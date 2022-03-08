Cboe Global Markets Announces Date of First-Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

U.S. markets close in 4 hours 46 minutes

CHICAGO, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of global market infrastructure and tradable products, today said it will announce its financial results for the first quarter of 2022 before the market opens on Friday, April 29, 2022. A conference call with remarks by the company's senior management will begin at 7:30 a.m. Central Time (CT), 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

(PRNewsfoto/Cboe Global Markets, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Cboe Global Markets, Inc.)

Conference Call Information:
A live audio webcast for the conference call and the presentation that will be referenced during the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Cboe's website at ir.cboe.com under Events. The presentation will be archived on the company's website for replay. Participants also may listen to the live conference call via telephone by using the dial-in numbers listed below.

Date: Friday, April 29, 2022
Time: 7:30 a.m. CT (8:30 a.m. ET)

Live Dial-In Information
U.S.: 1-877-255-4313
Canada: 1-866-450-4696
International: 1-412-317-5466
(Participants should dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the presentation and ask to join the Cboe Global Markets call.)

Replay Dial-In Information
U.S.: 1-877-344-7529
Canada: 1-855-669-9658
International: 1-412-317-0088

A replay of the recording is expected to be available one hour after the conference call ends. The replay access code will be 2639667, which will be accessible through May 6, 2022.

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of market infrastructure and tradable products, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to market participants around the world. The company is committed to operating a trusted, inclusive global marketplace, providing leading products, technology and data solutions that enable participants to define a sustainable financial future. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives and FX, across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit www.cboe.com.

Media Contacts


Analyst Contact

Angela Tu

Tim Cave


Kenneth Hill, CFA

+1-646-856-8734

+44 (0) 7593-506-719


+1-312-786-7559

atu@cboe.com

tcave@cboe.com


khill@cboe.com

CBOE-C
CBOE-F
CBOE-OE

Cboe®, Cboe Global Markets®, Cboe Volatility Index®, and VIX® are registered trademarks of Cboe Exchange, Inc. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cboe-global-markets-announces-date-of-first-quarter-2022-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301498013.html

SOURCE Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

