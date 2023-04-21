CBI hit by second rape allegation in deepening scandal

Confederation of Business Industry (CBI) President Brian McBride - OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) has been hit with a second allegation of rape at the organisation, amid a deepening crisis at the scandal-hit lobby group.

A second woman has come forward claiming she was sexually assaulted by two male colleagues in 2018, the Guardian reported.

Police are already investigating claims of another alleged rape said to have taken place at a CBI summer boat party on the River Thames in 2019.

The second woman who has come forward to the Guardian worked at an overseas office of the business group.

The victim said she woke up after a night of drinking in bed with two male colleagues, with no recollection of having consented to sexual activity.

The men later implied they had engaged in sexual activity with her, and she was later shown a photograph of her engaged in a sexual act with one of the individuals.

The unnamed woman told the Guardian: “There wasn't a person for me to speak to in HR who I knew of and could trust.”

Separately, the paper reported that a woman at the organisation was stalked by a male colleague in 2018, including being followed home and tracked online.

Brian McBride, the CBI's president, said: “These latest allegations put to us by the Guardian are abhorrent and our heart goes out to any women who have been victims of the behaviour that is described.

“While the CBI was not previously aware of the most serious allegations, it is vital that they are thoroughly investigated now and we are liaising closely with the police to help ensure any perpetrators are brought to justice.”

On Thursday, the CBI, which claims to represent 190,000 businesses including much of the FTSE 100, said it had been “made aware of additional information relating to a report of a serious criminal offence”.

A spokesman said: “We have passed that information immediately to the police, with whom we are liaising closely and who have asked us not to comment further on potentially criminal matters.”

The fresh allegations add to a mounting crisis at the organisation, which first began after the Guardian reported claims of workplace misconduct by former director general Tony Danker last month.

Allegations included that the former direct general had looked at employees’ Instagram accounts. Mr Danker has since apologised for making some staff feel uncomfortable at work.

More serious allegations unrelated to Mr Danker, including rape, came to light after the first report.



Tony Danker, former director-general of the Confederation of British Industry - REUTERS/Phil Noble/File Photo

Mr Danker was dismissed earlier this month. He has said he was made a “fall guy” for the wider crisis at the CBI. Mr McBride said the CBI board had “lost trust and confidence in his ability to lead” the group.

The CBI has engaged the law firm Fox Williams to conduct an independent review of the allegations. Several businesses have suspended work with the CBI while Downing Street has paused government engagement with the body.

The business group said on Thursday: “We are anticipating findings from Fox Williams on the matters it has been looking at imminently.

The board will be communicating its response to this and other steps we are taking to bring about the wider change that is needed early next week.

“Recognising the need for confidentiality, we urge anyone, including the media, who has further information in relation to any alleged offence to also report that to the police.”