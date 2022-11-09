U.S. markets open in 6 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,840.25
    +5.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,182.00
    +7.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,136.50
    +42.25 (+0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,814.50
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.34
    -0.57 (-0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,718.20
    +2.20 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    21.62
    +0.12 (+0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0080
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1260
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.54
    +1.19 (+4.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1559
    +0.0014 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.3950
    -0.2680 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,155.32
    -1,572.41 (-7.97%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    418.60
    -43.31 (-9.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,290.09
    -16.05 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,716.43
    -155.68 (-0.56%)
     

CBD Gummies Market Size to Hit USD 13.39 Billion by 2030; Upsurge in Demand for CBD-based Products to Bolster Growth: The Brainy Insights

The Brainy Insights
·7 min read
The Brainy Insights
The Brainy Insights

The major players in the market are perpetually involved in the research and development of new drugs to exploit the massive consumer market of CBD gummies. The high number of conventional facilities such as hypermarkets, supermarkets, pharmacies, and convenience stores is the primary driver supporting the distribution channel segment growth. The North American market will be driven by the legalization of cannabis in regional countries, primarily the USA.

Newark, Nov. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBD Gummies Market Size from USD 1.86 billion to USD 13.39 billion in 8 years: The increasing prevalence of anxiety, depression and insomnia will lead to the growth of the market.

Upcoming Opportunities

Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 1.86 billion in 2022 CBD gummies market will reach USD 13.39 billion by 2030. CBD gummies will get immense popular due to their diverse properties, including relief from acute pain, stress, and headaches. The focus on developing therapeutic medicines for mental illnesses such as anxiety and depression is one of the lucrative opportunities for the growth of the CBD gummies market. The legalization of marijuana for medicinal purposes has pushed the sales of CBD gummies by many folds. CBD gummies available in the market have a minimum to zero percentage of THC content, which makes them free of any psychotropic effects. Thus, growing awareness regarding the benefits of CBD gummies is leading to positive growth in the market.

Get more insights from the 230-page market research report @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/13003

Key Insight of CBD Gummies Market

North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.

North America is expected to have the largest market share in the CBD gummies market. Key factors favouring the growth of the CBD gummies market in North America include the legalization of marijuana to develop therapeutic medicines. This has led to an increase in CBD gummies players across regions. Also, active promotion and digital marketing of CBD gummies on social media platforms have contributed significantly to regional growth.

The sugar-free segment is expected to augment the CBD gummies market during the forecast period.

The product type segment is divided into conventional and sugar-free. The sugar-free segment is expected to augment the CBD gummies market during the forecast period. Sugar-free CBD gummies are in demand among the senior population and health-conscious population. The sugar content of these gummies is negligible and is usually replaced with stevia or maple syrups. Fitness enthusiasts have shown tremendous interest in sugar-free gummies as they benefit from their zero-sugar content.

The high CBD gummies segment is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period.

The concentration segment is divided into CBD isolate gummies, broad-spectrum CBD gummies, high CBD gummies and full-spectrum CBD gummies. The high CBD gummies segment is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period. This can be attributed to the need for therapeutics applications of high CBD gummies. The high quantity of marijuana oil is adequate for sleep disorders, and thus, many consumers prefer to use high CBD gummies.

The online channels segment is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period.

The distribution channel segment is divided into conventional channels and online channels. The conventional channel segment includes hypermarkets and supermarkets, local pharmacies, retail stores and others. The online channel segment is anticipated to dominate the market in the forthcoming years, owing to the growing demand for CBD gummies on e-commerce sites. The widespread use of digital marketing to sell such products has positively affected the online channel segment.

Advancement in market

In February 2021, Champs Inc. signed an agreement with PotNetwork Holdings, a subsidiary of First Capital Venture Co. The deal is exclusive and is intended to launch athlete-approved consumer goods, which include diamond CBDs.

In December 2021, the international brand Chill Brands Group PLC launched a new range of premium CBD gummies. The entire product line is available on their website and can be ordered online in the U.S. market.

Market Dynamics

Driver: Rising use of CBD gummies in pain management

The commercially available CBD gummies are widely used in pain management among adults. Various pain relief medications available in the market, including naproxen, aspirin, etc., have some threatening side effects. CBD oil is found to have pain-relieving effects on the consumer by improving the endocannabinoid receptor activity, acting along with the neurotransmitters and reducing inflammation. These provide instant relief to patients suffering from acute pain originating from chronic conditions. CBD gummies are also prescribed to people suffering from anxiety and stress. It is found to reduce the occurrence of panic attacks in patients suffering from hypertension and acute anxiety.

