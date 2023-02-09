U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,081.50
    -36.36 (-0.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,699.88
    -249.13 (-0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,789.58
    -120.94 (-1.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,915.34
    -27.26 (-1.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.66
    -0.81 (-1.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,873.40
    -17.30 (-0.92%)
     

  • Silver

    21.99
    -0.43 (-1.94%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0741
    +0.0023 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6830
    +0.0300 (+0.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2122
    +0.0051 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.5250
    +0.1890 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,919.01
    -1,038.21 (-4.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    500.49
    -19.29 (-3.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,911.15
    +25.98 (+0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,584.35
    -22.11 (-0.08%)
     

Cboe Global Markets Declares First-Quarter 2023 Dividend

·1 min read

CHICAGO, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of global market infrastructure and tradable products, today announced its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock for the first quarter of 2023. The first-quarter 2023 dividend is payable on March 15, 2023, to stockholders of record as of February 28, 2023.

(PRNewsfoto/Cboe Global Markets, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Cboe Global Markets, Inc.)

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of market infrastructure and tradable products, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to market participants around the world. The company is committed to operating a trusted, inclusive global marketplace, providing leading products, technology and data solutions that enable participants to define a sustainable financial future. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives, FX, and digital assets, across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit www.cboe.com.

Media Contacts


Analyst Contact




Angela Tu

Tim Cave


Kenneth Hill, CFA

+1-646-856-8734

+44 (0) 7593-506-719


+1-312-786-7559

atu@cboe.com

tcave@cboe.com


khill@cboe.com




CBOE-D
CBOE-OE

Cboe®, Cboe Global Markets®, Cboe Volatility Index®, and VIX® are registered trademarks of Cboe Exchange, Inc.

 

 

 

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cboe-global-markets-declares-first-quarter-2023-dividend-301743510.html

SOURCE Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Recommended Stories