U.S. markets close in 1 hour 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,339.84
    -19.62 (-0.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,064.85
    -325.87 (-0.95%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,548.17
    +35.73 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,215.51
    -9.80 (-0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.91
    +0.08 (+0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,756.30
    +33.40 (+1.94%)
     

  • Silver

    22.17
    +0.68 (+3.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1573
    -0.0027 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5170
    -0.0240 (-1.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3466
    +0.0039 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4200
    -0.5390 (-0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,367.59
    +2,100.62 (+5.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,075.12
    -7.32 (-0.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,086.42
    -21.74 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,452.66
    -91.63 (-0.31%)
     

Cboe Global Markets Announces Date of Third-Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CHICAGO, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of global market infrastructure and tradable products, today said it will announce its financial results for the third quarter of 2021 before the market opens on Friday, October 29, 2021. A conference call with remarks by the company's senior management will begin at 7:30 a.m. Central Time (CT), 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

(PRNewsfoto/Cboe Global Markets, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Cboe Global Markets, Inc.)

Conference Call Information:
A live audio webcast for the conference call and the presentation that will be referenced during the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Cboe's website at ir.cboe.com under Events. The presentation will be archived on the company's website for replay. Participants also may listen to the live conference call via telephone by using the dial-in numbers listed below.

Date: Friday, October 29, 2021
Time: 7:30 a.m. CT (8:30 a.m. ET)

Live Dial-In Information
U.S.: 1-877-255-4313
Canada: 1-866-450-4696
International: 1-412-317-5466
(Participants should dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the presentation and ask to join the Cboe Global Markets call.)

Replay Dial-In Information
U.S.: 1-877-344-7529
Canada: 1-855-669-9658
International: 1-412-317-0088

A replay of the recording is expected to be available one hour after the conference call ends. The replay access code will be 10160639, which will be accessible through November 5, 2021.

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of market infrastructure and tradable products, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to market participants around the world. The company is committed to operating a trusted, inclusive global marketplace, providing leading products, technology and data solutions that enable participants to define a sustainable financial future. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives and FX, across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit www.cboe.com.

Media Contacts


Analyst Contact

Angela Tu

Tim Cave


Kenneth Hill, CFA


+1-646-856-8734

+44 (0) 7593-506-719


+1-312-786-7559


atu@cboe.com

tcave@cboe.com


khill@cboe.com









CBOE-C
CBOE-F
CBOE-OE

Cboe®, Cboe Global Markets®, Cboe Volatility Index®, and VIX® are registered trademarks of Cboe Exchange, Inc. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cboe-global-markets-announces-date-of-third-quarter-2021-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301389152.html

SOURCE Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Bed Bath & Beyond falls short of earnings estimates

    Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman&nbsp;break down Bed Bath & Beyond's stock taking a hit after the company's guidance was cut due to a less than stellar earnings report.

  • Dow Jones Dives; Schumer Makes This Move As Yellen Issues Warning; Microsoft Stock Slumps, Tesla Fights

    The Dow Jones fell hard. Chuck Schumer made a pledge as Janet Yellen issued a debt warning. Microsoft stock fell as Tesla stock fought hard.

  • What's Going On With Naked Brand's Stock Today?

    Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ: NAKD) is trading lower Wednesday after the stock surged higher over the last week following positive commentary from the company's chairman and CEO, Justin Davis-Rice. Davis-Rice said Friday that Naked Brand Group had found an opportunity in clean technology. "I am happy to report that after extensive searching and due diligence, we believe we have found a disruptive opportunity in the clean technology sector. Due diligence on both sides is progressing and we belie

  • Virgin Galactic cleared to resume flights, Lordstown to sell Ohio plant, Carmax’s earnings miss

    Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman&nbsp;break down the latest early market movers, which include: Virgin Galactic receiving authorization from the Federal Aviation Administration to resume launches, Lordstown experiencing a boost in its stock after the company revealed plans to sell its Ohio plant to Foxconn, and Carmax taking a tumble in shares after reporting an earnings miss.

  • Time to Go Bottom Fishing? These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are on Sale

    Rising Treasury bond yields around the world fueled a sell-off on Wall Street this week, as investors start to worry that stocks may be priced too high. The shift in the market comes as the Federal Reserve gives hints that it may switch from its current ultra-low rate policy to gradual rate increases as early as next year. Such a move will boost bond yields, a development that typically comes at the expense of stocks. In addition to worries about the Fed’s rate policy, markets are also dealing w

  • Why GameStop Is Falling Today

    Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) are down 3.5% in morning trading Thursday on no news specific to the video game retailer, even though a lawsuit against Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) and various market makers like Citadel Securities has suggested big-money interests conspired to keep its share price down. Despite vociferous denials the Robinhood brokerage colluded with anyone, including Citadel, its biggest customer, to limit trading in GameStop shares earlier this year during the meme stock trading frenzy that saw short-sellers losing tens of billions of dollars, internal chat messages revealed in a lawsuit against the brokerage by investors have at least given the impression of impropriety. For example, Robinhood's brokerage president Jim Swartwout reportedly informed colleagues he had sold all his personal holdings in AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) immediately before he moved to implement a "position closing only" directive in GameStop stock, meaning retail investors couldn't buy any more shares, only sell them.

