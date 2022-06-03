CBD Oil Market - 38% of Growth to Originate from North America |Marijuana-derived CBD oil segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation |Technavio

NEW YORK, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CBD oil market estimates a market value of USD 3.97 billion from 2021 to 2026 as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. In addition, the report projects the market to progress at a CAGR of 26.43%. 38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. US and Canada are the key markets for CBD oil in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the European, MEA, and APAC regions. The growing awareness of the health benefits of CBD oil products and the increasing number of states legalizing the use of marijuana products in the US will facilitate the CBD oil market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled CBD Oil Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more highlights on the region segment - Download a sample now!

CBD Oil Market: Segmentation Analysis

Technavio market research report segments the CBD oil market by Product (Marijuana-derived CBD oil and Hemp-derived CBD oil) and Geography (North America, South America, Europe, APAC, and the Middle East and Africa).

The CBD oil market share growth in the Marijuana-derived CBD oil segment will be significant for revenue generation. Marijuana-derived CBD oil products are only sold to consumers with a doctor's prescription as CBD oils are psychoactive and can cause nausea and dizziness. Marijuana-derived CBD oil products usually contain 3%-15% THC. Factors such as the increasing number of countries that are legalizing marijuana and the rising number of organized retailing outlets offering CBD oil-based products are estimated to drive the growth of this segment during the forecast period. The report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the CBD oil market size and actionable market insights on each segment.

To know about the contribution of each product segment - Download a sample now!

Story continues

The competitive scenario provided in the CBD Oil Market report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc. Don't wait, Make a strategic approach & boost your business goals with our CBD Oil Market Forecast Report - Buy Now!

CBD Oil Market: Growing Millennial population in key cannabis markets to drive growth

The key factor driving growth in the CBD oil market is the growing millennial population in key cannabis markets.

The usage of cannabis products, especially for recreational purposes, is quite popular among millennials. Also, the increased use of cannabis products among millennials is attributed to the fact that they are relatively more enthusiastic about trying out new variants when compared with older generations.

For Instance -In July 2019, millennials (aged 23-38 years 2019) numbered 72.1 million in the US. The US comprises the largest legal cannabis market in the world due to its liberal laws on marijuana.

To know about more drivers along with the challenges - Download a sample now!

Related Reports:

The camelina oil market has the potential to grow by USD 166.45 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.26%. Download a sample now!

The palm oil market share is expected to increase by USD 24.76 billion from 2020 to 2025, at a CAGR of 6.12%. Download a sample now!

CBD Oil Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 26.43% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.97 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 25.16 Performing market contribution North America at 38% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aurora Cannabis Inc., BIOTA Biosciences LLC, CannazALL, Canopy Growth Corp., CBD American Shaman LLC, CV Sciences Inc., Elixinol Wellness Ltd., Endoca BV, Folium Biosciences, Gaia Botanics, Green Roads of Florida LLC, Happie Hemp Pvt. Ltd., Isodiol International Inc., Kazmira LLC, Leafly Holdings Inc., Medical Marijuana Inc., NuLeaf Naturals LLC, Pharmahemp, Silver Shadow Ventures LLC, and Tilray Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Marijuana derived cbd oil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Hemp derived cbd oil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Aurora Cannabis Inc.

10.4 Canopy Growth Corp.

10.5 CBD American Shaman LLC

10.6 CV Sciences Inc.

10.7 Elixinol Wellness Ltd.

10.8 Endoca BV

10.9 Gaia Botanics

10.10 Isodiol International Inc.

10.11 Medical Marijuana Inc.

10.12 NuLeaf Naturals LLC

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cbd-oil-market---38-of-growth-to-originate-from-north-america-marijuana-derived-cbd-oil-segment-to-be-significant-for-revenue-generation-technavio-301559220.html

SOURCE Technavio