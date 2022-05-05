U.S. markets open in 9 hours 26 minutes

CBD-infused Cosmetics Market - 45% of Growth to Originate from North America | Driven by Innovation & Portfolio Expansion Leading to Product Premiumization | Technavio

·7 min read

NEW YORK, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CBD-infused cosmetics market is set to grow by USD 3.07 billion from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 21.42% according to Technavio. 45% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for CBD-infused cosmetics in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The launch of innovative products, the growing use of online platforms to shop for CBD-infused cosmetics, and the rising awareness and growing adoption of organic cosmetic products will facilitate the CBD-infused cosmetics market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled CBD Infused Cosmetics Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled CBD Infused Cosmetics Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more insights on the market share of various regions - Request a sample report.

CBD-infused Cosmetics Market 2021-2025: Scope

Our CBD-infused cosmetics market report covers the following areas:

CBD-infused Cosmetics Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The CBD-infused cosmetics market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as strategic mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and new product launches to compete in the market. Cronos Group Inc., Elixinol Global Ltd., Endoca BV, Green Light Acquisitions LLC, Isodiol International Inc., Khiron Life Sciences Corp., LOreal SA, The CBD Skincare Co., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., and Unilever Group are some of the major market participants.

CBD-infused Cosmetics Market 2021-2025: Drivers & Challenges

The growing competition and consumer demand for improved products have been encouraging vendors to focus on R&D operations. To attain differentiation in the competitive market, vendors are looking at including innovative ingredients and technologies with practical benefits and minimal or no side effects. Vendors are releasing products, which will help consumers in overcoming hair and skin-related issues such as hair loss and damage and skin drying and wrinkling due to pollution and unhealthy lifestyles. Vendors are offering products in premium ranges to make a mark in the luxury cosmetics segment. As a result, the sales are increasing, contributing to the CBD-infused cosmetics market growth.

However, the lack of awareness and market penetration in developing countries will be a major challenge for the CBD-infused cosmetics market during the forecast period. CBD-infused cosmetics are common in most developed countries. However, their penetration in developing countries, especially in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities in these countries, is very low. Also, the market in these countries faces several challenges, such as the lack of knowledge about the latest products and a greater demand for traditional cosmetic products. Furthermore, in developing countries, price consciousness among the people is a major hurdle that restricts the adoption of such premium cosmetic products. Vendors find it difficult to penetrate emerging markets in APAC and Eastern Europe due to the lack of knowledge related to the products offered to people.

To know about other drivers & challenges -Download a sample now!

CBD-infused Cosmetics Market 2021-2025: Segmentation Analysis

  • Product

  • Geography

CBD-infused Cosmetics Market 2021-2025: Revenue Generating Segment

The CBD-infused cosmetics market share growth in the skincare segment will be significant for revenue generation The growth of this segment is mainly driven by the increased awareness of the importance of skincare among people globally. Nowadays, consumers are willing to spend more on premium skincare products than before. Also, CBD-infused skincare cosmetics manufacturers are continually focusing on product innovations and new product launches to expand their customer base.

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments - Download a sample now!

CBD-infused Cosmetics Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist CBD-infused cosmetics market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the CBD-infused cosmetics market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the CBD-infused cosmetics market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of CBD-infused cosmetics market vendors

