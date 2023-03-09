U.S. markets open in 4 hours 27 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,981.25
    -13.75 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,748.00
    -65.00 (-0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,158.75
    -69.50 (-0.57%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,872.70
    -7.60 (-0.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.53
    -0.13 (-0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.20
    +2.60 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    20.16
    +0.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0562
    +0.0016 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9760
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.54
    -0.05 (-0.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1869
    +0.0029 (+0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.1950
    -1.0770 (-0.78%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    21,652.82
    -375.04 (-1.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    492.70
    -10.66 (-2.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,868.45
    -61.47 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,623.15
    +178.96 (+0.63%)
     

CBD Skin Care Market Size & Revenue by [2023] | Latest Trends, Key Players, Types & Applications | Business Opportunities, Challenges, Risks Factors Analysis, Gross Margin and Revenue Analysis Forecast Research

Market Reports World
·9 min read
Market Reports World
Market Reports World

Pune, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REPORT OVERVIEW:

global CBD Skin Care market size is estimated to be worth US$ 307 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 307 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 20.6% during the review period

The global CBD Skin Care market research report covers the analysis and insights in relation to the size and growth rate of the market by various segments for the 2019-2028 period, with 2019-2021 as the historical data, 2022 as the base year and 2023-2028 as the forecast period. The report provides a detailed overview of the market size, growth rate and distribution of the market by various segments (mainly covering product type, technology, applications and geography) for the entire study period.

Get a Sample PDF of the Report at - https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/request-sample/21010531

The quantitative insights in the report are complemented by the coverage of the underlying market drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends supporting the analysis of the market in the forecast period. The report covers a detailed competitive landscape section with information on the key players present in the market, market share analysis and comprehensive profiles of these major players.

The global CBD Skin Care market research report also mainly covers information on the latest technological trends, recent industry developments (mergers, acquisitions and partnerships), impact of the pandemic on the market, regulatory overview, pricing analysis, supply chain analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, etc. The report includes all major geographies (mainly covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) and key countries (mainly covering USA, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa and UAE).

Get a Sample Copy of the CBD Skin Care Market Research Report 2023

LATEST TRENDS:

Continuous Technological Innovations to Transform Market Outlook

The CBD Skin Care market is expected to be positively influenced by technological trends driven by increased R&D spending and growing focus on innovation by industry players resulting in novel breakthroughs. Significant opportunities in the forecast period will lead to new players entering the space and the market getting more competitive. Consumer expectations will continue to evolve, which will be met by new product launches with new features or lower price points as top companies focus on maintaining their leadership position and new players try to create a market presence.

DRIVING FACTORS:

Upsurge in Demand from Key End-use Verticals to Accelerate Market Growth

The CBD Skin Care Market is projected to continue growing due to the surge in demand from major applications industries. Macroeconomic factors such as global economic expansion, rapid urbanization, growing middle class population and the increased spending capacity of consumers will drive the growth of key industries.

  • The global economic output was over USD 100 trillion in 2022. The top 5 economies (USA, China, Japan, Germany and UK) accounted for around 58% of the global economic output in 2022.

  • By 2030, middle class population is expected to increase to over 5.5 billion, accounting for over 65% of the global population.

  • The global GDP per capita is projected to reach USD 13,920 in 2025, a 35% increase in the 2015-2025 period.

Industries are expanding their product portfolio or ramping up their existing manufacturing capacities to meet the growing demand for products and services among consumers. The rise of various end-use sectors would thus provide the market with a significant boost in the future.

RESTRAINING FACTORS:

High Cost and a Bleak Economic Outlook Hamper Demand

The CBD Skin Care Market has been experiencing rapid demand and adoption across various key applications and end-use sectors in recent years. However, the global economy, which has struggled since the pandemic, is forecasted to grow at a slower rate due to the Russia-Ukraine war, rising inflation and growing interest rates. All these factors are making consumers vary of making purchases adversely impacting the manufacturing sector and the overall market potential.

