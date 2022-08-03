U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,155.17
    +63.98 (+1.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,812.50
    +416.33 (+1.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,668.16
    +319.40 (+2.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,908.93
    +26.48 (+1.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.24
    +0.58 (+0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,780.20
    +3.80 (+0.21%)
     

  • Silver

    19.97
    +0.08 (+0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0162
    -0.0010 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7480
    +0.0070 (+0.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2141
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.0620
    +0.2310 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,814.64
    -262.43 (-1.14%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    534.56
    +9.82 (+1.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.68
    +36.57 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,741.90
    +147.17 (+0.53%)
     

/C O R R E C T I O N -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc./

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CBOE
    Watchlist

In the news release, Cboe Global Markets Reports Trading Volume for July 2022, issued 03-Aug-2022 by Cboe Global Markets, Inc. over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the first footnote should read "Canadian Equities data includes MATCHNow but not NEO." rather than "Canadian Equities data reflects MatchNow and also now reflects Cboe's acquisition of NEO effective on June 1, 2022. " as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

Cboe Global Markets Reports Trading Volume for July 2022

CHICAGO, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of global market infrastructure and tradable products, today reported July monthly trading volume statistics across its global business lines.

(PRNewsfoto/Cboe Global Markets, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Cboe Global Markets, Inc.)

The data sheet "Cboe Global Markets Monthly Volume & RPC/Net Revenue Capture Report" contains an overview of certain July trading statistics and market share by business segment, volume in select index products, and RPC/net capture, which is reported on a one-month lag, across business lines.

Average Daily Trading Volume by Month

Year-To-Date










July 2022

July 2021

%

Chg

June

2022

%
Chg

July

2022

July

2021

%
Chg

Multiply-listed options (contracts, k)

10,020

9,848

1.8 %

10,255

-2.3 %

10,587

9,981

6.1 %

Index options (contracts, k)

2,623

1,918

36.7 %

2,842

-7.7 %

2,556

1,876

36.2 %

Futures (contracts, k)

187

224

-16.7 %

201

-6.9 %

231

233

-1.1 %

U.S. Equities - On-Exchange (matched shares, mn)

1,437

1,398

2.8 %

1,634

-12.1 %

1,727

1,783

-3.1 %

U.S. Equities - Off-Exchange (matched shares, mn)

77

75

2.0 %

83

-7.8 %

97

86

13.5 %

Canadian Equities1 (matched shares, k)

29,085

34,333

-15.3 %

33,799

-13.9 %

37,244

55,696

-33.1 %

European Equities (€, mn)

10,026

7,146

40.3 %

10,226

-2.0 %

11,602

7,367

57.5 %

EuroCCP Cleared Trades2 (k)

111,792

100,768

10.9 %

116,357

-3.9 %

922,581

693,794

33.0 %

EuroCCP Net Settlements2 (k)

805

828

-2.8 %

839

-4.0 %

6,109

5,619

8.7 %

Australian Equities3 (AUD, mn)

629

672

-6.4 %

877

-28.3 %

829

672

23.4 %

Japanese Equities3 (JPY, bn)

163

77

112.9 %

147

11.5 %

151

77

96.5 %

Global FX ($, mn)

39,085

33,072

18.2 %

40,521

-3.5 %

40,533

34,495

17.5 %

1 Canadian Equities data includes MATCHNow but not NEO. 

2 Aggregrate figures for the month and then the totals year-to-date

3 Australian Equities and Japanese Equities data reflects Cboe's acquisition of Cboe Asia Pacific (formerly Chi-X Asia Pacific) effective on July 1, 2021.

 

July 2022 Trading Volume Highlights

U.S. Options

  • Average daily volume (ADV) in SPX options expiring on the trade date reached an all time high at 880k contracts, accounting for 42 percent of all S&P 500 Index (SPX) options volume.

  • SPX Weeklys Tuesday and Thursday options continued their strong debut, with total volume of 4.8 million Tuesday options and 4.6 million Thursday options traded in July.

  • ADV in Mini-SPX (XSP) options surpassed 31k contracts in July, the highest month since March 2020.

Canadian Equities

  • Cboe BIDS Canada, a new Canadian equities block trading venue that launched in February, set an ADV record in its Conditional Order Book for the second consecutive month with 1.09 million shares per day traded on average in July.

European Equities and Derivatives

  • Cboe Europe Equities had an overall market share of 24.7 percent in July, the highest month since January 2016.