  • Should You Buy Roblox Stock Right Now?

    Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) is pioneering the metaverse, an area where individuals can interact with each other and the environment virtually. The company has proven its utility with its popularity and rapid growth in users and engagement, but does that make Roblox stock a buy? Interestingly, the Roblox app is free to join.

  • Top Tech Stocks to Buy Today According to Brad Gerstner’s Altimeter Capital Management

    In this article, we are going to discuss top tech stocks to buy today according to Brad Gerstner’s Altimeter Capital Management. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Gerstner’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, you can go directly to Top 5 Tech Stocks to Buy Today According to Brad Gerstner’s Altimeter […]

  • Why CarMax Stock Just Crashed 10%

    Shares of used car superstore CarMax (NYSE: KMX) tumbled 10% through 9:35 a.m. EDT after beating on sales -- but missing on earnings -- this morning. Analysts had forecast that CarMax would earn $1.90 per share on sales of $6.9 billion for its fiscal Q2 2022. In fact, CarMax earned only $1.72 per share despite booking $8 billion in sales.

  • Apple Treasurer, Keeper of $200 Billion, Retires After 35 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s corporate treasurer and keeper of its nearly $200 billion money pile has retired from the iPhone maker after about 35 years, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of D

  • U.S. could be heading into an ‘era’ of high inflation that produces paltry, or even negative, real returns on safe assets, analyst warns

    High inflation in the U.S. could last for an entire decade -- creating paltry inflation-adjusted returns on safe assets like Treasury bonds and weakening the currencies of the U.S., U.K., Canada, and Australia, according to Capital Economics.

  • Is Lordstown Motors About to Partner With a Key Apple Supplier?

    Electric vehicle stock Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) surged today, trading up 8.8% as of 10:45 a.m. EDT after popping 21.3% earlier Thursday morning. On June 8, Lordstown filed an updated annual report which stated, among other things, that the company only had enough capital for "limited" production in 2021, and that the current cash and cash equivalents weren't "sufficient to fund commercial scale production and the launch" of its electric pickup, Endurance. In other words, Lordstown knew it had to raise funds to be able to survive, and while the company postponed planned capital expenditures, it was also evaluating funding alternatives.

  • Who is Adjusting their DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stake, Because of the M&A Bid

    DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) is having a volatile few months and the stock is currently down 20.79% from six months ago. It seems that the company is still establishing its business and would be hard to find a fundamental baseline. Sometimes, looking at large trading activity is more informative, especially for younger companies. That is why, we will review which large players are optimistic for the stock and get a better indication of the potential for DraftKings.

  • Lucid to deliver SUVs in October, Sherwin-Williams cuts guidance on supply chain fears

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung break down the morning's top stock movers, including Lucid & Sherwin-Williams

  • Analysts are Cutting Price Targets of These 15 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks that analysts are cutting price targets of. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Analysts are Cutting Price Targets of These 5 Stocks. A post-pandemic economic recovery has been slowed by the rapid spread of the Delta variant of the […]

  • 2 Cathie Wood Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for 10 Years

    Two I'd like to talk about today are Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) and PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL). Let's see why both of these growth stocks are worth considering for your portfolio. Healthcare stock Teladoc has fallen on hard times lately.

  • Lordstown Nears Deal to Sell Ohio Plant to Taiwan’s Foxconn

    (Bloomberg) -- Lordstown Motors Corp., the electric-truck maker running low on cash, is near an agreement to sell its highly politicized Ohio factory to Taiwan’s Foxconn Technology Group, people familiar with the matter said.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angele

  • 10 Best Silver Mining Stocks in 2021

    In this article, we will take look at the 10 best silver mining stocks in 2021. You can skip our detailed analysis of silver mining companies and their future outlook, and go directly to see the 5 Best Silver Mining Stocks in 2021. During uncertain times, investors often take refuge in precious metals. Especially during […]

  • Palantir Technologies Stock Plummets, Options Traders Place Big Bets

    Palantir Technologies, Inc (NYSE: PLTR) lost its uptrend on Sept. 23 when it failed to make a higher high above the Sept. 17 price of $29.29. When the stock failed to continue its uptrend, Palantir created a bearish double top pattern and between Monday and Wednesday fell 12% lower. On Wednesday morning Palantir lost support at the 200-day simple moving average, which indicates overall sentiment in the stock has turned bearish. Options traders saw another leg down was in the cards and began hamm

  • Cramer Gives His Opinion On Old Republic International, QuantumScape And More

    On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said HubSpot Inc (NYSE: HUBS) is one of the hottest stocks in the market. He would rather buy salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM). Thoughtworks Holding Inc (NASDAQ: TWKS) looks a little like Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK). He has been with some people from Autodesk. It's well run and he likes it very much. Cramer likes Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI). It's in a good business and someone is going to take it over one day, he said. He