U.S. markets close in 1 hour 26 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,367.86
    +67.40 (+1.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,485.14
    +482.22 (+1.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,503.33
    +247.84 (+1.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,229.58
    +12.11 (+0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.92
    +1.30 (+1.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,763.60
    -4.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    22.65
    +0.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1604
    -0.0022 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5240
    +0.0430 (+2.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3634
    +0.0030 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4800
    +0.5620 (+0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,585.66
    +1,322.26 (+2.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,247.65
    +30.28 (+2.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,077.10
    +66.09 (+0.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,822.12
    -622.77 (-2.19%)
     

Cboe Appoints Bo Chung to Senior Vice President, Global Sales and Index Licensing, Expanding Data and Access Solutions Leadership Team

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

- Bo Chung joins Cboe as Senior Vice President, Global Sales and Index Licensing

- Michael Hollingsworth promoted to Vice President, Global Head of Data and Analytics

- Geralyn Endo promoted to Vice President, Global Data and Access Solutions Client Engagement

CHICAGO, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of global market infrastructure and tradable products, today announced that it has expanded its Data and Access Solutions leadership team to successfully position the business for further global growth.

(PRNewsfoto/Cboe Global Markets, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Cboe Global Markets, Inc.)

Bo Chung, a long-time veteran of the financial services industry, has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Global Sales and Index Licensing. In this role, Chung will be responsible for overseeing the strategic growth and adoption of Cboe's holistic Data and Access Solutions offering.

Catherine Clay, Executive Vice President, Global Head of Data and Access Solutions, said: "For many years I have admired Bo's impressive track record of success and industry leadership and I'm thrilled to have him join the team. Cboe's expansive Data and Access Solutions offering is an integral part of the company's global vision and we could not be more excited to have Bo help us execute on this strategy to bring Cboe's suite of data analytics, indices, market intelligence and execution services to new markets and users."

Chung has led a distinguished 30-year career in the financial services industry, holding several senior leadership roles and managing teams across continents. Prior to joining Cboe, Chung served as an independent strategic advisor to select start-ups in the early and growth stages. Previously, he was Managing Director, Global Head of Sales and Relationship Management at S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI), where he worked for more than two decades. In this role, he led a team of 50 global sales and relationship managers and was responsible for business expansion, revenue growth and strategic partnership development. Prior to that role, Chung was Managing Director, Business Development, Sales and Marketing, and focused on identifying opportunities to increase S&P DJI's brand recognition and index adoption among asset managers and investment banks.

Additionally, Michael Hollingsworth was promoted to Vice President, Global Head of Risk and Market Analytics, and Geralyn Endo was promoted to Vice President, Global Data and Access Solutions Client Engagement. Previously, Hollingsworth was Senior Director, Financial Risk Analytics, leveraging his extensive trading and analysis experience to help lead Cboe's financial risk analytics business. Endo was previously Head of Client Engagement, Data and Access Solutions at Cboe.

Clay added: "Mike has been an asset to our team since joining Cboe as part of the Hanweck acquisition in early 2020. His in-depth knowledge of Cboe's data and analytics services and vision for the future of our products is unmatched. Likewise, Geralyn has been an integral member of the Data and Access Solutions team for two years, helping grow the business substantially throughout her time at Cboe. Her passion for making trading solutions accessible to all market participants drives our entire team to continuously reach new heights. I am confident that Mike and Geralyn will help accelerate our global growth as we build one of the world's largest global derivatives and securities trading networks."

Cboe's Data and Access Solutions offer a comprehensive and holistic array of data, analytics and execution services for each stage in the lifecycle of a transaction. From pre-trade, to at-trade, to post-trade, these solutions deliver insights, alpha opportunities, portfolio optimizations and seamless workflows. Visit Cboe's website to learn more.

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of market infrastructure and tradable products, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to market participants around the world. The company is committed to operating a trusted, inclusive global marketplace, providing leading products, technology and data solutions that enable participants to define a sustainable financial future. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives and FX, across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit www.cboe.com.

Media Contacts


Analyst Contact

Angela Tu

Tim Cave


Kenneth Hill, CFA

+1-646-856-8734

+44 (0) 7593-506-719


+1-312-786-7559

atu@cboe.com

tcave@cboe.com


khill@cboe.com

CBOE-C
CBOE-OE

Cboe®, Cboe Volatility Index®, Cboe Global Markets®, and VIX® are registered trademarks of Cboe Exchange, Inc. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cboe-appoints-bo-chung-to-senior-vice-president-global-sales-and-index-licensing-expanding-data-and-access-solutions-leadership-team-301393324.html

SOURCE Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Intuitive Surgical Stock Tumbled Today

    The downgrading analyst was Citigroup prognosticator Joanne Wuensch, who cut her recommendation to neutral from a buy, while maintaining a price target of $1,100 per share. In her research note, Wuensch cited CEO Marshall Mohr's recent remarks about the effect of the coronavirus delta variant on the company's business. Particularly in delta hot spots like Florida and Texas, where hospitals are at or approaching capacity, certain surgical procedures unrelated to the coronavirus are being postponed.

  • The New IBM: Revenue Growth, More Free Cash Flow, and (Probably) a Dividend Cut

    International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) is closing in on completing the spin-off of its $19 billion managed infrastructure-services business. The spun-off company will be called Kyndryl, and IBM shareholders will receive shares of the new company once the transaction is complete. The company gave investors a few details last week about what the new IBM will look like post-separation.

