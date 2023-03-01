CBH Now Accepting Veterans with VA Benefits for Mental Health Treatment

Summary: South Florida-based rehab facility obtains a new contract to allow treatments for anyone with VA Benefits seeking help with a range of mental health & addiction services.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterans are some of the most vulnerable people in the country, with a large proportion suffering from mental health disorders or addiction. Steps must be taken to ensure that the people who put their lives on the line for the country get the help they need. At one rehab facility in South Florida, this is now possible.

Compassion Behavioral Health has recently obtained a new VA (Optum VA CCN Network) insurance provider contract. This new contract allows the facility to accept veterans with VA Benefits for treatment. It comes into effect on March 27th, 2023, opening up a world of possibilities for veterans in need.

Bringing Support To Those That Need It Most

Research indicates that between 11 and 20% of veterans experience some sort of mental health disorder each year. Post-traumatic stress disorder is the most common, while general anxiety is a close second. To make things worse, a large selection of veterans will have a substance use disorder.

Returning home from service is always the biggest challenge as veterans must adapt to "normal" life. It leads to many of the problems above, without the right support channels in place to help them.

As a top-rated mental health & addiction rehab center in Hollywood, CBH strives to provide the highest level of treatment possible. Adding VA Benefits to this list ensures that support is given to a portion of the population that needs it more than most.

About CBH

Compassion Behavioral Health is a treatment center based in South Florida offering various levels of inpatient and outpatient care individually designed to focus on producing long-term, sustainable health and recovery. It boasts a plethora of psychiatric and counseling experts that are dedicated to developing strategies to aid each and every client on their road to recovery. The facility focuses on treatments for all major and common mental health concerns, such as anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, PTSD, OCD, and schizophrenia. It also tackles substance abuse in the form of alcohol addiction, drug abuse, and more. CBH is capable of providing a well-rounded range of services, designed with individual treatment plans.

For more information, visit: https://compassionbehavioralhealth.com/ or call (844) 660-0084.

