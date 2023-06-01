CBI plans job cuts as it fights to survive in wake of scandals

Rain Newton-Smith - Darren Staples/Bloomberg

The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) is preparing to reduce its workforce as it battles for survival following a series of sexual misconduct scandals.

The lobby group will launch a redundancy consultation on Friday as part of plans to cut its wage bill by a third after an exodus of members dealt a major blow to its finances.

Bosses told the CBI’s 300 employees in a meeting on Thursday that it will initially aim to make the job cuts through a programme of voluntary redundancies.

It comes as CBI members prepare to vote at an emergency general meeting next week on a single confidence motion in the lobby group.

Earlier this week, Rain Newton-Smith, the CBI’s new director-general, sent proposals to members designed to stave off insolvency, limit job cuts and prevent further instances of sexual misconduct.

Members will be asked if the changes, which include a board shake-up and a new people and culture committee, “give you the confidence you need to support the CBI”.

The future of the organisation was thrown into question following recent allegations against managers of inappropriate touching and two claims of rape.

An independent review by law firm Fox Williams found that the CBI had failed to sack “toxic” sexual predators and lost the confidence of female staff members. City of London police are now investigating individual claims.

The scandal triggered an exodus of businesses from the lobbying group, led by NatWest, John Lewis and Aviva, which are all led by women.

A spokesman for the CBI said: “In light of the recent loss of some of our revenue, the CBI has to take some difficult decisions. We need to reduce our salary cost base by a third among other likely cost-saving measures going forward.

“It will be a smaller and re-focused organisation in the future. With our prospectus for a renewed CBI now published, we will work with our staff and members on our core mission to help UK business succeed.

“We believe there is a strong basis for our members to continue to back us at our EGM.”

