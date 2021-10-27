U.S. markets close in 3 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,575.22
    +0.43 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,643.77
    -113.11 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,332.86
    +97.15 (+0.64%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,271.56
    -24.52 (-1.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.69
    -1.96 (-2.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.00
    +3.60 (+0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    24.19
    +0.11 (+0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1609
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5470
    -0.0720 (-4.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3746
    -0.0017 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6790
    -0.4500 (-0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,908.90
    -3,301.41 (-5.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,412.45
    -61.88 (-4.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,253.27
    -24.35 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,098.24
    -7.77 (-0.03%)
     

Cboe to Distribute Real-Time Data via AWS with Cboe Global Cloud

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

- In collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Cboe will launch a new real-time, cloud-based market data streaming service

- Cboe Global Cloud aims to broaden access to Cboe data, while delivering efficiencies for customers

- Real-time Cboe data will be directly accessible through AWS from multiple locations globally

CHICAGO, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of global market infrastructure and tradable products, today announced the company is using Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) to power Cboe Global Cloud – a new real-time, cloud-based market data streaming service that aims to optimize the efficiency and delivery of Cboe's data services for market participants globally, beginning November 1, 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/Cboe Global Markets, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Cboe Global Markets, Inc.)

Cboe Global Cloud is designed to mitigate industry pain points common with traditional methods of market data access, which typically require physical connectivity to multiple separate and distinct platforms. The new service aims to reduce those inefficiencies by enabling customers to directly access real-time Cboe data through AWS Cloud from multiple locations around the world with as little as an internet connection. In addition, the service will bring Cboe's wide array of data products together onto a unified platform, providing customers a simple and efficient way to receive a variety of real-time data via a single access point.

"We are excited to collaborate with Amazon Web Services to expand connectivity and real-time data delivery options for our customers," said Catherine Clay, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Data and Access Solutions at Cboe Global Markets. "We believe Cboe Global Cloud will provide an efficient, agile way for market participants globally to directly access the real-time data that they need to power their applications and better inform their risk management and trading decisions. We look forward to delivering significant value to our customers through this new service."

With the launch of the new service, Cboe will further execute on its strategy to grow its global data and analytics business through diversifying its products, services and technology offerings on a global scale. Significantly, Cboe Global Cloud is expected to help further extend Cboe's data to new users and geographies – an important step towards broadening investor access globally to Cboe's proprietary content, market data and access solutions.

Cboe Global Cloud will initially provide access to Cboe U.S. Equities Exchange data, Cboe Futures Exchange (CFE) data and Cboe Streaming Market Indices (CSMI) data. The data will be made available through AWS in three key regions to start: U.S., UK and Hong Kong. Following the November launch, Cboe plans to introduce additional content, market data, and analytics across asset classes – including Equities, Options, Futures, FX and Indices – based on customer demand.

Cboe expects to eventually bring together pan-European, Canadian, Japanese, and Australian equities market data via Cboe Global Cloud to provide unparalleled access and coverage to global equities across 22 countries, as well as further expand data distribution into other geographies. Cboe Global Cloud delivers data via Amazon Managed Streaming for Apache Kafka (Amazon MSK), making it easier for customers to subscribe to Kafka topics from anywhere.

"AWS is pleased to collaborate with Cboe to further enhance its distribution capabilities and meet its clients' needs," said Scott Mullins, Managing Director of Financial Services at Amazon Web Services, Inc. "As Cboe continues to grow its data and analytics business and build out a differentiated global market data offering, we look forward to providing them with world-class secure, reliable and flexible cloud services to power data delivery and serve their growing global client base."

Cboe market data offered through Cboe Global Cloud is designed to be delivered with tick-by-tick level granularity, built-in redundancy and global availability. Cboe Global Cloud does not require any cloud account or presence, as customers can be running on-premises systems in a local data center or within another infrastructure provider's environment. To learn more about Cboe Global Cloud, visit Cboe's website.

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of market infrastructure and tradable products, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to market participants around the world. The company is committed to operating a trusted, inclusive global marketplace, providing leading products, technology and data solutions that enable participants to define a sustainable financial future. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives and FX, across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit www.cboe.com.

