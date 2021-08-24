U.S. markets close in 1 hour 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,491.25
    +11.72 (+0.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,434.41
    +98.70 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,016.87
    +74.22 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,228.21
    +19.92 (+0.90%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.65
    +2.01 (+3.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.50
    +1.20 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.92
    +0.26 (+1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1751
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2870
    +0.0320 (+2.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3728
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6830
    +0.0030 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,102.09
    -1,367.09 (-2.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,207.10
    -42.61 (-3.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,125.78
    +16.76 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,732.10
    +237.86 (+0.87%)
     

CBD Skincare Products Market Size to Grow Substantially at 29.1% CAGR from 2021 to 2028 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·6 min read

CBD Skincare Products Market Insights and Industry Analysis by Product Type (Moisturizers & Creams, Oils, Serums, Cleansers, Others), Category (Organic, Conventional) and Distribution Channel (Store-Based, Non-Store-Based), Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2028

New York, US, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBD Skincare Products Market Overview

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “CBD Skincare Products Market Information by Product Type, Category, Distribution Channel and Region - Forecast till 2028”, the market is projected to Grow at a 29.1% CAGR from 2021 to 2028.

Major Growth Boosters

CBD is highly effective and safe for use on every skin type; however, its use is extremely high among those struggling with inflammatory conditions, sensitivity, dryness, and acne. In view of these appealing inflammatory properties, CBD is utilized for fostering skin’s natural healing process, reducing the life span of eczema flare-ups as well as breakouts. Apart from this, it contains a host of antioxidant properties that curb signs of aging while also bringing down pain due to inflammatory skin conditions.

Alarming surge in pollution levels as well as extreme UV rays that cause skin burn and blackening and sometimes even skin cancer prompts consumers to purchase proven effective beauty and skincare products infused with CBD. Increasing knowledge about the latest products that cater to a particular skin issue also enhance the sales in the market. Companies are progressively joining hands with celebrities to endorse their products, while spending considerably on advertisements to garner the consumers’ attention.

Social media platforms are quite popular in today’s world, with YouTube and Instagram deemed as major influencers. These platforms help consumers grow aware about the different CBD skincare products available in the global industry. Simply put, the soaring awareness levels among consumers regarding the benefits as well as the availability of the latest products should benefit the global market in the years ahead.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8423

Competitive Landscape

The global market is inundated with several well-known firms, such as

  • Kiehl’s

  • Cannuka LLC

  • Elixinol Global ltd

  • Medical Marijuana

  • ENDOCA

  • Lord Jones

  • The CBD Skincare Co

  • LEEF Organics

  • Josie Maran Cosmetics

  • CBD for life

  • Kana Skincare

  • Apothecana

  • Pacific Roots LLC

  • FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES

  • Ecogen labs

  • Nordic oil

  • Sativa

The key objective of enhancing their consumer base worldwide compels the companies to employ competitive strategies such as acquisitions, product launches, and partnerships. To cite a reference, in July 2021, empyri, a well-known Canada-based cannabis wellness firm made an addition to its green, clean, and cannabis-infused line of skincare line with the new holistic hydration daily moisturizer made of hydrolyzed cannabis sativa seed extract. The skin cream is clinically proven to heal dry skin, improve elasticity, and smooth wrinkles, and also contains natural active ingredients like Aquaxyl as well as hyaluronic acid. These two ingredients blended with the cannabis-infused moisturizer offers all-day hydration as well as protection from external damage.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (90 Pages) on CBD Skincare Products: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/cbd-skincare-products-market-8423

Market Restraints

Side effects such as itching, skin peeling, and swelling can sometimes occur with the use of certain CBD products, which triggers the reluctance among consumers to opt for them. This may result in weakened market demand in the next couple of years.

COVID 19 Analysis

The demand for CBD skincare products witnessed a sharp drop with the COVID 19 pandemic impacting the economic standards worldwide. The global market, post-pandemic has also seen a change in the customers’ behavior, tastes and preferences, given that the demand for essential products is much higher than non-essential items.