High cost of products and availability of alternatives is a key factor limiting its demand and adoption in several regions as well.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any before Purchasing This Report – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/21010531

COVID-19 IMPACT:

COVID-19 affected nearly every industry vertical, including the global CBD Skin Care market. Strict restrictions introduced by the respective governments to control the spread of the pandemic created several roadblocks for certain markets whereas the same factors provided a huge opportunity for others. Due to nationwide lockdowns in most countries, including restrictions on the movement of goods and people, the CBD Skin Care market was impacted. The COVID-19 pandemic affected the market dynamics across both developed regions as well as emerging economies. Nearly all regions had enforced stringent lockdowns and other restrictions to curb coronavirus spread. However, post-pandemic, all economies have experienced a gradual recovery, pushing the market back on track.

To Understand How COVID-19 Impact is Covered in This Report. Request a Sample copy of the report

Global CBD Skin Care Market: Segmentation Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by product type, technology, application and region (country). The report provides details on revenue during the historic and forecasted period. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid market growth.

CBD Skin Care Market Segmentation by Product Type:

  • Creams & Moisturizers

  • Serums

  • CBD Oil

  • Others

CBD Skin Care Market Segmentation by Application:

  • Mass Market

  • Smoke Shops

  • E-commerce

  • Others

REGIONAL INSIGHTS: 

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Developed economies will continue to account for a larger proportion of the market but the growth in per capita income and economic growth will lead to a much stronger growth in developing economies. However, the threat of recession looms over the market as inflation continues to rise. The high degree of uncertainty around the ongoing recession could have a significant impact on the CBD Skin Care market over the next few years.

Get a Sample Copy of the CBD Skin Care Market Research Report 2023

The Key Players Listed in CBD Skin Care Market Report are:

The CBD Skin Care Market report provides a detailed description of all the factors influencing the growth of these market players as well as their detailed profiles. The profiles include the general overview of the company, their product portfolio, financials (based on availability), SWOT analysis, recent developments and growth strategies. Some of the key players are as follows:

  • Charlotte's Web

  • Kiehl's

  • Medical Marijuana

  • Cannuka

  • Isodiol Cannaceuticals

  • Lord Jones

  • Endoca

  • Kapu Maku LLC

  • Green Growth Brands

  • Elixinol Global

  • Leef Organics

  • The CBD Skincare Company

  • Josie Maran Cosmetics

  • Leela Body Care

  • CBD For Life

  • Myaderm

  • Kana Skincare

  • Apothecanna

  • Vertly

REPORT COVERAGE:

The CBD Skin Care Market report provides a detailed analysis of the market and focuses on key aspects such as leading companies, type, technology and application/end users. Besides this, it offers insights into the market trends, highlights key industry developments such as product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions and encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the advanced market over recent years.

The report includes major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market. Comprehensive insights into regional developments are explained in detail along with the list of major market players as well as strategies adopted by them to stay ahead of the competition. The latest industry developments are listed in the report. The study also offers a detailed understanding of the recent COVID-19 pandemic on the CBD Skin Care market. The ongoing recession and inflation as well as their impact on the market have been assessed in our latest research report.

Purchase this report (Price 4000 USD for a single-user license) - https://www.marketreportsworld.com/purchase/21010531

Detailed TOC of Global CBD Skin Care Market Report 2023

1 CBD Skin Care Market Overview

1.1 CBD Skin Care Product Scope
1.2 CBD Skin Care Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global CBD Skin Care Sales by Type (2017 & 2021 & 2028)
1.2.2 Creams & Moisturizers
1.2.3 Serums
1.2.4 CBD Oil
1.2.5 Others
1.3 CBD Skin Care Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global CBD Skin Care Sales Comparison by Application (2017 & 2021 & 2028)
1.3.2 Mass Market
1.3.3 Smoke Shops
1.3.4 E-commerce
1.3.5 Others
1.4 CBD Skin Care Market Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.1 Global CBD Skin Care Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global CBD Skin Care Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global CBD Skin Care Price Trends (2017-2028)

2 CBD Skin Care Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global CBD Skin Care Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global CBD Skin Care Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.1 Global CBD Skin Care Sales Market Share by Region (2017-2022)
2.2.2 Global CBD Skin Care Revenue Market Share by Region (2017-2022)
2.3 Global CBD Skin Care Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2023-2028)
2.3.1 Global CBD Skin Care Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2023-2028)
2.3.2 Global CBD Skin Care Revenue Forecast by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 United States CBD Skin Care Estimates and Projections (2017-2028)
2.4.2 Europe CBD Skin Care Estimates and Projections (2017-2028)
2.4.3 China CBD Skin Care Estimates and Projections (2017-2028)
2.4.4 Japan CBD Skin Care Estimates and Projections (2017-2028)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia CBD Skin Care Estimates and Projections (2017-2028)
2.4.6 India CBD Skin Care Estimates and Projections (2017-2028)

3 Global CBD Skin Care Competition Landscape by Players

............Continued

Browse the complete table of contents at - https://www.marketreportsworld.com/TOC/21010531

About Us: –

Market Reports World is the Credible Source for Gaining the Market Reports that will provide you with the Lead Your Business Needs. The market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in technology has provided today’s businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors.

