type, CBD Beverage Market is segmented into Alcoholic and Non-alcoholic.

  • Based on Grade, CBD Beverage Market is segmented into Pharmaceutical Grade and Food Grade.

  • Based on Distribution Channel, CBD Beverage Market is segmented into Online Stores, Mass Merchandisers, Convenience Stores, Storefront Dispensaries, and others.

  • By Region, the CBD Beverage Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of CBD Beverage Market:

The prominent players operating in the CBD Beverage Market includes, PepsiCo, CBD Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Cannoid LLC., Isodiol International Inc., NuLeaf Naturals LLC., Tilray Brands Inc., American Premium Water Corp., Phivida Holdings Inc., Kill Cliff LLC., Rocky Mountain High Brands Inc., and others.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

Scope of the Report: 

  1. CBD Beverage Market, By Type

    • Overview

      • Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032

      • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032

      • Segment Trends

    • Alcoholic

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

    • Non-Alcoholic

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

  2. CBD Beverage Market, By Grade, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Mn)

    • Overview   

      • Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032

      • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032

      • Segment Trends

    • Pharmaceutical Grade

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

    • Food Grade

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

  3. CBD Beverage Market, By Distribution Channel, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Mn)

    • Overview   

      • Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032

      • Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032

      • Segment Trends

    • Online Stores

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

    • Mass Merchandisers

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

    • Convenience Stores

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

    • Storefront Dispensaries

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

    • Others

      • Overview

      • Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

    For Cutomization: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/5041

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:

  • Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

  • Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

  • Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

  • Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.

  • Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

  • Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period

Browse for Related Reports: 

1. Cannabidiol (CBD) Market, By Source (Hemp and Marijuana), By Application (Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Food & Beverages, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Online Stores, Retail Pharmacies, Hospitals, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030

2. CBD Nutraceuticals Market, By Product Type (CBD Tinctures, Capsules & Softgels, CBD Gummies, and Others), By Sales Channel (Retail Stores, Online, and Pharmacies), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2026

3. Medical Cannabis Market, By Point of Sale (Dispensaries, Online Pharmacy, Hospital Pharmacy), By Active Ingredient (Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and Cannabidiol (CBD)) By Therapeutic Application (Pain, Arthritis, Neurological Disease and Other) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029

Email- sales@prophecymarketinsights.com Web: www.prophecymarketinsights.com