However, with skincare and beauty brands increasingly emphasizing on strengthening their supply chains, distribution channels and improving the quality of their products, the market could cover substantial grounds in the future. Even the eCommerce sector has emerged as a remarkable solution in these uncertain times, as online shopping gains prevalence among consumers.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=8423

Market Segmentation

Product type, category, and distribution channel are the key segments outlined in the report, in a bid to extensively detail the global market for CBD skincare products.

Different product types available in the global industry are oils, cleansers, moisturizers & creams, serums, and more. CBD infused moisturizers & creams form the biggest segment as these are widely by consumers on a daily basis, for skin hydration.

The categories covered in the MRFR study are organic as well as conventional. The demand for organic products has been mounting rapidly in the market and therefore, the segment can capture a higher CAGR compared to its counterpart in the years ahead. Preference for natural skincare products is especially high in Europe and North America.

Distribution channels that sell CBD skincare products are store-based {Specialty Stores, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, and more} along with non-store based.

Regional Analysis

The CBD skincare products industry has been considered for Asia Pacific/APAC, North America, Europe and also RoW/rest of the world.

North America has managed to procure the top position in the global market for CBD skincare products, especially since cannabis’s legalization across 33 US states in the year 2018. Robust demand for these skincare products, combined with the extensive pool of established firms in the US adds to the regional market’s strength. CBD skin care products enjoy massive demand among a huge customer base in the region, while marijuana’s legalization in various states across Canada and the U.S. foster the sales as well. Encouraged by the legalization as well as the strong presence of renowned beauty care brands in the region, the CBD skincare products market is touted to cover substantial grounds in the coming years.

Asia Pacific is a relatively new market and has been picking up steam in the past few years, as a high number of skincare products brands are rapidly emerging in Japan, China, Japan, and several South-East Asian nations. Continuous debates pertaining to easing the regulations for cannabis across multiple countries could ensure brighter prospects for the CBD skincare products industry in the region. Unhealthy dietary habits, air pollution and constant exposure to sun light as well as stress are some of the most common causes of bad skin conditions in the region. As a result, leading brands in the region are increasingly targeting these concerns and launching CBD infused skincare products that effectively counter these issues.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/8423

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Contact: Market Research Future Phone: +1 628 258 0071(US) +44 2035 002 764(UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax Stocks Are Sinking Today

    What happened Shares of several top COVID-19 vaccine makers were sinking on Tuesday. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) stock was down 2.7% as of 11:09 a.m. EDT. Shares of Pfizer's partner, BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), were falling 7%.

  • Cathie Wood is Getting Rid of These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Cathie Wood is getting rid of. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood is Getting Rid of These 5 Stocks. Cathie Wood, the chief of New York-based ARK Investment Management, has become famous on Wall Street in recent […]

  • Chinese stocks rebound despite regulatory crackdown

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi, Myles Udland, and Julie Hyman discuss the surge in Chinese tech stocks.

  • 12 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Invest In Right Now

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best semiconductor stocks to invest in right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Semiconductor Stocks To Invest In Right Now. Behind every great technology and innovation of today is a powerful microchip. Despite the disruption in the […]

  • Why Gevo Stock Is Jumping Today

    Renewable energy stock Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) popped Tuesday morning, gaining 13% as of 10:35 a.m. An analyst believes the shares could almost double from here. Stifel has initiated coverage on Gevo, giving it a buy rating with a price target of $10. With shares trading just short of $5.25 when Stifel's research note came out, the stock was bound to fly high today.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now for Retirement

    These two tech companies have a tight grip on their respective industries, and they could supercharge your long-term portfolio.

  • Palo Alto shares hit record high after earnings beat, Medtronic raises profit forecast

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman break down Tuesday’s stocks on the move, which include: Medtronic raising its 2022 profit forecast as sales of medical devices saw a rebound due to a surge in patients seeking urgent procedures and Palo Alto’s stock rallying after posting a quarterly earnings beat driven by a focus on cyber security after a rise in cyber threats.