  • Billionaire Lee Cooperman’s 10 Large-Cap Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 large-cap stock picks of billionaire Lee Cooperman. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Billionaire Lee Cooperman’s 5 Large-Cap Stock Picks. Leon “Lee” Cooperman is one of the few “self-made” billionaires on Wall Street. Cooperman founded Omega Advisors in 1991 […]

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest keeps adding to some of CEO Cathie Wood's bigger sinkers, buying more shares of stocks that have fallen at least 40% from their all-time highs.

  • These 3 Tech Stocks Are Building the Future

    The future of technology is already here as rapidly growing tech companies disrupt how business is conducted and people interact with the world around them. While a lot of companies proclaim they're at the forefront of the change we're witnessing and the technology we'll be using tomorrow, the three tech stocks below are truly building the future. Global electrical vehicle purchases are forecast to grow fivefold to 10 million by 2025, and with major carmakers like Ford and GM promising to have most or all of their fleets electrified by the middle of the next decade -- not to mention fully EV manufacturers such as Tesla ramping up production -- the need for the charging infrastructure ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) is deploying will be critical to future travel.

  • Bitcoin hits $50,000 as Elon Musk's tweet sends Shiba Inu soaring

    Cryptocurrencies were broadly higher on Tuesday afternoon as bitcoin crossed a key level of $50,000 for the first time in four weeks.

  • Which COVID-19 Pill Stock Is the Best Buy?

    Which other companies are developing an oral COVID-19 antiviral pill? Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AVIR) is working with Roche on a pill that would treat people with active COVID-19 infections, as well as serve as a preventative measure for people exposed to the virus. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), on the other hand, is developing both an intravenously infused antiviral medication and an orally administered pill.

  • Why Enterprise Products Partners Stock Jumped on Monday

    The latest developments in the oil and gas industry compelled investors to pay attention to the cheap oil stock.

  • Where Do Hedge Funds Stand On Paysafe Limited (PSFE)?

    We know that hedge funds generate strong, risk-adjusted returns over the long run, therefore imitating the picks that they are collectively bullish on can be a profitable strategy for retail investors. With billions of dollars in assets, smart money investors have to conduct complex analyses, spend many resources and use tools that are not always […]

  • Lordstown & Albertsons stocks downgraded, Nvidia shares rebound

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss the morning's top stock movers, including Lordstown Motors, Albertsons Companies, and Nvidia.&nbsp;

  • Camber Energy stock loses half its value on heavy volume, to extend the selloff from a 2-year high

    Shares of Camber Energy Inc. plunged 50.2% in volatile trading Tuesday, as they extended their selloff from a near two-year high. The oil and natural gas company's stock had rocketed 161.6% amid a six-day win streak -- the average daily volume was 523.3 million shares -- to $3.82 on Sept. 30, which was the highest closing price since October 2019. Kudos to Tuttle Capital Management Chief Executive Matthew Tuttle, who said last week that the rally looked like a "headfake," as it appeared to be a

  • Why Sundial Growers, Aurora Cannabis, and Hexo Stocks Jumped Today

    As progress toward legalization continues in the U.S. market, one popular Canadian cannabis company had some better financial news last week.

  • Pressure Builds on Lordstown Motors, but This Nasdaq Stock Could Be Tuesday's Big Winner

    After a tough day on Monday, the stock market looked poised to claw back at least part of its declines on Tuesday morning. Futures contracts on the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were up 50 points to 14,512 as of 7:45 a.m. EDT, signaling a slight move to the upside when the regular session starts. In the electric vehicle space, Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) has suffered huge declines lately, and Tuesday morning didn't look like it would bring better news for the would-be automaker.

  • Hedge Funds Are Dumping Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (SRNE)

    Hedge Funds and other institutional investors have just completed filing their 13Fs with the Securities and Exchange Commission, revealing their equity portfolios as of the end of June. At Insider Monkey, we follow nearly 900 active hedge funds and notable investors and by analyzing their 13F filings, we can determine the stocks that they are […]

  • This simple investment can earn you more than 6% with no risk

    The yield on I bonds is the sum of two components: a fixed rate and an inflation rate. The fixed rate is set at the time of purchase, and remains fixed for the life of the bond. The inflation rate component of the yield adjusts twice a year—the first business days of May and November.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Tech Stocks at Steep Discounts

    Who doesn’t like buying a quality product a discount? We all do it, some of us go looking for it, and it’s made fodder for comedians, well, just about forever. It’s only logical, after all, to buy cheap when you can. That holds true in the stock markets, too. The old cliché of ‘buy low and sell high’ remains a basic truth of the market. The only trick is finding the right stocks to buy low. Right now, Wall Street is watching the tech sector intently – these stocks are showing both discounted pri

  • Is Novavax Stock A Sell As It Falls Alongside Other Covid Vaccine Stocks?

    Is Novavax stock a sell as it falls alongside other Covid vaccine makers Moderna and BioNTech? Is NVAX stock a sell right now?

  • Chinese Luxury Developer Fantasia Fails to Repay $206 Million U.S. Dollar Bond

    Fantasia Holdings, a developer of luxury apartments in China, said it didn’t make a U.S. dollar bond payment that was due Oct. 4, adding to the malaise surrounding the country’s indebted property companies.

  • Stock market’s volatile October history means it’s time to steady yourself for a ‘black swan’ event

    U.S. stocks already are having a rough October — two trading days in. October is the most volatile month for stocks — and when stocks suffered their two worst crashes in U.S. market history. There aren’t many investors in the market today who remember the trauma of Black Monday.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped on Monday

    One EV maker taking a hit is growing Chinese EV company Nio (NYSE: NIO). As of 11 a.m. EDT today, Nio shares were down 5.3%, just off the lows of the morning. Nio released its September and third-quarter 2021 EV delivery data on Friday, and its quarterly deliveries exceeded the internal guidance that it had revised lower on Sept. 1 due to supply chain constraints.