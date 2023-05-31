Inside the fight for life at Britain’s ‘voice of business’

310523_BUSINESS_LEAD.jpg

The head of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) has denied the organisation has a “toxic” culture as she asked remaining members to back the organisation in a crucial confidence vote next week.

Rain Newton-Smith sent proposals to members on Wednesday designed to stave off insolvency, limit job cuts and prevent further instances of sexual misconduct.

As part of the revamp, CBI president Brian McBride will leave his post earlier than previously planned, with a search for his successor already underway. The president usually serves a term of two to three years, and Mr McBride joined in June 2022.

Members of the scandal-hit CBI will vote on a single confidence motion next week where they will be asked if the changes, which include a board shake-up and a new people and culture committee, “give you the confidence you need to support the CBI?”

Even if it survives, the self-styled “voice of business” is expected to shrink, with insiders admitting job cuts are inevitable to reflect acute funding challenges facing the organisation.

The proposals have been drawn up in the wake of allegations of sexual assault, including two claims of rape that led to an exodus of some of its biggest members, including Aviva, NatWest and John Lewis.

It is understood that around a quarter of the organisation’s direct members – amounting to hundreds of businesses who pay up to £100,000 a year in fees – have cancelled or suspended their affiliation with the CBI since reports of misconduct at the organisation first emerged.

The CBI sacked its previous director general, Tony Danker, following separate allegations of inappropriate behaviour. Ms Newton-Smith, the CBI’s former chief economist, was drafted in to help the organisation recover. Mr Danker has acknowledged he made some staff feel “very uncomfortable” but insisted that some of the allegations made against him had been “distorted”.

Rain Newton-Smith is leading the revamp of scandal-hit CBI

Ms Newton-Smith said: “Blanket accusations of the CBI’s culture being toxic are not correct, but we have work to do to embed a consistent set of values for all of our staff.”

The former Bank of England economist insisted the organisation was “well on the road to recovery” though insiders admitted that the CBI faced serious financial challenges and was unlikely to continue in its current form.

Insiders describe the vote at next Tuesday’s extraordinary general meeting (EGM) as “make or break” for the organisation.

“If it was a standard vote, you’d say 51pc would be the threshold. But I think we need to get a much bigger, much more resounding vote of confidence than that,” said one. “It also depends on how many of our big members vote. We could get 90pc of our members voting yes, but if the 10pc who don’t are our largest members, that could still present a revenue challenge.”

A 29-page prospectus published on Wednesday provides an insight into its renewed focus, with political engagement, influence on policy and ensuring the UK remains a competitive place to do business at the heart of its revised mandate.

However, this ambition rubs up against two harsh truths. The first is basic maths. Less revenue means fewer jobs, and the CBI has already been consulting with its 300 or so staff about their future. Management presented “a number of scenarios” to staff this week on potential future sizes and shapes for the organisation, although a source insisted that no decisions had been made and statutory consultations on redundancies had not been triggered.

The second is that the usual channels of policy engagement remain closed. Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, previously said there is “no point” engaging with an organisation whose members have “deserted them in droves”.

They’ll need to come back for that to be revisited. For now, relations remain frozen, with a spokesman for Number 10 stating “our position hasn’t changed”.

In an extraordinary move that reflects financial reality, the CBI is also considering inviting members who have cancelled their membership to participate on a listen-only basis, with those who paused their subscription allowed to vote alongside full members.

It is understood some FTSE 100 companies who cancelled their membership have already been invited to listen in.

Ms Newton-Smith and Mr McBride have been in talks with around a thousand business leaders over the past six weeks as part of a revamp of the organisation.

Members will vote on the turnaround proposals at the EGM, with the result published shortly after.

However, it is understood that it will take several weeks to understand if the organisation has enough funding to continue, because its survival depends on a number of big organisations retaining their membership.

Management have already consulted with lawyers to advise on a potential insolvency filing ahead of the crunch vote next week.

As part of the proposed changes, HR issues will be represented at board level. Previously, the HR chief reported to the finance director and people issues focused on salary increases and other financial matters. All CBI Board members will also now stand for re-election at each annual general meeting (AGM).

Consultancy Principia conducted a review of culture at the CBI, while board specialist Ffion Hague, who is married to the former Tory leader William Hague, will lead a separate examination of the CBI’s governance structures and processes.

Principia found that “people and culture/HR has not been prioritised as a core strategic function with sufficient oversight from leaders and the Board.”

Others suggested that there was more humble pie for the CBI to eat. Ann Franck, the chief executive of the Chartered Management Institute, said she welcomed a commitment to mandatory training on bullying and harassment, but added: “The CBI needs to avoid any risk of backtracking on why change is necessary – especially since the reform of this magnitude requires authentic and sustained commitment and stamina.

“In this regard, I question if a debate on whether or not the culture was toxic is necessary, or helpful. There were a dozen serious allegations of sexual harassment. Harassment has no place in a healthy corporate culture – or anywhere for that matter.”

Confederation of Business Industry (CBI) director general Tony Danker addresses the annual CBI conference at the Vox Conference Centre in Birmingham on November 21, 2022.

The CBI has already appointed Elizabeth Wallace as its interim chief people officer who is responsible for implementing more than 30 recommendations put forward by law firm Fox Williams, which conducted an independent investigation into allegations of misconduct. A permanent replacement will be announced in due course.

Setting out the proposals, Ms Newton-Smith insisted that the CBI remained “a strong voice of business” although she admitted that change was needed.

She said: “A renewed CBI can once again have a voice on the serious economic challenges the UK faces, with a General Election approaching at pace.”

Ms Newton-Smith said: “Principia’s expert findings show that while our purpose and hard work to influence and inform on behalf of our members gives us a strong identity and motivates our staff, that focus has come at a cost.”

A spokesman for Principia said: “Through this process, we have determined that the CBI has an outward-facing culture that exhibits significant strengths – a strong external identity and purpose that staff understand and find motivational.

“However, the CBI has under-attended to developing a strong, values-based organisational culture and has under-prioritised people management skills.

“While we do not find that blanket descriptions such as ‘toxic’ or ‘misogynistic’ are accurate or useful descriptions of CBI culture, attitudes towards culture are inconsistent, with a lack of awareness of different experiences and limited self-reflection.

“This results in an under-developed and inconsistent organisational environment, with unclear expectations for behaviours and ways of holding people to account.”

Additional reporting by Simon Foy

