Cboe Global Markets Reports July 2021 Trading Volume

·3 min read
CHICAGO, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of global market infrastructure and tradable products, today reported July monthly trading volume statistics across its global business lines.

(PRNewsfoto/Cboe Global Markets, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Cboe Global Markets, Inc.)

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of certain July trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC/net capture, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.

Trading Volume for Current Month

Year-To-Date


July

July

%

June

%

July

July

%

2021

2020

Chg

2021

Chg

2021

2020

Chg

Multiply-listed options ADV (contracts, k)

9,848

7,634

29%

10,232

-4%

9,981

8,126

23%

Index options ADV (contracts, k)

1,918

1,321

45%

1,778

8%

1,876

2,002

6%

Futures ADV (contracts, k)

224

143

56%

182

23%

233

223

5%

U.S. Equities - On-Exchange ADV (matched shares, mn)

1,398

1,610

-13%

1,500

-7%

1,783

1,865

-4%

U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange ADV (matched shares, mn)1

75

N/A


76

0%

86

N/A


Canadian Equities ADV (matched shares, k)2

34,333

N/A


41,751

-18%

55,696

N/A


European Equities ADNV (€, mn)

7,146

5,874

22%

7,014

2%

7,367

7,437

-1%

EuroCCP Total Cleared Trades (k)3

100,768

91,221

11%

95,209

6%

693,794

91,221

N.M.

EuroCCP Total Net Settlements (k) 3

828

676

22%

824

1%

5,619

676

N.M.

Australian Equities ADNV (AUD, mn)4

1,278

N/A


N/A


1,278

N/A


Japanese Equities ADNV (JPY, bn)4

75

N/A


N/A


JPY 75

N/A


Global FX ADNV ($, mn)5

33,051

30,031

10%

33,646

-2%

34,492

36,371

-5%

1U.S. Equities Off-Exchange data reflects Cboe's acquisition of BIDS Trading effective on December 31, 2020.

ADV= average daily volume

2Canadian Equities data reflects Cboe's acquisition of MATCHNow effective on August 4, 2020.

ADNV= average daily notional value

3EuroCCP data reflects Cboe's acquisition of EuroCCP effective on July 1, 2020.

N.M. Not Meaningful

4Australian Equities and Japanese Equities data reflects Cboe's acquisition of Chi-X Asia Pacific effective on July 1, 2021.

5Global FX metrics continue to include Spot and as of January 2021 include SEF products.

July 2021 Trading Volume Highlights

  • Cboe® iBoxx® iShares® $ High Yield Corporate Bond Index (IBHY) futures reached an all-time monthly high and surpassed $5 billion in notional value traded for the first time; 39,919 total contracts were traded during July, representing a total notional value of $5.9 billion.

  • Total volume in Russell 2000® Index (RUT) options reached nearly 1.2 million contracts traded in July, with 56,054 contracts traded on average per day – the highest month on record since October 2018.

  • S&P 500® Index (SPX) options had highest monthly average daily volume for the year, with nearly 1.4 million contracts traded on average per day in July.

  • Average daily notional value in Non-Deliverable Forwards (NDFs) transacted on Cboe SEF reached $369 million during July, the fourth consecutive record month.

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.
Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of market infrastructure and tradable products, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to market participants around the world. The company is committed to operating a trusted, inclusive global marketplace, providing leading products, technology and data solutions that enable participants to define a sustainable financial future. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives and FX, across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit www.cboe.com.

Media Contacts


Analyst Contact

Angela Tu

Tim Cave


Kenneth Hill, CFA


+1-646-856-8734

+44 (0) 7593-506-719


1-312-786-7559


atu@cboe.com

tcave@cboe.com


khill@cboe.com






CBOE-V

Cboe®, Cboe Global Markets®, Cboe Volatility Index®, CFE®, and VIX® are registered trademarks and Cboe Futures ExchangeSM is a service mark of Cboe Exchange, Inc. or its affiliates. S&P 500® and SPX® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services, LLC and has been licensed for use by Cboe Exchange, Inc. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Any products that have the S&P Index or Indexes as their underlying interest are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Standard & Poor's or Cboe and neither Standard & Poor's nor Cboe make any representations or recommendations concerning the advisability of investing in products that have S&P indexes as their underlying interests. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. and its affiliates do not recommend or make any representation as to possible benefits from any securities, futures or investments, or third-party products or services. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. is not affiliated with S&P, Russell, iShares® or IHS Markit. Investors should undertake their own due diligence regarding their securities, futures, and investment practices. This press release speaks only as of this date. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. disclaims any duty to update the information herein.

Nothing in this announcement should be considered a solicitation to buy or an offer to sell any securities or futures in any jurisdiction where the offer or solicitation would be unlawful under the laws of such jurisdiction. Nothing contained in this communication constitutes tax, legal or investment advice. Investors must consult their tax adviser or legal counsel for advice and information concerning their particular situation.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. and its affiliates make no warranty, expressed or implied, including, without limitation, any warranties as of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, accuracy, completeness or timeliness, the results to be obtained by recipients of the products and services described herein, or as to the ability of the indices referenced in this press release to track the performance of their respective securities, generally, or the performance of the indices referenced in this press release or any subset of their respective securities, and shall not in any way be liable for any inaccuracies, errors. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. and its affiliates have not calculated, composed or determined the constituents or weightings of the securities that comprise the third-party indices referenced in this press release and shall not in any way be liable for any inaccuracies or errors in any of the indices referenced in this press release.

