CBD-infused Cosmetics Market Records a CAGR of almost 21.42% by 2025|17000+ Technavio Reports

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the CBD-infused cosmetics market and it is poised to grow by $ 3.07 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 21.42% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled CBD Infused Cosmetics Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on CBD-infused Cosmetics Market can now be gained through our report. Have a Free Sample Now!

Impact of COVID-19
With the gradual recovery of markets from the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the CBD-infused cosmetics market in the consumer staples industry is likely to witness a positive impact during the forecast period.

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • Based on segmentation by-product, which is the leading segment in the market?
    The CBD-infused cosmetics market share growth by the skincare segment will be significant during the forecast period.

  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?
    The CBD-infused cosmetics market has the potential to grow by USD 3.07 billion during 2021-2025

  • Who are the top players in the market?
    Cronos Group Inc., Elixinol Global Ltd., Endoca BV, Green Light Acquisitions LLC, Isodiol International Inc., Khiron Life Sciences Corp., LOreal SA, The CBD Skincare Co., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., and Unilever are the top players in the market.

  • What is the key market driver and challenge?
    The innovation and portfolio expansion leading to product premiumization is notably driving the CBD-infused cosmetics market growth, although factors such as lack of awareness and market penetration in developing countries may impede the market growth.

  • How big is the North American market?
    45% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period.

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Include:

Cosmetics Market Report - The cosmetics market size will grow up to USD 115.84 billion at a CAGR of 5.72% during 2021-2025. Download a free sample report now!

Feminine Hygiene Wash Market Report -The feminine hygiene wash market value is projected to grow by USD 103.70 million at a CAGR of 4.91% during 2021-2025. Download a free sample report now!

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Cronos Group Inc., Elixinol Global Ltd., Endoca BV, Green Light Acquisitions LLC, Isodiol International Inc., Khiron Life Sciences Corp., LOreal SA, The CBD Skincare Co., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., and Unilever Group are some of the major market participants. Although the rising product awareness especially among Millennials, and the growth of the cosmetics industry will offer immense growth opportunities, However, availability of counterfeit products & compliance with regulatory conditions for manufacturing CBD-infused cosmetics is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this CBD-infused cosmetics market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

CBD-infused Cosmetics Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

CBD-infused Cosmetics Market is segmented as below:

  • Product

  • Geography

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41142

CBD-infused Cosmetics Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The CBD-infused cosmetics market report covers the following areas:

  • CBD-infused Cosmetics Market Size

  • CBD-infused Cosmetics Market Trends

  • CBD-infused Cosmetics Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the rising awareness about the benefits of using organic cosmetic products as one of the prime reasons driving the CBD-infused Cosmetics Market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

CBD-infused Cosmetics Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist CBD-infused cosmetics market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the CBD-infused cosmetics market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the CBD-infused cosmetics market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of CBD-infused cosmetics market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Skincare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Make up and haircare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Fragrances - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Cronos Group Inc.

  • Elixinol Global Ltd.

  • Endoca BV

  • Green Light Acquisitions LLC

  • Isodiol International Inc.

  • Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

  • Loreal SA

  • The CBD Skincare Co.

  • The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

  • Unilever Group

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cbd-infused-cosmetics-market-records-a-cagr-of-almost-21-42-by-202517000-technavio-reports-301366751.html

SOURCE Technavio

