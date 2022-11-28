U.S. markets open in 4 hours 40 minutes

Cboe Europe Derivatives Welcomes New Participants

·4 min read

AMSTERDAM and LONDON, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets Inc. (Cboe: CBOE) today announces that Cboe Europe Derivatives (CEDX), its pan-European equity derivatives exchange, has welcomed three new Trading Participants. These firms are Barak Capital Israel, Barak Capital Market Making B.V. and TTG Capital Limited.

(PRNewsfoto/Cboe Global Markets, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Cboe Global Markets, Inc.)

CEDX Trading Participants gain access to a range of pan-European and single-country equity index futures and options contracts via a single marketplace, offering significant efficiencies from a trading and clearing perspective. The exchange is also bringing a modern, on-screen market structure - similar to that utilised in the US - to Europe, to help grow the region's derivatives markets overall. Full CEDX contract specifications can be found at http://www.cboe.com/europe/derivatives/products. CEDX is planning to further expand its range of products in 2023, subject to regulatory approvals.

Iouri Saroukhanov, Head of European Derivatives, Cboe Europe, said: "We're pleased to welcome these new Trading Participants to CEDX and further diversify the liquidity available on our market. Their participation demonstrates the broad appeal of CEDX's innovative, pan-European model, which is designed to promote deep and liquid on-screen markets and is already bringing greater transparency and efficiencies to the region's derivatives markets."

Barak Capital is an Israel-based investment group, powered by advanced technology with its focus on proprietary trading, research and development. It is an official market maker on several exchanges around the world in Indices, FX, Fixed Income, ETFs and Equities products. The firm opened a branch in Amsterdam in 2021, called Barak Capital Market Making B.V.

TTG Capital is a leading proprietary trading firm focussed on prop trading, liquidity provision and market-making across the listed derivatives markets.  Established in 2008 and with its headquarters in London, TTG Capital enables its team of professional traders to access global futures and options, supported by the systems and expertise required to ensure optimal performance.

Uri Peles, Head of Business Development at Barak Capital, said: "Barak Capital Israel is delighted to become a Trading Participant and a market maker on CEDX. By providing liquidity on the exchange's products we aim to make European markets more efficient and transparent."

Nadav Attar, Managing Director at Barak Capital Market Making B.V., said: "Barak Capital Market Making B.V. is pleased to have joined CEDX and provide reliable and tightly-priced liquidity. We support the innovative approach the exchange is taking to help grow Europe's equity derivatives and have greatly appreciated its smooth onboarding process."

Christian Browne, Chief Operating Officer, at TTG Capital, said: "TTG Capital is proud to have joined CEDX and we look forward to our traders and trading groups being active participants across  its innovative range of pan-European equity derivatives contracts."

About CEDX

CEDX is a pan-European derivatives marketplace which enables participants to access a vibrant equity derivatives market through a single access point, creating efficiencies in trading and clearing. CEDX offers trading in futures and options based on key Cboe Europe indices. These indices, which are all calculated using Cboe market data, are transparently designed and managed under the same set of rules and perform closely in line with comparable benchmarks. CEDX forms part of Cboe Netherlands, Cboe's Amsterdam-based exchange (Cboe Europe B.V.), with clearing provided by Cboe Clear Europe, a leading pan-European clearing house.

Additional information about CEDX is available on the Cboe website.

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of market infrastructure and tradable products, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to market participants around the world. The company is committed to operating a trusted, inclusive global marketplace, providing leading products, technology and data solutions that enable participants to define a sustainable financial future. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives, FX and digital assets, across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit www.cboe.com.

Media Contacts

Analyst Contact

Tim Cave

Angela Tu

Kenneth Hill, CFA

+44 (0) 7593 506 719

+1-646-856-8734

+1-312-786-7559

tcave@cboe.com

atu@cboe.com

khill@cboe.com

CBOE-EE
CBOE-C
CBOE-OE

Cboe®, Cboe Volatility Index®, VIX® and Cboe Global Markets® are registered trademarks of Cboe Exchange, Inc. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cboe-europe-derivatives-welcomes-new-participants-301687626.html

SOURCE Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