Options involve risk and are not suitable for all market participants. Prior to buying or selling an option, a person should review the Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options (ODD), which is required to be provided to all such persons. Copies of the ODD are available from your broker or from The Options Clearing Corporation, 125 S. Franklin Street, Suite 1200, Chicago, IL 60606.

Futures trading is not suitable for all investors and involves the risk of loss. That risk of loss can be substantial and can exceed the amount of money deposited for a futures position. You should, therefore, carefully consider whether futures trading is suitable for you in light of your circumstances and financial resources. You should put at risk only funds that you can afford to lose without affecting your lifestyle. For additional information regarding futures trading risks, see the Risk Disclosure Statement set forth in Appendix A to CFTC Regulation 1.55(c) and the Risk Disclosure Statement for Security Futures Contracts.

The iBoxx® iShares® $ High Yield Corporate Bond Index and the iBoxx® iShares® $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index (the "Indexes") referenced herein are the property of Markit Indices Limited ("Index Sponsor") and have been licensed for use in connection with Cboe® iBoxx® iShares® $ High Yield Corporate Bond Index Futures and Cboe® iBoxx® iShares® $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Futures. Each party to a Cboe® iBoxx® iShares® $ High Yield Corporate Bond Index Futures or Cboe® iBoxx® iShares® $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Futures transaction acknowledges and agrees that the transaction is not sponsored, endorsed or promoted by the Index Sponsor. The Index Sponsor makes no representation whatsoever, whether express or implied, and hereby expressly disclaims all warranties (including, without limitation, those of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose or use), with respect to the Indexes or any data included therein or relating thereto, and in particular disclaims any warranty either as to the quality, accuracy and/or completeness of the Indexes or any data included therein, the results obtained from the use of the Indexes and/or the composition of the Indexes at any particular time on any particular date or otherwise and/or the creditworthiness of any entity, or the likelihood of the occurrence of a credit event or similar event (however defined) with respect to an obligation, in the Indexes at any particular time on any particular date or otherwise. The Index Sponsor shall not be liable (whether in negligence or otherwise) to the parties or any other person for any error in the Indexes, and the Index Sponsor is under no obligation to advise the parties or any person of any error therein.

The Index Sponsor makes no representation whatsoever, whether express or implied, as to the advisability of purchasing or selling Cboe® iBoxx® iShares® $ High Yield Corporate Bond Index Futures and Cboe® iBoxx® iShares® $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Futures, the ability of the Indexes to track relevant markets' performances, or otherwise relating to the Indexes or any transaction or product with respect thereto, or of assuming any risks in connection therewith. The Index Sponsor has no obligation to take the needs of any party into consideration in determining, composing or calculating the Indexes. No party purchasing or selling Cboe® iBoxx® iShares® $ High Yield Corporate Bond Index Futures or Cboe® iBoxx® iShares® $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Futures, nor the Index Sponsor, shall have any liability to any party for any act or failure to act by the Index Sponsor in connection with the determination, adjustment, calculation or maintenance of the Indexes. iBoxx® is a service mark of IHS Markit Limited.

The iBoxx® iShares® $ High Yield Corporate Bond Index and the iBoxx® iShares® $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index (the "Indexes") and futures contracts on the Indexes ("Contracts") are not sponsored by, or sold by BlackRock, Inc. or any of its affiliates (collectively, " BlackRock"). BlackRock makes no representation or warranty, express or implied to any person regarding the advisability of investing in securities, generally, or in the Contracts in particular. Nor does BlackRock make any representation or warranty as to the ability of the Index to track the performance of the fixed income securities market, generally, or the performance of HYG, LQD or any subset of fixed income securities.

BlackRock has not calculated, composed or determined the constituents or weightings of the fixed income securities that comprise the Indexes ("Underlying Data"). BlackRock is not responsible for and has not participated in the determination of the prices and amounts of the Contracts, or the timing of the issuance or sale of such Contracts or in the determination or calculation of the equation by which the Contracts are to be converted into cash (if applicable). BlackRock has no obligation or liability in connection with the administration or trading of the Contracts. BlackRock does not guarantee the accuracy or the completeness of the Underlying Data and any data included therein and BlackRock shall have no liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions related thereto.

BlackRock makes no warranty, express or implied, as to results to be obtained by Markit or its affiliates, the parties to the Contracts or any other person with respect to the use of the Underlying Data or any data included therein. BlackRock makes no express or implied warranties and expressly disclaims all warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose or use with respect to the Underlying Data or any data included therein. Without limiting any of the foregoing, in no event shall BlackRock have any liability for any special, punitive, direct, indirect or consequential damages (including lost profits) resulting from the use of the Underlying Data or any data included therein, even if notified of the possibility of such damages.

iShares® is a registered trademark of BlackRock Fund Advisors and its affiliates.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cboe-global-markets-reports-july-2021-trading-volume-301348781.html

SOURCE Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

