CBI was forced to impose anti-harrassment rules after problems at previous event

FILE PHOTO: A Confederation of British Industry (CBI) logo is seen during their annual conference in London, Britain November 9, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) launched a failed attempt to make it easier for women to report harassment amid fears about their safety at external events, its new director general has disclosed.

Rain Newton-Smith told the Telegraph that "concerns" about behaviour at previous events run by the lobby group with other organisations led to "processes [being put] in place" to make it easier for staff to report them.

However, the changes failed to address dozens of allegations of sexual misconduct at the organisation which were made public by the Guardian.

Responding to a question about whether she believed the CBI was a safe workplace for women, Ms Newton-Smith, who previously served as chief economist at the organisation for almost a decade, said it "always felt like a safe place for women'' to her.

Ms Newton-Smith also revealed she had not contacted any government or Labour officials since starting the role this week.

Jeremy Hunt has warned there is "no point" engaging with the organisation after the Chancellor said its members left "in droves". Dozens of Britain's biggest businesses cancelled their membership in the wake of the allegations, including Natwest, Aviva and John Lewis.

An independent report concluded the CBI had harboured "toxic" sexual predators.

Ms Newton-Smith insisted that she "spoke up" when she saw misconduct and that the organisation had made attempts to address previous concerns.

"The areas where we were concerned are that we run events… What does that mean for the women within our organisation?" she said. "And so we did put processes in place to make sure that if anyone ever had any concerns at any of our events, that there was someone they could go to."

Despite these safeguards, Ms Newton-Smith said she was "genuinely horrified" to learn about allegations of misconduct, including two "completely harrowing" claims of rape.

The former Bank of England economist also defended her previous position at the organisation: "Some of those stories just did not tally with my own experience," she said, adding: "One person can't see everything in an organisation".

Rain Newton-Smith, chief Economist of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI), speaks during a panel debate at the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) 2022 Annual Conference in Birmingham, UK, on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. Tony Danker, Director-General of the CBI, the country's biggest business lobby, told the BBC that the chancellor will need to come back with more measures to stimulate growth. Photographer: Darren Staples/Bloomberg - Darren Staples/Bloomberg

Ms Newton-Smith added: "I have always built teams that supported each other, and I won't stand by and turn a blind eye if I see sexual harassment in the workplace."

The CBI is seeking to draw a line under the allegations, although police investigations into the sexual assault claims are ongoing.

The lobby group, which claims to be the "voice of business" is undergoing a 60-day review in which the organisation is likely to be renamed.

Ms Newton-Smith, who left the CBI for a job at Barclays in March before being parachuted back into the role just weeks later, refused to discuss "specific incidents" that she said she witnessed during her previous period at the CBI.

"I don't want to speak about specific individuals, because this is about us moving forward. And ... it's not appropriate,” she said.

“But what I can tell you is whenever I saw anything that was inappropriate, I spoke up and if my staff have ever come to me with issues, I've either supported them to have their voice heard, or I have spoken up on their behalf."

The CBI will hold an extraordinary general meeting in June to decide its fate. Brian McBride, the CBI's president, admitted that the organisation may not survive.

Ms Newton-Smith agreed that the revamped lobby group would be "really different from what it was six months ago".

She added: "I'm confident we can win back our members. I don't know if I can win back every single one. But I also think there are new businesses out there who will come and see what we're doing.

"It's really important, we win back trust, this is really urgent for us. And that's a challenge because some of the journey we need to go on will take time.

"But we need to find a way of demonstrating to the outside world that we are taking this really seriously."