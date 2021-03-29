U.S. markets open in 3 minutes

Cboe Receives Regulatory Approval to Launch Periodic Auctions for U.S. Equities Trading

·5 min read
- New auction mechanism designed to enhance intraday liquidity and price discovery in the public markets

- Builds on success of Cboe Europe Periodic Auctions, the largest periodic auction platform in Europe

- Further expands Cboe's block trading capabilities

- Planned for launch in the third quarter of 2021

CHICAGO, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a market operator and global trading solutions provider, today announced it has received approval from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to introduce periodic auctions on Cboe BYX Equities Exchange – bringing to the U.S. equities markets a new, innovative intraday auction mechanism based on a reimagining of a process that it first launched in Europe. Cboe expects to launch U.S. periodic auctions in the third quarter of 2021.

(PRNewsfoto/Cboe Global Markets, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Cboe Global Markets, Inc.)

"We continue to engage with market participants to create innovative trading solutions that aim to meet the needs of today's investors and we are pleased to bring this first-of-its-kind periodic auction to the U.S. equities markets," said Adam Inzirillo, Senior Vice President, Head of North American Equities at Cboe Global Markets. "Outside of the opening and closing auctions each day, investors generally have fewer options to interact with natural liquidity, particularly when seeking to execute larger orders with minimum market impact. We believe our U.S. periodic auctions mechanism will provide a unique, on-exchange solution to satisfy investor demand for access to immediate liquidity and size, as well as deliver additional price improvement and increased execution opportunities to benefit all market participants."

Cboe's U.S. periodic auctions are designed to allow market participants to access frequent, price-forming auctions throughout the course of the trading day, thereby helping them find liquidity in a short time-frame with low market impact, while prioritizing price and size. Periodic auctions of one-hundred milliseconds will be initiated when there are matching auctionable buy and sell orders available to trade in the auction. The message identifying when an auction is available will be randomized, helping to mitigate any potential adverse selection. Periodic auctions will not interrupt trading in the continuous market and will execute at a price level that maximizes volume executed in the auction, including any orders posted on the BYX order book.

As block-sized liquidity continues to increase off-exchange with the use of conditional orders, Cboe believes U.S. periodic auctions could provide market participants with an on-exchange alternative to off-exchange electronic block trading by enabling them to trade in size, while reducing market impact. In addition, Cboe expects U.S. periodic auctions to help facilitate price discovery and enhance liquidity and market quality in all equity securities, particularly thinly-traded securities trading on Cboe BYX Equities Exchange.

Cboe Europe Periodic Auctions – a lit order book that independently operates frequent auctions throughout the trading day – was the first of its kind when it launched in 2015 and has become a highly valued trading mechanism that aims to deliver better execution outcomes. It continues to be the largest European periodic auction, accounting for over 80 percent of all periodic auction activity, or approximately 3 percent of notional value traded on European equities exchanges, with an average daily traded notional value of €1 billion in 2020.

David Howson, President, Europe and Asia Pacific at Cboe Global Markets, said: "The creation of U.S. periodic auctions demonstrates our unique capabilities as a truly global exchange operator to leverage and deploy our vast technology and product innovation expertise across asset classes and regions to serve our global base of customers. By serving customer demand we have achieved tremendous success with Cboe Europe Periodic Auctions, and look forward to further extending our leadership and expanding our offerings with the addition of a new U.S. model."

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.
Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE) provides cutting-edge trading and investment solutions to market participants around the world. The company is committed to defining markets through product innovation, leading edge technology and seamless trading solutions.

The company offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S., Canadian and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and volatility products based on the Cboe Volatility Index® (VIX® Index), recognized as the world's premier gauge of U.S. equity market volatility.

Cboe's subsidiaries include the largest options exchange and the third largest stock exchange operator in the U.S. In addition, the company operates one of the largest stock exchanges by value traded in Europe, and owns EuroCCP, a leading pan-European equities clearing house. Cboe also is a leading market globally for ETP listings and trading.

The company is headquartered in Chicago with a network of domestic and global offices across the Americas, Europe and Asia, including main hubs in New York, London, Kansas City and Amsterdam. For more information, visit www.cboe.com.


