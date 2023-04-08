CBI hit with bullying claims

cbi

A woman working for the Confederation for British Industry (CBI) was allegedly told by a male colleague that “everyone should be bullied once in their lifetime” as part of a campaign of verbal abuse at the embattled lobby group.

The woman, who has since left the organisation, told The Telegraph that she felt unsafe and helpless in her job following a barrage of derogatory and offensive remarks.

The alleged bullying, which was reported to the woman’s manager, played a key role in her decision to leave the CBI.

She said: “I felt unsafe, vigilant of the next ambush and helpless… it did have a negative impact on me, my ability to perform well at the CBI and my career overall.

“This unwanted attention also played a deciding role in me ending my work contract early and being reluctant to go back to the corporate world.”

The fresh claims come as the CBI – which claims to represent 190,000 businesses including much of the FTSE 100 – faces a deepening crisis over alleged serious sexual misconduct.

One woman told the Guardian last week that she was raped at a 2019 staff party, with other complainants describing a “toxic culture” of “unchecked misogyny”.

The crisis forced the organisation to postpone its flagship annual dinner, while the Government and Labour Party have broken off contact.

The woman who spoke to the Telegraph claimed that on one occasion, the male colleague told her that “everyone should be bullied once in their lifetime”.

At the time, the female CBI employee raised the bullying allegations with her manager, who she said was supportive. However, she decided not to escalate the complaint to HR over concerns that she lacked concrete evidence, which she now regrets.

The woman said: “Maybe if I had acted then it would have stopped unwanted attention and I would still have a job.”

City law firm Fox Williams has been hired by the CBI to carry out an independent investigation into the alleged victims' claims.

It is also examining separate allegations of impropriety against director-general Tony Danker, who has stepped aside pending the outcome of the investigation.

Mr Danker, who is accused of sending unsolicited messages to a female employee, has apologised for causing “offence or anxiety to any colleague”, saying it was “completely unintentional”.

Last week, in a significant blow to the lobby group, ministers and officials at both the Treasury and the Department of Business and Trade said they would stop meeting with the CBI while it investigates the allegations.

Andrew Bailey, the Governor of the Bank of England, on Tuesday pulled out of the body’s flagship annual dinner, prompting it to cancel the event. A number of high-profile businesses are also understood to be reviewing their membership.

Other accusations being examined by Fox Williams include a former CBI board member allegedly touching a female employee’s bottom and making a sexualised remark to another woman within earshot of colleagues.

The board member who made the remark apologised and claimed they did not mean to cause offence, according to the Guardian, but then made a similar remark to a different woman some months later. The board member is said to deny touching the female staff member’s bottom.

Despite the allegations about its culture, the lobby group outwardly champions workplace equality, with Mr Danker last month telling businesses to embrace progressive values.

Matthew Fell, the CBI’s policy chief, has taken over as interim director-general while Mr Danker stands aside and is understood to have held briefings with staff in recent weeks.

A spokesman for the CBI said: “It’s deeply regrettable and completely unacceptable that any staff member would feel poorly treated or unsafe.

“The CBI has treated and continues to treat all matters of workplace conduct with the utmost seriousness. We would encourage those who wish to raise matters of this nature to report them to the independent investigation.”