Restraint: Lack of awareness

There is a lack of awareness regarding the benefits of CBD gummies. Developing and under-developed countries are not yet aware of the chronic pain management and stress management attributes of marijuana oil. The sale of conventional painkillers is high in these regions, and consumers are not willing to switch to such health supplements, primarily CBD based.

Opportunity: Growing incidence of mental illness

Mental health has been consistently included in the Sustainable Development Goals in recent years. In the past years, there has been increasing recognition of the critical role which mental health plays in achieving global development goals. The incidence of various mental disorders, such as anxiety, depression, hypertension, etc., has increased in the last decade. The rise in pressure among students and working professionals has led to an increase in anxiety and depression. The anxiety and Depression Association of America stated that anxiety is the most prevalent mental illness in the U.S.A, as more than 40 million adults are affected by anxiety in the country. Further, some-macro economic factors such as recession, inflation, unemployment, trade war, etc., also cause stress among the working population. Much past and ongoing research provide evidence that CBD gummies effectively reduce the prevalence of anxiety, insomnia, etc.

Challenge: Lack of uniformity in the industry standards

The CBD gummies market is highly segregated within regions. There is no such uniformity in the standard for the CBD gummies market. This creates an issue for the players willing to expand their business and are operating or planning to operate in different regions. Thus, this lack of uniformity in industry standards is a significant challenge for the companies operating in the market.

Custom Requirements can be requested for this report @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/request-customization/13003

Some of the major players operating in the CBD gummies market are:

• Dixie Brands
• CV Sciences, Inc.
• Relive CBD
• Green Roads
• Sunday Scaries
• Medix CBD
• PureKana
• Hemp Bombs
• Premium Jane
• Diamond CBD
• Charlotte’s Web
• Verma Farm
• Kushie Bites
• Medterra
• CBDfx

Key Segments Cover in the Market:

By Product Type:

• Conventional
• Sugar-Free

By Concentration:

• CBD Isolate Gummies
• Broad Spectrum CBD Gummies
• High CBD Gummies
• Full-Spectrum CBD Gummies

By Distribution Channel:

• Conventional Channels

o Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
o Local Pharmacies
o Retail Stores
o Others

• Online Channels

By Region

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)
• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)
• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)
• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Have a question? Speak to Research Analyst @ https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/13003

About the report:

The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

About The Brainy Insights:

The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.

Contact Us

Avinash D
Head of Business Development
Phone: +1-315-215-1633
Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com 
Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Twitter engineer says he was fired for helping coworkers who faced layoffs

    A former Twitter Inc engineer has accused the company of firing him days after it was acquired by Elon Musk because he developed a tool to allow workers to save important documents in anticipation of mass layoffs. The engineer, Emmanuel Cornet, filed a complaint with the U.S. National Labor Relations Board on Monday claiming he was engaged in protected activity when he shared the software on an internal Twitter messaging channel. "Protected activities" are actions that workers can take without fear of employer retaliation under U.S. labor law.

  • Canada Kicks Chinese Companies Out of Lithium Mining

    After placing restrictions on foreign participation in supplying "critical minerals" used in batteries and high-tech devices, the government of Canada has ordered three Chinese companies to divest ...

  • Meta to Begin Widespread Job Cuts Wednesday Morning

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. is planning to begin widespread job cuts on Wednesday, according to people familiar with the matter, part of a plan to reduce costs at the social-media giant following disappointing earnings and a drop in revenue.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysRise of Russia Hardliners Sows Fear In Putin’s EliteSam Bankman-Fried Bows to Rescue From Binance’s CZ as FTX BucklesTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Worke

  • Salesforce Cuts Hundreds of Sales Workers on ‘Accountability’

    (Bloomberg) -- Salesforce Inc. has cut hundreds of workers from sales teams, seeking to improve profitability while facing slowing demand for its software products in a choppy economy.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysRise of Russia Hardliners Sows Fear In Putin’s EliteSam Bankman-Fried Bows to Rescue From Binance’s CZ as FTX BucklesTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackCZ SBF’ed SBF“Our sales performance process drives account

  • 14 Largest Lithium Producers in the World

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 14 largest lithium producers in the world. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 largest lithium producers in the world. There is a huge demand for various minerals by different industries, but it wasn’t that long ago that […]

  • 10 Meta Investors Lose $211 Billion On Mark Zuckerberg's Madness

    Who could slow down Mark Zuckerberg's costly plan to pivot Meta Platforms into the metaverse? It's going to have to be one of the investors holding the biggest losses.