Media Contacts



Analyst Contact






Angela Tu

Tim Cave



Debbie Koopman

+1-646-856-8734

+44 (0) 7593-506-719



+1-312-786-7136

atu@cboe.com

tcave@cboe.com



dkoopman@cboe.com











CBOE-C
CBOE-E

Cboe®, Cboe Volatility Index®, Cboe Global Markets®, EDGX®, and VIX® are registered trademarks of Cboe Exchange, Inc. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information
Certain information contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cboe-receives-regulatory-approval-to-launch-periodic-auctions-for-us-equities-trading-301257510.html

SOURCE Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

  • Tiger Cub Hwang’s Family Office Behind Friday Trade Frenzy

    (Bloomberg) -- The family office of former Tiger Management trader Bill Hwang was behind the unprecedented selling of some U.S. stocks Friday, according to two people directly familiar with the trades.Archegos Capital Management was forced by its banks to sell more than $20 billion worth of shares after some positions moved against him, said the people, who asked not to be named because the details aren’t public. The companies involved ranged from Chinese technology giants to U.S. media conglomerates.Morgan Stanley traded about $13 billion, including Farfetch Ltd., Discovery Inc., Baidu Inc. and GSX Techedu Inc., said the people, while Goldman Sachs Group Inc. sold $6.6 billion worth of shares of Baidu, Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Vipshop Holdings Ltd. before the market opened in the U.S, according to an email to clients seen by Bloomberg News.That move was followed by the sale of $3.9 billion of shares including ViacomCBS Inc. and iQiyi Inc. the email said.Hwang didn’t reply to an email seeking comment Sunday. A Goldman spokesperson declined to comment and a Morgan Stanley official didn’t immediately respond.ViacomCBS and Discovery posted their biggest declines ever Friday, after the selling and analyst downgrades. ViacomCBS closed 27% lower to $48.23, down from a high of $100.34 on March 22. Discovery also slumped 27% to $41.90, down from $77.27 on March 19.Wall Street figures have been feverishly speculating about the identity of Friday’s seller. The liquidation had triggered price swings for every stock involved in the high-volume transactions, rattling traders.Block trades -- the sale of a large chunk of stock at a price sometimes negotiated outside of the market -- are common, but the size of these trades and the multiple blocks hitting the market during the normal trading hours aren’t.Hwang was an institutional stock salesman at Hyundai Securities Co. in the early 1990s, where he dealt with Julian Robertson’s Tiger Management. Robertson hired him in 1995 after Hwang won an annual prize awarded to the person outside of Tiger who had contributed most to the fund’s success.After Robertson closed Tiger, Hwang set up Tiger Asia Management, in part with money seeded by his mentor Robertson.In December 2012, Hwang admitted to illegally using inside information to trade Chinese bank stocks and agreed to criminal and civil settlements of more than $60 million.(Updates with reasons behind selling in second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Gold Finishes Lower for First Week in Three

    Helping to provide some support for gold, was a dip in the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield from its intraday high.

  • Dow futures stumble amid reports of an investment fund’s massive margin call

    U.S. stock futures trade on the backfoot early Monday following reports of a large investment fund that was forced to sell massive holdings in stocks that some fear could ripple through the broader market.