  • 2 Ultra-Yielding Dividend Giants Poised to Raise Dividends

    The Federal Reserve cut its benchmark rate to near zero to deal with COVID-19, and rates across the board have plummeted. Currently, the 30-year U.S. Treasury bond is yielding 1.93%, a figure even lower than during the financial crisis. At the same time, inflation is running above 5%, which means these investors are earning negative real returns and losing purchasing power!

  • ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) and the Problems With Cheap User Acquisition

    ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) has gained a lot of attention recently, and investors are split between thinking that the company has high potential based on gross margins and revenue, and those who are concerned that the bottom has yet to be reached. In this article we will look at the performance, predictions as well as take a look at expenses and see why the market might have such a divergent view on the company.

  • Why This Online Gambling Stock Is a Buy Right Now

    Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE) announced its second-quarter earnings report on Aug. 16, and investors responded with stern negativity, sending the stock down 15%. Paysafe is the biggest payment processor in iGaming (online gambling), serving some of the world's leading bookmakers and virtual casinos including European-owned Betfair and Pokerstars. It's now breaking into the U.S. market through both new and existing partnerships, and the U.S. has quickly become the company's fastest-growing region.

  • Cathie Wood is Doubling Down on These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Cathie Wood is doubling down on. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Cathie Wood is Doubling Down on These 5 Stocks. Cathie Wood, the chief of New York-based ARK Investment Management, is a trail-blazing investor on Wall Street, who […]

  • These 3 Stocks Are Screaming Buys Right Now

    Looking to buy high-growth companies at attractive valuations? These three tech stocks fit the bill.

  • Why Shares of SkyWater Technology Are Taking Off Today

    The dog days of summer took a bite out of this semiconductor manufacturer, but now it's biting back.

  • Warren Buffett Is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Warren Buffett is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Warren Buffett Is Selling These 5 Stocks. Warren Buffett, the chief of Nebraska-based Berkshire Hathaway, is often referred to as the “Sage of Omaha” due to his incredibly successful […]

  • Why Sundial Growers, Hexo, and OrganiGram Stocks Jumped Today

    There's been some good news in the Canadian cannabis sector recently, but it hasn't been reflected in several of the stocks. Shares of three Canadian growers are rebounding some today, however. The stocks of Hexo (NYSE: HEXO) and OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) were up 9.3% and 7.3%, respectively, as of 2:05 p.m. EDT.

  • 2 Stocks to Buy with Dividends Yielding More than 3%

    Whether you're a risk-averse or risk-tolerant investor, the beauty of dividend stocks is that there's something for everyone. Dividends are another way to pump growth into your portfolio in addition to share-price appreciation, and dividend-paying stocks span just about every sector, from healthcare to tech to consumer goods. Not only can high-quality dividend stocks provide you with another stream of income, but you can also use the money from dividends to put back into growing your portfolio.

  • Didi Suspends International Expansion Over Privacy Concerns. Why the Stock Is Rising.

    The embattled Chinese ride-hailing app had planned to launch in the U.K. and continental Europe as part of a push to challenge the dominance of Uber.

  • Chip shortage to worsen, Trillium pops 180% after Pfizer buyout, Coinbase reassures on stablecoins

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Boeing Has a Safety Issue. Why the Stock Is Gaining.

    The Federal Aviation Administration will look into how Boeing handles safety-related communications with it, but the stock isn’t reacting, for a good reason. The review, reported late Monday by The Wall Street Journal, comes after a small survey, conducted by the FAA, found that about a third of respondents at the company reported difficulties in being transparent with the regulator. Boeing (ticker: BA) stock was up about 1.3% in morning trading Tuesday.

  • Why Canoo, Romeo Power, and Velodyne Lidar Are Surging Today

    One, Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ: VLDR), was rising on new developments in an activist shareholder's battle with company management; Romeo Power (NYSE: RMO) and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV), by contrast, were up sharply on no apparent news -- but they (and Velodyne) may have been undergoing short squeezes. Canoo was up by about 26.7%. Romeo Power was up by about 16.1%.