Media Contacts


Analyst Contact

Angela Tu

Tim Cave


Kenneth Hill, CFA


+1-646-856-8734

+44 (0) 7593-506-719


+1-312-786-7559


atu@cboe.com

tcave@cboe.com


khill@cboe.com








CBOE-E
CBOE-OE

Cboe®, Cboe Global Markets®, Cboe Volatility Index®, CFE®, and VIX® are registered trademarks and Cboe Futures ExchangeSM is a service mark of Cboe Exchange, Inc. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. You can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "may," "might," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue," and the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. All statements that reflect our expectations, assumptions or projections about the future other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us, may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

We operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include: the impact of the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic, including changes to trading behavior broadly in the market; the loss of our right to exclusively list and trade certain index options and futures products; economic, political and market conditions; compliance with legal and regulatory obligations; price competition and consolidation in our industry; decreases in trading or clearing volumes, market data fees or a shift in the mix of products traded on our exchanges; legislative or regulatory changes; our ability to protect our systems and communication networks from security risks, cybersecurity risks, insider threats and unauthorized disclosure of confidential information; increasing competition by foreign and domestic entities; our dependence on and exposure to risk from third parties; fluctuations to currency exchange rates; our index providers' ability to maintain the quality and integrity of their indices and to perform under our agreements; our ability to operate our business without violating the intellectual property rights of others and the costs associated with protecting our intellectual property rights; our ability to attract and retain skilled management and other personnel; our ability to minimize the risks, including our credit and default risks, associated with operating a European clearinghouse; our ability to accommodate trading and clearing volume and transaction traffic, including significant increases, without failure or degradation of performance of our systems; misconduct by those who use our markets or our products or for whom we clear transactions; challenges to our use of open source software code; our ability to meet our compliance obligations, including managing potential conflicts between our regulatory responsibilities and our for-profit status; our ability to maintain BIDS Trading as an independently managed and operated trading venue, separate from and not integrated with our registered national securities exchanges; damage to our reputation; the ability of our compliance and risk management methods to effectively monitor and manage our risks; our ability to manage our growth and strategic acquisitions or alliances effectively; restrictions imposed by our debt obligations and our ability to make payments on or refinance our debt obligations; our ability to maintain an investment grade credit rating; impairment of our goodwill, long-lived assets, investments or intangible assets; and the accuracy of our estimates and expectations. More detailed information about factors that may affect our actual results to differ may be found in our filings with the SEC, including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other filings made from time to time with the SEC.

We do not undertake, and we expressly disclaim, any duty to update any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cboe-to-distribute-real-time-data-via-aws-with-cboe-global-cloud-301410050.html

SOURCE Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • EXCLUSIVE: Agilent Commits to Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions By 2050

    Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE: A) has committed to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions no later than 2050. Agilent has also committed to interim greenhouse gas reduction targets. By 2030, Agilent will reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 emissions by 50% and scope 3 emissions by at least 30% (with a stretch goal of 40%) from the base year of 2019. Scope 1 covers direct emissions from owned or controlled sources, while Scope 2 covers indirect emissions from the generation of purchased electrici

  • Drops Announces Upcoming NFT Lending Platform to Boost Market Liquidity

    Vilnius, Lithuania, 27th October, 2021, Drops announced today the upcoming launch of its NFT lending platform, with the testnet set to mark the initial phase of its mainnet launch.

  • What Should Americans Expect With Inflation in the Coming Months and Years?

    As the country and the world reopen, one worrisome side effect of all that economic growth is the potential for inflation. That's when all the stuff you buy suddenly starts costing more than it used...

  • Why Visa Stock Just Dropped 4.5%

    Shares of credit card giant Visa (NYSE: V) had dropped 4.5% as of 10:40 a.m. EDT Wednesday despite the company beating earnings in its fiscal fourth-quarter 2021 earnings report released last night. Heading into Q4, analysts had forecast that Visa would earn $1.54 per share on revenue of $6.5 billion. As it turned out, Visa "beat" on both the top and bottom lines, reporting adjusted profit of $1.62 per share on sales of $6.6 billion --and when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), profit of $1.65 per share -- but that wasn't good enough for investors.

