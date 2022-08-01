CBI : Change of listing group on Euronext Growth Paris, from E1 (Private Placement) to E2 (Public Offering)

CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES (CBI, Euronext Growth Paris : FR0014007LW0, ALCBI) announces its transfer from the E1 (Private Placement) to the E2 (Public Offering) listing group on the Euronext Growth Paris market. This transfer, carried out by way of direct admission, will be effective on August 3, 2022.

Frédéric Chesnais, Chairman and CEO and founder of CBI, comments: "Since our direct admission to Euronext Growth Paris in October 2021, the stock market performance of CBI shares has been a testament to the rapid development of our activities in blockchain, NFTs and cryptocurrencies. With the launch of AlphaVerse, the metaverse developed by CBI, scheduled for the autumn, this listing transfer now allows the general public to invest in a company evolving mainly in Web 3.0".

Terms of the listing group transfer

Within the framework of the transfer of the CBI shares from the E1 to the E2 listing group, it is specified that the company does not proceed to any issue of new securities or placement of existing securities. The information document is available on the company's website: www.cbicorp.io, menu "Investors", section "Corporate documents and miscellaneous".

Timetable for the transfer of the listing group

August 1, 2022 at 9:00 am: Publication of a market notice announcing the change of compartment

August 3, 2022 at 9:00 a.m.: Start of trading in the Public Offering compartment

ATOUT CAPITAL, adviser of the Company in connection with the transfer, is listing sponsor of the Company.

About CBI

CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES (“CBI”) is a French company that develops, operates and invests in video games, business applications and selected projects relating to the blockchain, non-fungible tokens (“NFTs”) and cryptocurrencies. Founded by Frédéric Chesnais, a renowned gaming industry entrepreneur and blockchain pioneer, CBI aims to develop and unlock value from a portfolio of blockchain activities across multiple industries (video games, finance, logistics, etc.) with a view to capitalizing on this technology, either directly or through partnerships. CBI has already made several investments and is currently developing AlphaVerse, a blockchain technology-based virtual world or metaverse that will be opening in summer 2022. CBI’s shares are listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market since October 26, 2021. Learn more at www.cbicorp.io

Contacts

CBI

Frédéric CHESNAIS

Chairman & CEO

fredchesnais@cbicorp.io

www.cbicorp.io Listing sponsor

Atout Capital

Rodolphe OSSOLA

rodolphe.ossola@atoutcapital.com Financial communication

Calyptus

Maisie Mouret

+33 1 53 65 68 68

cbi@calyptus.net

Attachment



