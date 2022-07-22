U.S. markets open in 1 hour 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,996.75
    -4.50 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,075.00
    +68.00 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,605.00
    -35.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,837.60
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.32
    -1.03 (-1.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,726.10
    +12.70 (+0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    18.77
    +0.05 (+0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0194
    -0.0038 (-0.37%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9100
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.06
    -0.82 (-3.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1968
    -0.0029 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8220
    -0.5450 (-0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,645.46
    +909.04 (+4.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    536.93
    +29.96 (+5.91%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,278.85
    +8.34 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,914.66
    +111.66 (+0.40%)
     

CBiBank successfully implements TERM SOFR's new benchmark interest rate for USD loans

CBiBank
·2 min read
CBiBank
CBiBank

CBiBank successfully implements TERM SOFR's new benchmark interest rate for USD loans

Image Courtesy: Pixabay
Image Courtesy: Pixabay

NEW YORK, July 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2017, the Alternative Reference Rates Committee (ARRC), a financial industry group convened by the Federal Reserve and the New York Fed, recommended the use of the Secured Overnight Funding Rate (SOFR) instead of U.S. dollar LIBOR, and SOFR-based financial products began trading in financial markets in the second half of 2018. Since the launch of SOFR, LIBOR (London Interbank Offered Rate), which has played an important role in the global financial service industry for more than 40 years, has been phased out, in one of the major changes in the international financial market in recent years.

Following the manipulation scandal and financial crisis, the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) announced in July 2017 that LIBOR would withdraw all publications by 2021. On March 5, 2021, the Financial Conduct Authority stated that the 1-week and 2-month USD LIBOR tenors will cease immediately after Dec. 31, 2021, while the remaining USD LIBOR tenors will cease publication after June 30, 2023.

CBiBank, an emerging commercial bank in the United States, successfully achieved the benchmark rate of TERM SOFR for US dollar loan lending in 2021, demonstrating its keen sense of financial product innovation and continuously improving banking expertise.

LIBOR's withdrawal from the world stage is essential for reforming the international benchmark interest rate on the global financial market, posing a significant challenge for financial institutions and global trading companies alike. Reflecting its professionalism in light of these challenges, CBiBank focuses on meeting the needs of global trading companies by adjusting loan products and conducting system maintenance on a timely basis, updating contract texts and interest quotations, and providing clients with professional solutions.

According to public information, CBiBank is newly established on the trade market, holds a US commercial bank license and is regulated by the US banking supervisory agency. It is a member of many institutions including the International RMB Clearing (CIPS). With its business growing rapidly in Asia-Pacific and other regions, CBiBank has expanded its global cross-border financial business to serve tens of thousands of trading companies and individuals. Based on the needs of trading companies and individuals opening offshore accounts, CBiBank fully supports the receipt and payment of mainstream global trade currencies such as USD, EUR, and offshore RMB, and supports various cross-border payment methods such as physical trade, service trade, investment and financing, and e-commerce platforms.

Under the backdrop of reformed international benchmark interest rates, CBiBank looks to leverage its past experience with its continued professional expertise, to fully meet the financing needs of customers, reduce costs and increase efficiency for enterprises, and further empower global trading enterprises.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/51bc88ab-02f1-4f8f-ac56-583222bf16e2

CONTACT: Media Contact: jonathan.delamarter@ispiderpr.com


Recommended Stories

  • Snap stock falls after second-quarter revenue miss

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors assess Snap's second-quarter earnings report.

  • Mr. 'Big Short' Makes a Serious Accusation

    Michael Burry, who bet on the collapse of subprime credit, does not hesitate to give his opinion on market developments.

  • Twitter misses Q2 expectations, blames economy and Elon Musk

    Twitter missed Q2 expectations saying the economy and Musk hurt revenue.

