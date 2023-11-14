CBOE Will Launch Margin Futures Trading for Bitcoin and Ethereum in January 2024

Cboe Digital, a regulated crypto-native exchange and clearinghouse, has announced the launch date for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) margin futures trading to be on January 11, 2024. This positions Cboe Digital as the first platform in the United States to offer both spot and leveraged derivatives trading on a single platform, with the aim of enhancing capital efficiency by allowing futures trading without requiring full collateral.

Cboe Digital President John Palmer said:

“Futures have long served as valuable hedging instruments in the traditional financial markets, and we couldn't be more excited to extend access to this tool further into the digital assets markets.”

He also mentioned that the introduction of derivatives is expected to bring additional liquidity and hedging opportunities, marking a crucial step in the ongoing development of the market.

The platform, catering to both individuals and institutions, has received support from eleven firms, including both crypto and traditional financial entities such as B2C2, BlockFills, CQG, Cumberland DRW, Jump Trading Group, Marex, StoneX Financial, Talos, tastytrade, Trading Technologies and Wedbush.

Cboe Digital obtained approval for margin futures trading from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission in June, operating within traditional futures market structures and regulatory frameworks. The platform plans further expansion into physically delivered products, pending regulatory approval.