  • 10 Stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood Love the Most

    In this article, we examine Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood’s portfolio management strategies. We also reviewed 10 stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood love the most. You can skip our detailed discussion and jump directly to 5 Stocks Jim Cramer and Cathie Wood Love The Most. CNBC’s Jim Cramer, who dubs Ark Invest’s top stock […]

  • Why Enphase Energy Stock Rocketed Today

    The company is navigating supply chain challenges well with a record third quarter and even better guidance.

  • Why MP Materials Stock Is Tumbling Today

    Shares of MP Materials (NYSE: MP) plunged more than 13% by 2:45 p.m. EDT on Tuesday. Weighing on the rare earth mining company stock was a bearish report published by Grizzly Research. Grizzly Research took a swipe at MP Materials.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks with over 7% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 7% Yield. Although investing in stocks is about much more than high dividend yields, such as long-term dividend […]

  • How Much $10,000 Invested In Tesla Stock 10 Years Ago Is Worth Now

    It's been an amazing 10-year ride for Tesla investors — literally better than any other stock. The wealth created is hard to fathom.

  • Phillips 66 to buy remaining stake in partnership for $3.4 billion

    (Reuters) -Phillips 66 said on Wednesday it will buy the remaining units of Phillips 66 Partners it does not already own for $3.4 billion, as the refiner aims to simplify its governance and corporate structure. Phillips 66 Partners was formed by the refiner to own, operate, develop and acquire primarily fee-based crude oil, refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids pipelines, terminals and other midstream assets. "We believe this acquisition will allow both PSX shareholders and PSXP unitholders to participate in the value creation of the combined entities, supported by the strong financial position of Phillips 66," Chief Executive Officer Greg Garland said in a statement.

  • Micron or Skyworks: Which Semiconductor Play Is the Better Buy?

    These two hot semiconductor stocks have recently pulled back, but which one should investors snap up?

  • The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) is on a Tarmac Delay.

    At the end of a somewhat bearish month, The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) gave us a new earnings report – improving the free cash flow but still not meeting the revenue expectations. Burdened by debt and resurging issues, it looks like the company is still not out in the clear.

  • Should I Avoid ContextLogic Inc. (WISH)?

    A whopping number of 13F filings filed with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has been processed by Insider Monkey so that individual investors can look at the overall hedge fund sentiment towards the stocks included in their watchlists. These freshly-submitted public filings disclose money managers’ equity positions as of the end of the three-month period […]

  • Why Lockheed Martin Stock Just Crashed by 12%

    Shares of defense industry giant Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) tanked Tuesday morning, trading down by 12.1% as of 12:32 p.m. EDT even though the company reported a sizable earnings beat. Lockheed Martin's earnings plunged by 65% year over year to $2.21 per share in the third quarter -- a result that easily surpassed analysts' consensus projection for earnings of $1.97 per share. Without that charge, it would have earned nearly $7 a share and grown its earnings nearly 11% when calculated according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

  • Twitter falls on ‘challenging’ user growth outlook: Analyst

    Twitter reported third quarter earnings that missed expectations. Mizuho Analyst James Lee joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.

  • Bristol Myers Skids As Looming Generics Shadow Its Biggest Product

    Bristol Myers Squibb topped third-quarter estimates on Wednesday as two cancer treatments helped drive growth, but BMY stock toppled.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest added to two of her positions just before they reported quarterly results on Tuesday. Another Tuesday stock purchase reports next week.

  • Enphase Energy jumps more than 25% after Q3 earnings, microgrid news

    Enphase Energy Inc. stock rallied more than 25% on Wednesday, poised for its highest close since Jan. 7 and its largest one-day percent increase since March 2020. The stock was the best performing in the S&P 500 index on Wednesday. The energy management technology company late Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings well above Wall Street expectations, saying it earned an adjusted 60 cents a share on sales of $352 million in the quarter, compared with forecasts for adjusted earnings of 49 cents

  • Beyond Meat Makes Excuses for Tumbling Sales

    Opinions vary on whether plant-based meat substitutes are a blessing or a curse. Others will balk at the laundry list of ingredients necessary to make processed fake meat look and taste like real meat.

  • Billionaire Tudor Jones: This is the ‘single biggest threat' to stocks and society — protect yourself now

    Regardless of what the officials do, you can take action to protect your portfolio.