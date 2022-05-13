U.S. markets open in 4 hours 16 minutes

CBD Oil Market Size to Reach USD 3.78 Billion by 2027 at 32% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·7 min read

CBD Oil (Cannabidiol Oil) Market Trends and Insights By Type (Hemp-Derived & Marijuana-Derived), By Application (Cosmetics Industry, Food Industry, Pharmaceuticals Industry & Others), Competitive Market Size, Growth, Share and Forecast to 2027

New York, US, May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBD Oil Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “CBD Oil Market Information by Type, Application, and Region - Forecast till 2027”, the market will garner a 32% CAGR from 2020 to 2027, and reach USD 3.78 billion by 2027.

Market Synopsis

CBD oil helps in regulating the endocannabinoid system activity, interacting with the neurotransmitters. This characteristic makes it the perfect ingredient for anti-depression and anxiety drugs. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), in 2018 removed cannabidiol oil from the list of prohibited substances, but the synthetic cannabinoids that have the same effects as THC have been prohibited.

CBD oil developers are focused on creating cannabidiol-based skincare, lotions, textile, and pet care products. Booming sales of an extensive line of CBD-fortified products coupled with new product launches as well as expanding product pipeline will offer attractive opportunities to the players, particularly in developing economies.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7355

Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent vendors in the CBD oil market include

  • Aphria Inc. (Canada)

  • Folium Biosciences (US)

  • Freedom Leaf, Inc. (US)

  • Green Roads of Florida, LLC (US)

  • Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc. (US)

  • ENDOCA (Netherlands), CBD American Shaman (US)

  • CV Sciences, Inc. (US)

  • Medical Marijuana, Inc. (US)

  • Canopy Growth Corporation (US)

  • Aurora Cannabis (US)

  • MedMen Enterprises Inc. (US)

  • Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (US)

  • Kazmira LLC (US)

  • HempLife Today (US)

  • Pharmahemp (Slovenia)

  • Whistler Medical Marijuana Corporation (Canada)

  • Absolute Terps (US)

  • NuLeaf Naturals (US)

  • Emblem Cannabis (Canada)

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

Given its healing properties, cannabidiol (CBD) enjoys significant demand and is used for a variety of wellness and health purposes, which fosters market growth. Additionally, the surging acceptance and consumption of products owing to the rise in government approvals can also drive the demand for CBD-infused products.

Among all the cannabinoids, CBD oil or cannabidiol is most extensively utilized for therapeutic reasons owing to the lack of psychoactive effects. With numerous medical uses, cannabidiol oil’s demand is especially high for the treatment of depression and anxiety, diabetes, stress relief, cancer symptom relief, inflammation, and pain relief. Considering the rising use of CBD-based products for the treatment of various ailments, the cannabidiol market can anticipate growth at a lucrative rate in the years to come.

Heightened awareness level about cannabidiol's therapeutic advantages influences the consumers to buy cannabidiol products, regardless of their cost. Since these have a high-profit margin, leading retailers are focused on offering a variety of cannabis-based products. Several health & wellness retailers are selling CBD-based products, including CVS Health, Walgreens Boots Alliance, and Rite Aid.

Market Restraints:

Market development can be restrained by the toxic effects of cannabis and strict regulatory policies. On top of this, the high prominence of rigid regulations along with the significant costs associated with CBD drugs can also hamper the business growth rate.

Furthermore, the lack of a proper legislative regulatory framework in several African and Asian countries can be a significant challenge for the CBD oil developers in the worldwide market.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (117 Pages) on CBD Oil: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/cbd-oil-market-7355

COVID-19 Analysis

The world over, the COVID-19 outbreak resulted in unprecedented lockdown, delayed business operations, and evolving consumer behaviors. With COVID-19 cases rising in number, retail stores had to be shut down. The CBD oil market has witnessed lower supply levels owing to the restrictions on transportation as well as manufacturing in leading raw material manufacturing nations like India. Other than this, owing to disruptions in the supply chain in the United States, the supply of various raw materials has been restricted, which in turn has disrupted the manufacturing, thereby disrupting the supply chain of a variety of CBD oil-infused products.

With that said, extensive research and development of plant-based medications to treat COVID-19-induced anxiety, depression and stress will enhance the market share. To illustrate, in December 2021, the University of Texas at Austin collaborated with SunFlora.Inc and Way West Hemp Inc. to conduct a phase II/III clinical trial to analyze the efficacy and effectiveness of CBD isolate as well as full-spectrum CBD oil in the reduction of COVID-19 induced anxiety, stress, anger, sleep disturbance, and depression.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Hemp-derived CBD oil is the leading segment, which will not only accrue the fastest CAGR but will also hit a strong valuation of USD 2,092.97 million by 2027.

By Application

With a 38.80 % growth between 2020 and 2027, the cosmetic industry is the top application-based segment in the worldwide market. The rise in the legalization and the surge in comprehensive CBD trials and studies have raised the number of use-cases in the cosmetic industry, including cosmetics products containing CBD oil since hemp-derived oils are known for unclogging pores, have anti-inflammatory, and offer hydration.

The pharmaceutical segment can exhibit the fastest growth in the ensuing years, considering the rapid transformation of CBD oil from a herbal preparation to a prescription drug. On top of this, the heightened awareness levels regarding its medical benefits, including its healing properties, will further bolster its demand within the pharmaceutical industry.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=7355

Regional Insights

America is the biggest market for CBD oil and will retain its leadership in the years to follow. The vast population of health-conscious people, willingness to buy CBD-based products, expansive pool of renowned manufacturers, and the U.S. Farm Bill in 2020 are the top factors elevating the market demand in the region. America, especially the United States, is known for its progressive stance on cannabis and associated products, such as cannabidiol.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/7355

In Asia Pacific, the CBD oil market will be covering substantial ground at the fastest pace over the review period, thanks to the establishment of several hemp-producing plants, particularly in China. China is the biggest hemp cultivator in the region, generating almost half of the total hemp. The country is known for exporting nearly 90% of these products to Germany, the U.S., the Netherlands, Japan, and the U.K., and is now cultivating hemp for cannabidiol extraction purposes in three major provinces.

Discover more research Reports on Healthcare Industry, by Market Research Future:

Big Data Pharmaceutical Advertising Market Size, Trends and Growth Analysis by Channel (Product Website & E-Commerce, Social Media, Search Engine, Mobile Ads), by Application (Product & Service Targeting, Customer Targeting, Branding) - Forecast to 2027

Isotretinoin Drugs Market: Information by Form (Capsule and Injection), By Indication, (Severe Acne, Squamous Cell Carcinoma, Cutaneous T-cell Lymphoma, Neuroblastoma, Harlequin Ichthyosis, Xeroderma Pigmentosum, Fibro dysplasia Ossificans Progressiva) and BY Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies) - Forecast till 2027

Halitosis treatment market information: by type (pathologic halitosis, others), by indication (respiratory, liver, kidney, gastrointestinal, systemic, others), by diagnostic tests (halimeter, gas chromatography, BANA Test, β-galactosidase activity assay, others), by drug treatment (antacids, antiseptics, ranitidine, others) - forecast till 2027

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


