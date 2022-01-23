U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,397.94
    -84.79 (-1.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,265.37
    -450.03 (-1.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,768.92
    -385.08 (-2.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,987.92
    -36.12 (-1.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.83
    -0.72 (-0.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,836.10
    -6.50 (-0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    24.34
    -0.37 (-1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1347
    +0.0030 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7470
    -0.0860 (-4.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3555
    -0.0045 (-0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6100
    -0.4900 (-0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    34,959.61
    +474.31 (+1.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    870.86
    +628.18 (+258.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.13
    -90.88 (-1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,522.26
    -250.64 (-0.90%)
     

CBD Oil and CBD Hemp Oil Market Revenue, Size Shares, Forecast by 2022-2028 | Key Players, Geographical Segmentation | Report by Absolute Reports

Absolute Reports Pvt Ltd
·6 min read

Top Players – Kazmira, CW Hemp/CW Botanicals, Freedom Leaf, Green Road, Medical Marijuana

Pune, Jan. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

PART 1: GLOBAL CANNABIDIOL OIL (CBD OIL) MARKET:

Researcher’s, “Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Market 2021,” report provides comprehensive insights about top companies and main competitors in Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil). Report covers the segmentation, including applications and product type, regions. This report provides a detailed analysis of the market, including its dynamics, characteristics, main players, structure, growth and demand drivers, etc. as a complete study report, it covers all details inside analysis and opinion in Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) industry.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at - https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/19876123

Cannabidiol (CBD) oil is a natural botanical concentrate that is high in the compound CBD. Of the more than 85 cannabinoids so far identified in the cannabis plant, CBD is the second most common after tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) market size is estimated to be worth USD 720.5 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 3213.4 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 28.3% during the review period.

The Major Players in the Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Market Are:

  • Kazmira

  • CW Hemp/CW Botanicals

  • Freedom Leaf

  • Green Road

  • Medical Marijuana

  • Folium Biosciences

  • HempLife Today

  • Cannavest

  • Pharmahemp

  • ENDOCA

  • CBD American Shaman

  • NuLeaf Naturals

  • Select Oil

  • K.I.N.D. Concentrates

  • Canopy Growth Corporation

  • Aphria

  • Emblem Cannabis Oils

  • Whistler

  • The Lab

  • Absolute Terps

To Understand How Covid-19 Impact Is Covered in This Report - https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-covid19/19876123

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Market types split into:

  • Hemp-derived

  • Marijuana-derived

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Market applications, includes:

  • Pharmaceuticals

  • Food

  • Cosmetics

  • Other

Regional Analysis:

  • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

  • South America (Brazil etc.)

  • Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report - https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/19876123

Some Points Covered from TOC:

1 Study Coverage

2 Global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Production

3 Global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

4 Competition by Manufactures

5 Market Size by Type

6 Market Size by Application

7 North America Market Size, Sales, Revenue by Type, Application, Country

8 Europe Market Size, Sales, Revenue by Type, Application, Country

9 Asia Pacific Market Size, Sales, Revenue by Type, Application, Country

10 Latin America Market Size, Sales, Revenue by Type, Application, Country

11 Middle East and Africa Market Size, Sales, Revenue by Type, Application, Country

12 Corporate Profiles

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

15 Key Finding in The Global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Study

Reasons to Buy Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Market Report:

  1. The new players in the Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Market and the potential entrants into this market can use this report to understand the key market trends that are expected to shape the market in the next few years.

  2. The key technologies that could impact the global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) market have been covered in detail.

  3. The report can be used by the sales and marketing team to formulate their medium- and long-term strategies and to reconfirm their short-term plans.

  4. The report would help the sales and the marketing team to understand the key segments across the top countries which have been analyzed in the report.

  5. The opportunity analysis chapter identifies the key hot spots within the Global Cannabidiol Oil (CBD Oil) Market.

  6. The company profiles include company overview, products & services offered by the company, recent news updates, and SWOT analysis for ten companies.

Purchase this Report (Price 4900 USD for a Single-User License) - https://www.absolutereports.com/checkout/19876123


PART-2:

GLOBAL CBD HEMP OIL MARKET:

The report examines the CBD Hemp Oil market drivers and restraints, along with the impact of Covid-19 are influencing the market growth in detail. The study covers & includes emerging market trend, market developments, market opportunities, market size, sales, market analysis, market revenue, market dynamics, and challenges in the industry. This report also covers extensively researched competitive landscape sections with profiles of major companies, including their market share and projects.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at - https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/19869330

The Major Players in the CBD Hemp Oil Market Are:

  • Cannavest

  • Pharmahemp

  • ENDOCA

  • BAFA Gmbh

  • Protect Pharma Rakitovica

  • Biobloom Hemp

  • Deep Nature Project

  • Harmony

  • DragonflyCBD

  • MH medical hemp GmbH

  • Celtic Wind

  • Elixinol

  • HemPoland

  • Opencrop GmbH

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of CBD Hemp Oil Market types split into:

  • Food Grade

  • Pharmaceutical Grade

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of CBD Hemp Oil Market applications, includes:

  • CBD Nutraceutical

  • CBD Food

  • CBD Cosmetics

  • CBD Medical

  • Others

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report - https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/19869330

Regional Analysis:

  • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

  • South America (Brazil etc.)

  • Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Some Points Covered from TOC:

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 CBD Hemp Oil Market Size by Player

4 CBD Hemp Oil by Regions

5 Americas Market Size by Country, Type and Application

6 APAC Market Size by Country, Type and Application

7 Europe Market Size by Country, Type and Application

8 Middle East & Africa Market Size by Country, Type and Application

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global CBD Hemp Oil Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

Purchase this Report (Price 3660 USD for a Single-User License) - https://www.absolutereports.com/checkout/19869330


About Absolute Reports:

Absolute Reports is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated towards bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

CONTACT: Name: Ajay More Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187 Email: sales@absolutereports.com


Recommended Stories

  • Is the market crashing? No. Here’s what’s happening to stocks, bonds as the Fed aims to end the days of easy money, analysts say

    Americans are wondering what's amiss with Wall Street after steep declines in stocks and a surge in bond yields in recent weeks. Here's how to think about it.

