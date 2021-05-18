CBD Oil Market growth to accelerate at 27% CAGR during 2021-2025| Rising Millennial Population in Key Cannabis Markets to Boost Growth | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled CBD Oil Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Set to grow by USD 3.05 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the CBD oil market to register a CAGR of almost 27%. The rising millennial population in key cannabis markets will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. Besides, the health benefits of CBD oil and the increasing number of new product launches will have a positive impact on the growth of the market.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aurora Cannabis Inc., Canopy Growth Corp., CBD American Shaman LLC, CV Sciences Inc., Elixinol Global Ltd., Endoca BV, Gaia Botanics, Isodiol International Inc., Medical Marijuana Inc., and NuLeaf Naturals LLC are some of the major market participants. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

CBD Oil Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

CBD Oil Market is segmented as below:

Product

Geography

The marijuana-derived CBD oil was the largest product segment and the segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2020. The market position of the marijuana-derived CBD oil segment will likely remain the same over the forecast period. Similarly, North America was ranked first as the largest region and provided significant growth opportunities in 2020, while the MEA region generated the least revenue.

CBD Oil Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the CBD oil market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Aurora Cannabis Inc., Canopy Growth Corp., CBD American Shaman LLC, CV Sciences Inc., Elixinol Global Ltd., Endoca BV, Gaia Botanics, Isodiol International Inc., Medical Marijuana Inc., and NuLeaf Naturals LLC.

The report also covers the following areas:

CBD Oil Market size

CBD Oil Market trends

CBD Oil Market industry analysis

CBD Oil Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist CBD oil market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the CBD oil market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the CBD oil market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of CBD oil market vendors

Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Pharmaceuticals Market

2.2.1 Research and development (R&D) and drug discovery

2.2.2 Integration and product development

2.2.3 Manufacturing

2.2.4 Outbound logistics

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Support services

2.2.7 Innovation

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by Product

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Marijuana derived CBD oil

Hemp derived CBD oil

The product segments have been ranked based on their market size in 2020. Marijuana derived CBD oil constituted the largest product segment in 2020, followed by hemp derived CBD oil. The 2020 market position of all the product segments will likely remain the same in 2025. The ranking of none of the product segments will change by 2025; this indicates that the market composition will see limited changes.

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: Product - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Marijuana derived CBD oil - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Marijuana derived CBD oil - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 18: Marijuana derived CBD oil - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Hemp derived CBD oil - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Hemp derived CBD oil - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 20: Hemp derived CBD oil - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Product

6. Customer Landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

7. Geographic Landscape

The regions covered in the report are:

North America

South America

Europe

APAC

MEA

The five regions have been ranked based on their market size in 2020. North America ranked first as the largest region, while MEA was the smallest region in 2020. In 2025, the five regions will maintain their position as that of 2020. This is indicative of limited changes in the geographical composition of the market, given that the ranking of no region will change by 2025.

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 23: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025Exhibit 25: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 26: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 27: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 31: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Growing Millennial population in key cannabis markets

8.1.2 Health-promoting benefits of CBD oil

8.1.3 Increasing number of new product launches

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Adverse effects of CBD oil products

8.2.2 Naive new vendors and lack of investment in cannabis and CBD oil industry

8.2.3 Distribution challenges

Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Growing legalization of cannabis-based products

8.3.2 Advent of advanced cultivation processes

8.3.3 Growth in the e-commerce industry

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Analysis of Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

Techanavio's Analysis on the impact of Disruption Threats by comparing Disruptive sources and Factors driving disruption

Exhibit 47: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive landscape

10. Vendor Analysis



10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Aurora Cannabis Inc.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.4 Canopy Growth Corp.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.5 CBD American Shaman LLC

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.6 CV Sciences Inc.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.7 Elixinol Global Ltd.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.8 Endoca BV

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.9 Gaia Botanics

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.10 Isodiol International Inc.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.11 Medical Marijuana Inc.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

10.12 NuLeaf Naturals LLC

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

Segment Focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Research Methodology

Validation techniques employed for market sizing

11.3 List of abbreviations