  • Cboe BIDS Europe, Cboe's European block trading platform, had a 35 percent share of the LIS (large-in-scale) market in July, a record high and making it the largest platform of its type for the fourth successive month (Source: big xyt).

  • EuroCCP cleared 6.1 million sides on Euronext's stock exchanges in Amsterdam, Brussels, Paris and Lisbon during July under the preferred clearing model, a record high and up 57.4 percent on the previous high of 3.9 million sides cleared in June 2022.

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), a leading provider of market infrastructure and tradable products, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to market participants around the world. The company is committed to operating a trusted, inclusive global marketplace, providing leading products, technology and data solutions that enable participants to define a sustainable financial future. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives, FX and digital assets, across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. To learn more, visit www.cboe.com.

Media Contacts


 Analyst Contact

Angela Tu

Tim Cave


Kenneth Hill, CFA


+1-646-856-8734

+44 (0) 7593-506-719


+1-312-786-7559


atu@cboe.com

tcave@cboe.com


khill@cboe.com


CBOE-V

Cboe®, Cboe Global Markets®, Cboe Volatility Index®, VIX® and XSP® are registered trademarks and Cboe Futures ExchangeSM is a service mark of Cboe Exchange, Inc. or its affiliates. Standard & Poor's®, S&P®, SPX®, and S&P 500® are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services, LLC, and have been licensed for use by Cboe Exchange, Inc. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Any products that have the S&P Index or Indexes as their underlying interest are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by Standard & Poor's or Cboe and neither Standard & Poor's nor Cboe make any representations or recommendations concerning the advisability of investing in products that have S&P indexes as their underlying interests. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. and its affiliates do not recommend or make any representation as to possible benefits from any securities, futures or investments, or third-party products or services. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. is not affiliated with S&P. Investors should undertake their own due diligence regarding their securities, futures, and investment practices. This press release speaks only as of this date. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. disclaims any duty to update the information herein.

Nothing in this announcement should be considered a solicitation to buy or an offer to sell any securities or futures in any jurisdiction where the offer or solicitation would be unlawful under the laws of such jurisdiction. Nothing contained in this communication constitutes tax, legal or investment advice. Investors must consult their tax adviser or legal counsel for advice and information concerning their particular situation.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. and its affiliates make no warranty, expressed or implied, including, without limitation, any warranties as of merchantability, fitness for a particular purpose, accuracy, completeness or timeliness, the results to be obtained by recipients of the products and services described herein, or as to the ability of the indices referenced in this press release to track the performance of their respective securities, generally, or the performance of the indices referenced in this press release or any subset of their respective securities, and shall not in any way be liable for any inaccuracies, errors.Cboe Global Markets, Inc. and its affiliates have not calculated, composed or determined the constituents or weightings of the securities that comprise the third-party indices referenced in this press release and shall not in any way be liable for any inaccuracies or errors in any of the indices referenced in this press release.

Options involve risk and are not suitable for all market participants. Prior to buying or selling an option, a person should review the Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options (ODD), which is required to be provided to all such persons. Copies of the ODD are available from your broker or from The Options Clearing Corporation, 125 S. Franklin Street, Suite 1200, Chicago, IL 60606. 

Futures trading is not suitable for all investors and involves the risk of loss. That risk of loss can be substantial and can exceed the amount of money deposited for a futures position. You should, therefore, carefully consider whether futures trading is suitable for you in light of your circumstances and financial resources. You should put at risk only funds that you can afford to lose without affecting your lifestyle. For additional information regarding futures trading risks, see the Risk Disclosure Statement set forth in Appendix A to CFTC Regulation 1.55(c) and the Risk Disclosure Statement for Security Futures Contracts.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cboe-global-markets-reports-trading-volume-for-july-2022-301599411.html

SOURCE Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Lucid stock drops after reporting a second-quarter earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance autos correspondent Pras Subramanian breaks down EV developer Lucid's latest earnings report and its delivery forecasts.

  • Jim Cramer’s Recession Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we will look at Jim Cramer’s top 10 stock picks for a recession. If you want to explore similar stocks that Jim Cramer is recommending for a recession, you can also take a look at Jim Cramer’s Recession Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks. Jim Cramer’s 3 Possible Scenarios For a Recession Last […]

  • Mystery of the ‘meme stock’ no one had ever heard of that went from $1 billion market cap to over $400 billion in a matter of days

    Even AMTD Digital seems to be at a loss as to why it is now so valuable.

