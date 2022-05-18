U.S. markets close in 2 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,949.12
    -139.73 (-3.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,685.26
    -969.33 (-2.97%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,497.72
    -486.81 (-4.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,790.42
    -49.88 (-2.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.61
    -2.79 (-2.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.00
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    21.56
    -0.19 (-0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0482
    -0.0073 (-0.69%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9080
    -0.0600 (-2.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2366
    -0.0126 (-1.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.3080
    -1.0500 (-0.81%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,046.68
    -1,145.81 (-3.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    649.59
    -21.09 (-3.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,438.09
    -80.26 (-1.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,911.20
    +251.45 (+0.94%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Investing in the new high-inflation, slowing-growth paradigm'

Analyst Callie Cox joins Jared Blikre to help investors find opportunities in a tough market on Wed, May 18 at 2pm ET.

CBIC MAKES BIG ANNOUNCEMENT DURING CBIC’s CONFERENCE IN MARKHAM

Noah Digital
·2 min read

CBIC Announces Solutions to Accelerate Canada's Growing Blockchain Industry

Canada Blockchain Innovation Centre (CBIC) Press Release

CBIC Chairman Yao Liu Spoke
CBIC Chairman Yao Liu Spoke

Canada Blockchain Innovation Centre (CBIC) Press Release

Markham City Councillor Alan Ho Spoke
Markham City Councillor Alan Ho Spoke

Toronto, ON, May 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada Blockchain Innovation Center (CBIC) announced new support and development opportunities to help Canadian businesses prepare for and capitalize on blockchain technology. The announcement was made on May 4, 2022, at CBIC's press conference, held in Markham, Ontario.

CBIC is a non-profit facility offering various blockchain support services for Canadian businesses, including research, development, integrated applications, and incubation for Canadian blockchain projects.

In attendance were CBIC Chairman Yao Liu, CEO Tony Wang, Markham City Councillor Alan Ho, IF CAPITAL partner Bofeng Ding, Noah Digital Chairman Dr. Bin Tang and President Lena Xu, along with other distinguished guests attended the conference.

Ho stated that Markham is the high-tech capital of Canada and is thus always eager to welcome innovative high-tech projects to the city.

During the conference, CBIC presented the practicability and significance of blockchain technology, including improved security, increased speed and reduced costs for businesses. Liu stated that blockchain technology offers numerous application scenarios, and companies will get the support they need to benefit.

"Through CBIC's insight and experience with blockchain technology, we can help businesses with everything from research and resources to talent acquisition," Liu said. "The incubation of new projects will create greater value for the businesses involved."

Ding added that blockchain, as the infrastructure of the next generation of the Internet, brings us far greater opportunities than we've even yet conceived of. He said that the emergence of the concept of the meta-universe also promotes the emergence of new economies, which shows the great progress and transcendence humanity has achieved.

About CBIC

CBIC is a non-profit centre established to assist Canadian businesses looking to encompass blockchain technology. Its goal is to build Canada's economy through blockchain technology and maximize profits for the corporations it will support.

Businesses interested in exploring or implementing blockchain technology may contact Mr. Tony Wang at tony@canimm.ca.

About Noah Digital Group

Noah Digital Group is a Canadian-based company located in the Greater Toronto Area of Ontario. Noah Digital Group owns the Noah Prime eCommerce platform, Noah Digital Marketing, and Noah Trading Corp. Leveraging the advantages of state-of-the-art digital marketing technology, big data analysis, cross-border eCommerce platform, blockchain technology, and artificial intelligence advertising platform, Noah Digital Group provides a customized one-stop digital marketing eCommerce solution for Canadian and Chinese cross-border eCommerce companies. Noah Digital Group's team of Chinese and Western digital marketing and e-commerce experts helps cross-border eCommerce enterprises expand to the overseas market and build international brands. To learn more about Noah Digital Group's eCommerce platform and digital marketing services, visit NoahPrime.ca and NoahDigital.ca.

Attachments

CONTACT: Mary Wang Noah Digital 905 639 3398 info@noahdigital.ca


Recommended Stories

  • BlackBerry and Magna Collaborate on Next-Generation Advanced Driver Assistance System Solutions for Global Automakers

    BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) and Magna International Inc. (TSX: MG; NYSE: MGA) have entered into a multi-year agreement to collaborate on various integrated Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) solutions.

  • 2 Infrastructure Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine has made energy security a priority for a growing number of countries. The energy industry needs to build more pipeline capacity to transport natural gas to new liquefaction and export terminals. Two leaders in developing natural gas infrastructure are Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI).

  • Jamie Dimon Dealt Rare Blow as JPMorgan Holders Reject Pay Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Jamie Dimon was handed a rare defeat from shareholders as they rejected a pay proposal, just months after the board unfurled lucrative incentives for the JPMorgan Chase & Co. chief to stay on for a number of years.Most Read from BloombergUS Set to Block Russian Debt Payments, Raising Default OddsOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyElon Musk Has a Bigger Problem Than Twitter Bots: A Huge Debt Burde

  • Three senior Twitter employees leave amid potential Musk takeover

    As Elon Musk tweets poop emojis at Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, it appears that some of the platform's executives are ready to move on. According to a Bloomberg report, three senior employees are voluntarily leaving the company: Ilya Brown, a VP of product management for health, conversation and growth; Katrina Lane, VP of Twitter Service; and Max Schmeiser, head of data science. Per LinkedIn, Lane and Schmeiser had worked at Twitter for about one and two years respectively, while Brown had been at the company for six years.