CONTACT: Market Reports World Phone: US: +1 424 253 0946 / UK: +44 203 239 8187  Email: sales@marketreportsworld.com Web: https://www.marketreportsworld.com


Recommended Stories

  • Piedmont Lithium shares rebound after tumbling on short-seller report

    In 2021, Piedmont invested $100 million in Atlantic Lithium to secure spodumene - high-purity lithium ore - from Atlantic's mine in Ghana. Piedmont has a spodumene supply agreement with electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc. Shares of Piedmont were last up 3.2% after falling as much as 6.6% on the report.

  • India's oil deals with Russia dent decades-old dollar dominance

    U.S.-led international sanctions on Russia have begun to erode the dollar's decades-old dominance of international oil trade as most deals with India - Russia's top outlet for seaborne crude - have been settled in other currencies. India's oil trade, in response to the turmoil of sanctions and the Ukraine war, provides the strongest evidence so far of a shift into other currencies that could prove lasting. The country is the world's number three importer of oil and Russia became its leading supplier after Europe shunned Moscow's supplies following its invasion of Ukraine begun in February last year.

  • Costco to open its third store in China — can it challenge Walmart's Sam's Club?

    Costco (COST) plans to open its third warehouse location in China this Friday, March 10. Can it go head-to-head with Sam's, the most dominant U.S.-based warehouse club in China?

  • 10 Most Profitable Companies in the World

    With Apple leading the pack and other tech firms following, these are the 10 most profitable companies in the world by 12-month trailing net income.

  • China’s Auto Sales Fall Sharply After Lifting of Pandemic Curbs

    HONG KONG—China’s passenger car retail sales shrank almost 20% in the first two months of this year, underscoring the challenges facing manufacturers in the world’s largest but long-stuttering auto market. The nation’s auto makers sold 2.7 million passenger cars in January and February combined, according to the China Passenger Car Association, down from 3.3 million a year earlier. Makers of plug-in hybrid and battery electric cars fared better, seeing sales rise 23% in January and February from the same period a year ago.

  • How Japanese electric car makers took wrong turns while China plotted to rule the roads

    When they were asked to jump-start the UK’s ailing car industry in the 1980s, Japanese car makers helped turn an industry marred by strikes and unpopular vehicles back into an export market for the UK, bringing faster and more efficient car building methods.

  • Oil Holds Losses on Hawkish Fed Despite Surprise Stockpile Draw

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil held losses on a persistently hawkish tone from the Federal Reserve, despite an unexpected decline in US crude inventories.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekBiden to Urge 25% Billionaire Tax, Levies on Rich InvestorsYour Next Holiday Flight Will Cost a FortuneRookie Traders Are Earning $400,000 in One Unlikely Markets HubSri Lanka Rupee to Reverse and Plummet 23%, Fitch Solutions SaysWest Texas Intermediate traded below $77 a barrel

  • Adobe Opens New Office Tower and Pledges No Companywide Layoffs in 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- Adobe Inc., breaking ranks with an industry cutting costs and laying off workers, has opened a new office tower in its home city, adding new capacity for staff and pledging no companywide job cuts in 2023.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekBiden to Urge 25% Billionaire Tax, Levies on Rich InvestorsYour Next Holiday Flight Will Cost a FortuneRookie Traders Are Earning $400,000 in One Unlikely Markets HubSri Lanka Rupee to Reverse and Plumm

  • Peak-Oil Fears Cast Shadow Over US Supply Outlook as Costs Climb

    (Bloomberg) -- The specter of peak oil that haunted global energy markets during the first decade of the 21st century is once again rearing its head. Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekPowell Sees Higher Peak for Interest Rates, Says Fed Prepared to Speed Up If NeededBiden Eyes Tax Hike on Income Over $400,000 to Fund MedicareXi’s Frustration at Biden Grows With Warning of ConflictCitadel’s Griffin Sees Setup for US Recession After ‘Traumatic’ Inflation