  • 3 Top Stocks to Buy After the Market Selloff

    2022 is off to a rough start, but these businesses are doing far better than their stock prices are indicating.

  • 3 Top EV Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    2021 was a massive year for electric vehicle (EV) stocks. In between, several start-ups tapped the stock markets to raise funds on the back of promising EV technology claims. Electric vehicles currently account for only a fraction of total global vehicle sales, and most research firms expect the industry to grow at compound annual rates in the high 20s through 2030.

  • Tech Stocks Got Hit Hard. Where to Find Bargains Now.

    Investors may want to consider some of the tech leaders and bottom fish among the busted growth stocks.

  • It’s Time to Bargain Hunt. 27 Picks to Beat the Stock Market From Barron’s Roundtable Experts.

    Mario Gabelli: I’ve been talking about the Atlanta Braves for a while. You can invest in the Braves through Liberty Braves Group [ticker: BATRA], a tracking stock controlled by John Malone’s Liberty Media It trades for $28, and there are 60 million shares outstanding. The short-term opportunity for Liberty Braves is that Georgia is one of the few states that hasn’t legalized online gaming.

  • Morgan Stanley’s Top 10 Stock Picks for 2022

    In this article, we will be taking a look at Morgan Stanley’s top 10 stock picks for 2022. To skip our detailed analysis on Morgan Stanley’s stock picks and their performance, you can go directly to see Morgan Stanley’s Top 5 Stock Picks for 2022. In the aftermath of the breakout of the coronavirus pandemic […]

  • Goldman Sachs Says We're Entering a Commodity "Supercycle." Here Are 3 Names to Play It.

    2021 was a great year for commodities, but was this a one-year bump, or rather the start of a 10-year cycle?

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Crashed This Week

    The start-up battery maker for electric vehicles is exploring other options, and the market isn't impressed.

  • U.S. Stocks Historically Deliver Strong Gains in Fed Hike Cycles

    (Bloomberg) -- As the Nasdaq 100 comes off its worst week since the pandemic selloff in March 2020, investors now have to contend with Wednesday’s Fed meeting, where officials are expected to signal that they’ll raise interest rates in March and shrink their balance sheet soon after.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipPutin Could Burst Xi’s Olympic Dream With a War in UkraineU.S. Stocks His

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Correction Shows No Mercy; Fed Meeting Leads 5 Big Catalysts

    Bears are in control as the market correction deepens. Apple and Tesla earnings loom but the Fed meeting will be in focus.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Large-Cap Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Veeva Systems Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • This Megamerger Might Be Required Before Canadian Cannabis Stocks Can Rebound

    The legal cannabis industry in Canada must continue to consolidate to make it an attractive space for investors.

  • Want $10,000 in Dividend Income in 2022? Invest $108,000 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

    While myriad investing strategies have been effective in making long-term investors richer, perhaps none has a greater track record than buying into dividend stocks. Back in 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a division of JPMorgan Chase, issued a report that compared the performance of publicly traded companies that initiated a dividend and grew their payouts to public companies that didn't pay a dividend between 1972 and 2012.

  • Morgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock Dip

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors should avoid the temptation to buy the dips in expensive high-growth stocks because “once the fever breaks, it lasts a long time,” according to Andrew Slimmon, senior portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipPutin Could Burst Xi’s Olympic Dream With a War in UkraineU.S. Stocks Historically Deliver Strong Gains in

  • Here's Why SoFi's Long-Awaited Bank Charter Will Make the Business Better

    After a difficult few months for the stock, SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) shareholders got some welcome news recently when regulators approved the company's application to become a bank. Now, SoFi will be able to complete its previously announced acquisition of Golden Pacific Bancorp and become a bank holding company. Following the news of the bank charter, SoFi's stock shot up.

  • FAANG Stocks: 2022 Winners and Losers

    FAANG stocks -- essentially the top five stocks of the tech sector -- as a group cooled off in 2021. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) led the group of growth stocks with a 65% return for the year, followed by Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) near-34% return. The rest of the group -- Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) -- all underperformed the S&P 500 index, which returned nearly 27% for the year.

  • Bitcoin (BTC) Heads towards sub-$30,000 as the FED’s January Policy Decision Nears

    Bitcoin (BTC) and the broader crypto market see deep red once more. A Bitcoin fall to sub-$34,000 could bring sub-$30,000 into view…

  • Shopify Tumbles on a Report of It Terminating Fulfillment Contracts

    (Bloomberg) -- Shopify Inc. plunged by the most since March 2020 after a report that the Canadian e-commerce company terminated contracts with several warehouse and fulfillment partners.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipPutin Could Burst Xi’s Olympic Dream With a War in UkraineU.S. Stocks Historically Deliver Strong Gains in Fed Hike Cycles‘Lethal’ U.S. Military Aid Begins Arriving in Ukr

  • Is AbbVie Stock a Top Pick for 2022?

    Treasury yields are rising, and the Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates multiple times in 2022. In the case of AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), look no further. AbbVie is a global prescription drug developer, manufacturer, and distributor that was spun off from parent company Abbott Labs back in 2013.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Income investors certainly don't want to buy stocks with dividends that are likely to be slashed. Instead, income investors prefer dividend stocks with solid business models that are built for the long term. Here are three such dividend stocks to buy and hold forever.