  • What is retirement really like?

    Retirees fall into four camps, says research from Age Wave and Edward Jones, and the largest group is distressing to see.

  • Netflix, Meta, Uber among companies announcing layoffs and hiring freezes

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre joins the Live show to discuss hiring trends among tech companies like Netflix and Meta.

  • Target earnings miss as supply chain inflation bites

    The scary arm of inflation has found its way to the financials of consistently top performing Target.

  • Microsoft Begins Cloud Concessions After Rivals Complain

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. is bowing to pressure to make it easier for European cloud providers to host the company’s software.Most Read from BloombergWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyElon Musk Has a Bigger Problem Than Twitter Bots: A Huge Debt BurdenOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneS&P 500 Drops 3% as Stock Rout Deepens; Bonds Gain: Markets WrapElon Musk Does Not Care About Spam BotsThe US company is launching a new initiative that wil

  • Apple Executive Who Left Over Return-to-Office Policy Joins Google AI Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- An Apple Inc. executive who left over the company’s stringent return-to-office policy is joining Alphabet Inc.’s DeepMind unit, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyElon Musk Has a Bigger Problem Than Twitter Bots: A Huge Debt BurdenOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneS&P 500 Drops 3% as Stock Rout Deepens; Bonds Gain: Markets WrapElon Musk Does Not Care About

  • Oil prices fall despite surprise drop in U.S. crude inventories as gasoline demand picks up

    Oil prices lose ground, failing to find support even after an unexpected drop in U.S. crude inventories.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • Target Plummets Most Since 1987 as Inflation Saps Margins

    (Bloomberg) -- Target Corp. is on pace for its worst stock drop since 1987’s Black Monday crash after becoming the second big retailer in two days to trim its profit forecast. Most Read from BloombergWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyElon Musk Has a Bigger Problem Than Twitter Bots: A Huge Debt BurdenOnetime Richest Singapore Tycoon Has Lost 80% of His FortuneS&P 500 Drops 3% as Stock Rout Deepens; Bonds Gain: Markets WrapElon Musk Does Not Care About Spam BotsA surge

  • ‘I needed something to do’: How working in retirement is being embraced by older adults and companies

    For many years, Georgia McManus of Waynesville, N.C., enjoyed her job writing commercial insurance policies for Stanberry Insurance and serving customers. At age 70, McManus is now loving doing similar work — but from home and part time as a contractor for a New Jersey-based insurer, The Commercial Agency, with six-hour daily workdays ending at 3 pm. McManus got the gig through WAHVE (Work at Home Vintage Experts), a New York City company  that matches retirees and others over 50 who have expertise in insurance, accounting or human relations, with employers who are happy to let them work their preferred schedules remotely. The 72 million members of the nation’s baby boomer generation are hitting retirement age at a time when America’s corporations and small businesses need them more than ever.

  • Customer alleges McDonald’s and Wendy’s falsely advertises its burgers

    Yahoo Finance legal reporter Alexis Keenan breaks down the new lawsuit filed by a customer who is alleging that both McDonald's and Wendy's have falsely advertised their burgers.

  • Software Growth Stocks To Buy, Watch Or Sell Amid Nasdaq Volatility

    The sell-off in software stocks continues. Some software growth stocks will surely rebound owing to revenue growth. But at what valuation?

  • What Appian's $2 Billion Verdict Means

    A jury in the Circuit Court for Fairfax County, Virginia, found that Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA), Appian's chief competitor, had stolen trade secrets from Appian during a period of time starting in 2012. Appian shares jumped 39% last Tuesday after the news came out, while Pegasystems' stock plunged 21%. Pending appeals, Appian stands to win $2.036 billion based on Pegasystems' enrichment from its intellectual property, a large sum for Appian, which currently has a market cap of less than $4 billion and $160 million in cash.

  • Amazon’s stock price has slumped almost 34% this year. This money manager says it’s a steal and could surge 76% to $3,900 in 2 years

    The stock market is a funny place: When great businesses go on sale, most people don’t rejoice. The reason is simple: Like companies in any other industry, most tech companies are doomed to failure, or at least mediocrity, by the viciously corrosive nature of free-market capitalism. Only companies with moats, to use Warren Buffett’s famous and accurate metaphor, can withstand the intense competition it begets.

  • Pilot shortage hits RDU summer flight schedule

    Even as airlines keep betting on Raleigh-Durham International Airport, challenges exist that threaten summer flight schedules.

  • Intel shareholders rejected the company’s executive pay program—putting the CEO’s promised $180 million pay package on the line

    Intel shareholders voted against the company’s executive compensation last week, which included a $178.6 million payout to CEO Pat Gelsinger.

  • Shell Joins Exxon With $1 Billion Brazil Exploration Setback

    (Bloomberg) -- Expensive offshore exploration setbacks for international oil majors including Shell Plc and Exxon Mobil Corp. are throwing cold water on their plans to turn Brazil into a profit center. Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionOne-Time Richest Singapore Tyco