Cboe Digital Selected as DMIST Ambassador by FIA

CHICAGO, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Digital is pleased to announce it has joined the Derivatives Market Institute for Standards, Inc. (DMIST) as an Ambassador. Supported by the Futures Industry Association (FIA), DMIST is an industry-governed standards body focused on improving the efficiency, resiliency, competitiveness and innovativeness of the exchange-traded and cleared derivatives markets. Standards published by DMIST aim to improve the efficiency and resilience of the clearing ecosystem.

As a DMIST Ambassador, Cboe Digital's team of subject matter experts will participate in working groups for developing and vetting proposed industry standards. DMIST provides a consensus and collaboration framework for defining, adopting, housing and overseeing common behaviors, workflows and processes in the trade and clearing lifecycle for the benefit of all participants in the exchange traded and clearing ecosystem.

"As a crypto native exchange built within the guidelines of the U.S. regulatory framework, we sit in a unique position to support the development of standards for traditional and alternative asset classes," said John Palmer, President of Cboe Digital. "We look forward to working with our fellow DMIST colleagues to define industry best practices to improve trading and clearing processes and promote transparent and efficient markets."

"Cboe Digital's innovative approach to clearing of digital assets is a welcome addition to the Sponsors and Ambassadors of the DMIST initiative," said Don Byron, Senior Vice President at FIA.

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of market infrastructure and tradable products, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to market participants around the world. The company is committed to operating a trusted, inclusive global marketplace, providing leading products, technology and data solutions that enable participants to define a sustainable financial future. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives, FX, and digital assets, across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit www.cboe.com .

About Cboe Digital

Cboe Digital offers individuals and institutions a single, innovative platform to access crypto spot and futures markets. By combining professional tools, advanced technology, sophisticated regulatory oversight, and a diverse product set, Cboe Digital offers compliant, capital markets friendly workflows to digital market participants. Backed by some of the world's largest trading firms and financial institutions, Cboe Digital brings transparency and reliability to the digital asset class.

Cboe Digital Futures are offered through Cboe Digital Exchange, LLC, a CFTC registered DCM and Cboe Clear Digital, LLC, a CFTC registered DCO. The CFTC does not have regulatory oversight authority over virtual currency products including spot market trading of virtual currencies. Cboe Digital's Spot Market is not licensed, approved or registered with the CFTC and transactions on the Cboe Digital Spot Market are not subject to CFTC rules, regulations or regulatory oversight. Cboe Digital Spot Market is subject to certain state licensing requirements and operates in NY pursuant to Cboe Clear Digital's license to engage in virtual currency business activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services. Cboe Digital and the Cboe Digital logo are trademarks of the Cboe Global Markets Group of companies. To learn more, visit www.cboedigital.com .

