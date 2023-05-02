CBDW Launches Direct-to-Merchant Campaign for CBD Singlz

PHOENIX, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 1606 Corp (OTC: CBDW), an acquisition-based CBD holding company with tobacco alternative products, announces the company has successfully launched its first major marketing campaign of 2023. This marketing campaign focuses on menthol flavored tobacco alternatives in California filling the high demand for menthol flavored smokables.

Labeled the 'Cali Push', this marketing campaign utilized direct mail sent to over 3000 merchants in California. It's a multichannel direct marketing campaign targeting California merchants, C-stores, gas stations, liquor stores, and smoke shops that previously carried menthol-flavored products but are unable to stock shelf space left by the menthol flavored tobacco ban. By introducing new merchants to CBD Singlz, a menthol flavored tobacco-free hemp smokable, the company aims to fill vacant shelf space quickly and is pleased to announce an outstanding result.

Over 3000 letter-size direct mail pieces containing CBD Singlz marketing material were mailed on Friday, April 21st, 2023 to merchants across California.

Dozens of merchants have already requested display samples, the company has already received initial orders which is a result described as, "unbelievable" by Greg Lambrecht, CEO. Greg continued, "We're currently in hundreds of retail locations, but with our new menthol smokable, which is 100% legal as it contains no tobacco or nicotine, we expect to see the number of retail stores increase substantially in the next several months".

CBDW has enough inventory to place menthol replacement products in more than 2000 stores immediately, and because 1606 Corp is the only viable menthol replacement product on the market, the company is in the process of increasing production. California convenience stores and smoke shops can no longer sell menthol tobacco or nicotine products which is a multi-billion-dollar smokable category. The CBDW menthol replacement product has the menthol flavor while being tobacco-free and nicotine free.

During the 2023 legislative sessions seven more states, Vermont ( H204 ), Oregon ( HB 3090 ), Maryland ( SB 259 ), Hawaii ( HB 551 ), New Mexico ( HB 0094 ), New York ( A 3907 ), and Indiana ( HB 1133 ) have all introduced legislation to prohibit the sale of flavored nicotine products including menthol-flavored cigarettes. Additionally, 261 municipalities in total have enacted laws restricting flavored tobacco sales in some manner. Those municipalities listed in the link below currently prohibit the sales of all flavored tobacco products, including menthol, without exception according to the ANRF, The American Nonsmokers Rights Foundation .

About 1606 Corp;

In April 2021, 1606 Corp. was spun off from Singlepoint Inc. (OTCQB: SING ).1606 has been able to add a variety of CBD products under the Brio Nutrition (https://brionutrition.com) line, and smokable hemp brands Truz and CBD Singlz to complement 1606 original Hemp cigarettes ( www.1606hemp.com ). The company intends to acquire Companies in the CBD, including brands, distribution, retail outlets, and manufacturing. 1606 Corp. was awarded the ticker symbol CBDW in mid-January 2022.

Industry Information;

Rates of cannabidiol (CBD) usage in the United States are projected to surge in 2023, according to industry With recent studies suggesting as high as a 10% year-over-year (YoY) increase in usage, Top CBD supplier predicts that 2023 will be a pivotal year for the industry as the widespread adoption of CBD-infused products is set to take place across the health and wellness, beauty, and food and beverage industries. Data from 2022 provides insight into the widespread nature of CBD-infused products. The Center for Advancing Health (CFAH) reported that 26% of Americans used CBD in 2022 , and according to ClevelandClinic.org , https://my.clevelandclinic.org/ . It is also often marketed toward individuals struggling with anxiety, depression, quitting smoking, fitness recovery, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Forward-Looking Statements

Company Websites;

www.CBD.Inc