  • Oil slips for third day as recession fears mount

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil fell for a third day on Thursday as fears over the economic impact of rising interest rates offset a surprise drop in U.S. crude inventories and hopes for Chinese demand. U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments this week on the likelihood that interest rates will need to be raised more than previously expected in response to recent strong data continued to weigh on oil and other risk assets because of the potential impact on economic and demand growth. Brent crude fell by 34 cents, or 0.4%, to $82.32 a barrel by 0902 GMT while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude slipped by 11 cents to $76.55.

  • EV Sales Are Soaring in China. What’s Next for Tesla, BYD, and the U.S.

    Chinese sales of gasoline-powered cars are plummeting in the face of surging battery-electric-vehicle sales. It could be a preview of what happens in the U.S.

  • Here's What Caused Suncor Energy (SU) to Sell Its UK Business

    Suncor Energy (SU), a Canadian integrated energy company, has decided to sell its non-core business to Equinor(EQNR), in an attempt to focus on its oil sands operations in Canada.

  • EIA expects lowest first-quarter natural-gas consumption in 5 years

    The EIA on Tuesday cut its 2023 U.S. natural-gas price forecast and said it expects to see the lowest first-quarter consumption of natural gas in five years.

  • Barclays cuts 2023 oil price forecasts on resilient Russian output

    The bank cut its average forecasts for the Brent and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) benchmarks by $6 per barrel (/b) and $7/b, respectively, to $92/b and $87/b. The market could flip into a deficit of 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) in the second half of this year as China's reopening from pandemic restrictions "matures" and as supply growth from outside the OPEC+ producer group slows, the analysts added. China's oil demand could increase by 500,000 to 600,000 bpd in 2023, Haitham Al Ghais, the secretary general of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), said on Tuesday at the CERAWEEK conference, with global oil demand seen rising by 2.3 million bpd in 2023.

  • US senators reintroduce bill to pressure OPEC oil producer group

    A group of bipartisan U.S. senators on Wednesday said they have reintroduced legislation to pressure the OPEC oil production group to stop making output cuts. The so-called No Oil Producing and Exporting Cartels, or NOPEC, bill was reintroduced by senators Chuck Grassley, a Republican, and Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat, and others on the Judiciary Committee. If passed by the committee, both chambers of Congress and signed by President Joe Biden, NOPEC would change U.S. antitrust law to revoke the sovereign immunity that has protected OPEC+ members and their national oil companies from lawsuits over price collusion.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • Battery Metal Frenzy Outshines Recovery Fears at Mining Show

    (Bloomberg) -- Tepid global demand for metals driven by recession fears and China’s weak economic recovery have done little to shake the belief among miners that battery materials are heading for an epic bull run.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekYour Next Holiday Flight Will Cost a FortuneBiden to Urge 25% Billionaire Tax, Levies on Rich InvestorsIt Turns Out Money Does Buy Happiness, At Least Up to $500,000Deepest Bond Yield Inversion Since Volcker S

  • Top Copper Stocks for March 2023

    Lundin Mining, Southern Copper, and Ero Copper lead the pack for value, growth, and performance, respectively.

  • India jostles with China for April ESPO crude from Russia, prices jump

    Private Indian refiners are jostling with independents in China for Russian ESPO crude loading in April, pushing prices higher after Moscow lowered exports of its flagship grade Urals, industry sources said. China, which is set to import record volumes of Russian crude in March, typically sweeps up all of the ESPO crude exported from the Pacific port of Kozmino due to close proximity while sanctions on Russian oil have shrunk the pool of buyers. However, for April, Indian refiners Reliance Industries Ltd and Nayara Energy have snapped up at least five of the about 33 ESPO crude cargoes due to low prices, four people familiar with the matter said.

  • Crypto mining rig maker Canaan shares slump after Q4 revenue sank 82%

    Canaan’s shares on Nasdaq closed 3.83% lower at US$2.51 on Wednesday after the cryptocurrency mining rig maker reported an 82% year-on-year drop in revenue on Tuesday for the fourth quarter of last year, citing “lackluster market demand” for mining machines as the price of Bitcoin fell.