  • Surprise! 5 Stocks You Had No Clue Warren Buffett Owns

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett speaks, Wall Street pays close attention. The easiest way for investors to monitor what Warren Buffett has been buying and selling is to track Berkshire Hathaway's quarterly 13F filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

  • Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

    Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -1.72% and 2.53%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Jim Cramer's REIT Picks From April Reveal Alarming Truth

    Jim Cramer is a lightning rod when it comes to scrutiny. On one hand, giving investing advice every day on air for years is naturally going to produce some losing picks. However, Cramer has become the focal point of a lot of targeted opposition. For instance, you can check out his ongoing (albeit one-sided) feud with George Noble, who is quick to call out Cramer. Or, you could check out the Journal of Retirement’s in-depth study of Cramer’s Charitable Trust performance and see that “Cramer’s por

  • Verizon cuts profit view as higher prices hit subscriber growth

    Telecom companies, including Verizon and AT&T, have increased prices for their plans to cushion the impact of higher input costs. The price hike by Verizon in June by way of additional charges was over and above its already pricier plans. Operating in a highly competitive U.S. telecom sector, Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile US Inc have been fighting for customers with innovative plans and packages.

  • Investors bearish on semiconductors as Congress votes on chips bill

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses investor sentiment on semiconductors.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks That ‘In-The-Know’ Bigwigs Are Pouring Money Into

    Every investor – from the most experienced legends of Wall Street to the most amateur of retail traders – keeps a close eye on the market, looking for some sign or signal to indicate just the right trades. Following the corporate insiders is one way to find an advantage. These are the company officers whose positions put them ‘in-the-know’ on their companies’ inner workings. That knowledge gives these bigwigs an inside track when it comes to trading their own stocks – and to keep the trading flo

  • Verizon Stock Slumps After Q2 Earnings Miss, Profit Forecast Cut As Subscriber Growth Disappoints

    "We are determined to improve our operational and financial performance for the second half of the year," said CEO Hans Vestberg following softer-than-expected second quarter earnings.

  • As Snap melts down, its founders make sure to protect the people who matter: themselves

    Snap Inc. has never been an investor-friendly company as long as those investors weren't their founders, and the parent company of the Snapchat app made that even clearer Thursday.

  • AT&T Stock Is Falling, But Its Dividend Yield Is Getting Even Bigger

    AT&T stock is shedding value on Thursday, after a big miss on second-quarter free cash flow and lowered guidance for the remainder of the year. This year brought a dividend cut when AT&T spun off WarnerMedia, as the company doubled down on investing in its 5G and fiber networks. AT&T’s current dividend commitment is for around $8 billion annually, or $2 billion a quarter.

  • Amazon Stock Has Gotten Crushed. There’s a Case It Could Double, or Even Triple, From Here.

    Every one of those quarterly reports has shown a growing company, despite plenty of ups and downs in the economy—and the internet. Amazon’s worst quarter came in September 2001, when the internet bubble was blowing apart. Now, though, Amazon’s streak may be coming to an end.

  • GameStop starts split-adjusted trading with a near 2% gain

    Shares of GameStop Corp. rallied 1.9% in premarket trading Friday, which implies a price of just above $39 as the videogame retailer and "meme" stock has started trading on a split-adjusted basis. The split was first announced in March, and the 4-for-1 ratio for the split was announced on July 6. Just ahead of the split taking effect, the stock had tumbled 12.1% to a split-adjusted close of $38.37 on Thursday, after it soared 35.2% since the split ratio was announced through Wednesday. The stock

  • What Kind Of Investors Own Most Of Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG)?

    If you want to know who really controls Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SDIG ), then you'll have to look at...

  • SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) closed the most recent trading day at $7.04, moving +1% from the previous trading session.

  • 5-Star Analyst Pounds the Table on Palantir Stock

    It’s well-known by now that many stocks have seen far better days, as over the past year, valuations have often contracted by huge amounts. While shareholders have suffered at the hands of the violent pullbacks, many names now provide enticing entry points. Which brings us to Palantir (PLTR), a name now trading some distance below former highs, as noted by Raymond James’ Brian Gesuale, who smells opportunity. “After falling ~73% from its early 2021 peak,” said the 5-star analyst, “we see the ris

  • Nokia (NOK) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Healthy demand trends help Nokia (NOK) to beat second-quarter 2022 earnings estimates on solid top-line growth.

  • Plug Power (PLUG) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Plug Power (PLUG) closed at $18.32 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.22% move from the prior day.

  • ‘Awful’ Snap Sales Wipe $76 Billion From Social Media Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- US social-media giants were poised to see more than $76 billion wiped off their stock-market values Friday after disappointing revenue from Snap Inc. raised concerns about the outlook for online advertising.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadMusk Lieutenant Scrutinized in Internal Tesla Purchasing ProbeThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Biden Contracts Covid as Pandemic Shows Its Staying PowerChina’s T