  • Tesla’s Stock-Split Proposal Tops a Packed Annual Meeting Agenda

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanPelosi Poised to Land in Taiwan as China Rips ‘Provocative’ TripTesla hosts its annual meeting — nay, Cyber Roundup — on Thursday from its new plant in Austin, Texas, where the biggest item on the agenda is a likely shoo-in proposal clearing the way for a 3-for-1 stock split.Elon Musk is of course famously not one for formality, so there’s bo

  • SoFi stock pops on Q2 earnings, revenue

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses how SoFi Technologies stock is performing after beating Q2 revenue estimates.

  • Occidental to cut debt and distribute cash, won't raise oil output

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Occidental Petroleum Corp plans to use the bonanza from high oil and gas prices to accelerate debt payments and cash distribution to shareholders but will not raise oil production, Chief Executive Vicki Hollub said on Wednesday. White House officials have been urging oil producers to invest in more oil production to bring fuel prices down to consumers. Occidental on Tuesday posted higher than expected earnings in the second quarter, but cut its 2022 output outlook for the main unconventional basin in the United States, knocking its shares down more than 6% to close at $60.99.

  • Why SolarEdge Stock Plummeted Today

    Shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG), a smart energy-technology company, fell hard today after the company reported worse-than-anticipated second-quarter results that missed analysts' top-line consensus estimate.

  • Medical Properties (MPW) Surpasses Q2 FFO and Revenue Estimates

    Medical Properties (MPW) delivered FFO and revenue surprises of 2.22% and 0.97%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Why Infinera Stock Is Plummeting Today

    After the market closed Tuesday, Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) announced that it plans to raise funds by selling new convertible debt notes. As of noon ET, its share price was down roughly by 20%. Infinera intends to offer $275 million in convertible senior notes that will come due in 2028.

  • AMC Stock Has a Lot to Prove This Week

    It's lights. It's camera. Will it be action for AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC)? The country's largest multiplex operator is delivering a critical financial update shortly after Thursday's market close.

  • “If It Goes Lower, Buy Some More”: 10 Semiconductor Stocks for the Next 20 Years

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks for the next 20 years. If you want to read about some more semiconductor stocks for the next 20 years, go directly to 5 Semiconductor Stocks for the Next 20 Years. Lawmakers in the United States recently passed the CHIPS Act, a legislation aimed at providing massive […]

  • 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Now, Despite a Drag From Rivian

    In 2019, global e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) placed an order to purchase 100,000 electric utility vehicles from Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) to help fulfill its goal to have an entirely green energy-powered delivery fleet by 2030. Along with the order, Amazon accumulated a stake in the electric vehicle maker. Fresh off its recent 20-for-1 stock split, Amazon posted its second-quarter 2022 financial results on July 28.

  • Stocks moving in after-hours trading: eBay, Lucid Group, Booking Holdings, Clorox

    Top trending after-hours tickers on Yahoo Finance.

  • Meme stock? AMTD Digital thanks investors for massive stock surge

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung breaks down a chart showing the massive rise in the stock for Hong Kong-based fintech firm AMTD Digital.

  • Analyst: Tesla stock is far overvalued and could plunge more than 50%

    Tesla stock is inflated and could lose more than half of its value, according to Citi analyst Itay Michaeli.

  • Is This Beaten-Down Cruise Stock a Buy?

    Carnival took on a lot of debt to cover its losses and stay afloat long enough to work its way back from its pandemic shutdown. Now it's issuing new shares.

  • Lucid cuts production forecast again, shares tumble

    Lucid shares fell late Wednesday after the company slashed its production forecast for the second quarter in a row.

  • Gerhard Schröder: Germany must strike Putin energy deal and Ukraine should give up Crimea

    British Airways poised to suspend sale of long-haul flights from Heathrow Saudi Arabia spurns Biden’s plea to produce more oil FTSE 100 rises 0.5pc Jeremy Warner: We are in a different world... and Trussonomics misses the scale of the challenge Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Lucid stock plunges after electric-vehicle maker cuts production guidance for the year

    Shares of Lucid Group Inc. fell more than 10% in after-hours trading Wednesday after the electric-vehicle maker announced a reduction in its production forecast. Lucid said it now expects its 2022 production volume to hit 6,000 to 7,000 vehicles, after stating 12,000 to 14,000 vehicles in May. "Our revised production guidance reflects the extraordinary supply chain and logistics challenges we encountered," Chief Executive Peter Rawlinson said in a statement. "We've identified the primary bottlen

  • Stocks rally, oil prices fall after OPEC+ increases output

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down how the major indices, Treasuries, meme stocks, and oil are performing in early trading.