  • Salesforce lays off hundreds of workers

    Reports are circulating that the tech titan is poised to make even deeper cuts before the end of the year.

  • FTX Exchange Halts All Crypto Withdrawals

    Customers' crypto withdrawals that were previously backlogged have been halted altogether, according to announcements from the official FTX Support Telegram group.

  • U.S. court rejects requests to block Albertsons' dividend payout

    The federal court in Washington D.C. denied issuing a restraining order in the case, which was filed by the attorneys general of California, Illinois and Washington D.C and sought to block the payout until antitrust reviews of the proposed merger were completed. However, the payment remained blocked as a state court in the state of Washington last week barred Albertsons from paying the special dividend until Nov. 10, saying that it would weaken its ability to compete as the antitrust reviews go on.

  • Lordstown Motors receives investment from Foxconn as it preps to deliver on endurance truck

    Foxconn will reportedly invest $170 million in Lordstown Motors, which is planning to deliver its first Endurance truck this year.

  • Oil Holds Losses on Weak China Demand Outlook, Higher Stockpiles

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil held losses on a challenged Chinese demand outlook and after an industry report pointed to rising US inventories.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysRise of Russia Hardliners Sows Fear In Putin’s EliteSam Bankman-Fried Bows to Rescue From Binance’s CZ as FTX BucklesTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackCZ SBF’ed SBFWest Texas Intermediate traded near $89 a barrel after sliding 4% over the past two sessions. Swe

  • 10 Best Data Center Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we will look at 10 best data center stocks to invest in according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the data center industry which highlights key trends and major players, you can go directly to 5 Best Data Center Stocks to Invest In. According to an […]

  • Tesla's market cap has shed $250 billion since Elon Musk took over Twitter

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi breaks down the stat of the day showing how Elon Musk's Twitter venture has shaken Tesla investors.

  • Rough Day for Cryptocurrencies and Companies Tied to Them

    A broad selloff swept cryptocurrencies and publicly traded companies tied to digital assets Tuesday. Bitcoin prices fell around 13%, while Ethereum prices tumbled 19%. Marathon Digital, a crypto mining company, lost 10%. MicroStrategy dropped 24% and Coinbase Global shed more than 13%. Binance’s proposed deal to buy FTX has stoked worries about whether the firm’s liquidity crunch would ripple through cryptocurrencies and the broader market. “A lot of this has to do with the shock value and how u

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Top Growth Stocks Near a 52-Week Low to Buy Now

    Economic uncertainty sent the Nasdaq Composite tumbling into a bear market this year. No one knows when the economy will improve or when the bear market will end, but both of those things will happen eventually. For instance, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) are trading near a 52-week low, and both stocks are worth buying.

  • Can a Person Who Is Retired Continue to Fund an IRA?

    You must have earned the income for it to be considered compensation for the purposes of contributing to an IRA.

  • Battle of Crypto Titans Ends: Binance to Acquire FTX

    The news of Binance swallowing up its rival FTX shocked the crypto industry and prompted a flood of memes and market action.

  • 5 Steps to Retiring With $5 Million

    Want to learn how to retire with $5 million? Here are a few things you can do to stretch your nest egg over the course of your retirement.

  • Apple AirPods Maker Dives After Revealing Major Client Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- GoerTek Inc. plunged its daily limit of 10% after the maker of Apple Inc.’s AirPods disclosed it suspended production of an audio product from “a major overseas customer.”Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysRise of Russia Hardliners Sows Fear In Putin’s EliteSam Bankman-Fried Bows to Rescue From Binance’s CZ as FTX BucklesTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackCZ SBF’ed SBFThe Chinese company, which named neither th

  • Chinese consumers flock to foreign brands on Alibaba platforms, providing a bright spot amid bleak Singles' Day shopping festival

    Chinese consumers, who have curbed spending amid the country's strict Covid-19 controls, are still keen to grab online bargains from trusted foreign brands, providing a rare bright spot in a lacklustre Singles' Day shopping festival this year. The branded stores on Tmall, a key e-commerce platform of Alibaba Group Holding, acquired more than 66 million new "members", a label given to loyal customers, during the pre-sales period starting October 24, according to data released by Alibaba. A total