  • Investors Return to Neglected Canadian Stocks as Economy Rises

    (Bloomberg) -- As the global economy picks up speed, investors are dusting off the Canada playbook.Covid-19 vaccinations are gaining momentum and fiscal support is helping the growth outlook, lifting bond yields. That’s a winning set of conditions for the nation’s value-oriented and cyclical stock market, which is outrunning its U.S. counterpart in 2021 after years of lagging performance.“Canada has what you want” in the current landscape, said Mike Archibald, vice president and portfolio manager at AGF Investments, a unit of Toronto-based AGF Management Ltd., which has C$39.8 billion ($31.6 billion) in assets under management.The S&P/TSX Composite Index has trailed the S&P 500 nine of the past 10 calendar years but is beating the U.S. benchmark in 2021 with a 7.6% gain. That’s largely because of banks, which are producing a gusher of profits, and energy and industrial companies that are riding economic tailwinds.Global investors have overlooked Canada for years in favor of countries with greater choice in high-growth technology stocks, primarily the U.S., but valuations and earnings momentum have become attractive, Archibald said.Canadian equity exposure is also increasing, according to Bank of Nova Scotia analysts. They say the valuation gap with U.S. stocks is still “extremely wide,” with the TSX at a 23% discount on a forward price-to-earnings basis.“We have started to notice some flows into Canadian-branded equity funds funds/ETFs this year,” strategist Hugo Ste-Marie wrote in a note to clients. “The bleeding of the past few years could be over if the macro landscape improves as we expect.”Canadian exchange-traded funds have taken in more than $9 billion in less than three months this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffart. That’s well ahead of last year’s pace, which saw a total of $22.2 billion of flows, or about $1.9 billion a month, and 2019 at about $17.5 billion.‘Re-Rating’ Market“The reflationary environment of robust global growth prospects and unrelenting monetary policy support are likely to embolden sentiment towards the previously-battered value space and prompt a re-rating in the S&P/TSX,” Candice Bangsund, vice president and portfolio manager at Montreal-based Fiera Capital Corp., said via email.Bangsund, whose firm manages about C$180 billion, predicts Toronto’s index will beat the S&P 500 this year. Financials are nearly one-third of the benchmark; rising rates and an improving economy help insurers such as Manulife Financial Corp. and Sun Life Financial Inc. as well as banks, which see wider lending margins and reduced loan losses.The first decade of this century was better for emerging markets such as Brazil and commodities-driven developed countries including Canada. “It might well be that the next decade lines up well for non-U.S. markets,” Craig Basinger, chief investment officer of Richardson Wealth, said in an interview.On the other hand, hiccups in the effort to reopen economies could lower growth and inflation expectations, hindering Canada’s bull case.“To be clear, we are not suggesting investors should ‘buy Canada’ at the expense of U.S. stock exposures,” but the group is worth a closer look, Archibald said in a note.“If a sustained cyclical rally moves out of the realm of possibility and becomes a reality, Canadian stocks might, at long last, be something to finally gloat about.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • If you haven't gotten the third stimulus check yet, you're not completely out of luck

    Nearly 30 million Social Security and Supplemental Security Income beneficiaries are still waiting for stimulus money, according to House Democrats.

  • Bitcoin Breaks Out, Near $58K, After Visa Adds Support for Stablecoin USDC

    Bitcoin picks up a bid as payments giant Visa adds support for USDC – the second-biggest stablecoin.

  • ‘It would be nice to spend money and go on vacations’: I’m 58 and have lived in my home for 40 years. Should I downsize and rent?

    ‘The Big Move’ is a MarketWatch column looking at the ins and outs of real estate, from navigating the search for a new home to applying for a mortgage. There are other downsides to renting, to be sure.

  • Square CFO Says There’s ‘Absolutely a Case’ for All Balance Sheets to Have Bitcoin

    Ahuja said her company sees bitcoin and cryptocurrency as "expanding access to financial services" particularly on a global scale.

  • U.S. farmers prep for massive corn acreage despite soy rally

    A 45% rally in soybean prices in 11 months was not enough to convince South Dakota farmer DuWayne Bosse to give up any corn acreage on his farm this spring. "The price has to move pretty drastically for us to unhook the corn planters," he said. Even though soybean prices have risen more than corn, which gained 24.7% in the same 11 months, farmers are increasingly opting for the yellow grain in the weeks before planting.

  • Stock-market traders fixated on what ‘unprecedented’ Discovery, ViacomCBS selloff means for Wall Street

    Despite the upbeat note that the final full week in March delivered, strategists and market participants are concerned about a major block trade in the final minutes of Friday trading.

  • Abu Dhabi Wants to Revolutionize How Middle East Oil Is Sold

    (Bloomberg) -- Tucked between the Gulf of Oman and a craggy mountain range, the dusty port Fujairah isn’t an obvious base from which to try and revolutionize the Middle East’s oil markets.But on Monday, when Abu Dhabi begins selling futures contracts for its oil and then shipping the barrels from Fujairah, it will mark an aggressive shift by the emirate. It hopes to change the way nearly one-fifth of the world’s crude is priced.Persian Gulf states pump nearly 20 million barrels of oil a day and Abu Dhabi wants the futures for its flagship Murban grade to become the region’s main benchmark.The Gulf’s biggest producers -- including Saudi Arabia, Iraq and the United Arab Emirates, of which Abu Dhabi is the capital -- have traditionally priced their barrels based on benchmarks from other regions. They’ve mostly sold their crude directly to refiners or international companies with stakes in their fields. Crucially, they’ve prevented those customers from re-selling the oil and benefiting from arbitrage opportunities that exist in energy markets.Now, Abu Dhabi’s removing those curbs with the aim of opening up its oil to financial as well as physical traders. Investors globally are clamoring for commodities because of their high yields relative to other assets and to protect themselves against any rise in inflation.Once sold on an exchange, Murban will be sent by pipeline to Fujairah, where Abu Dhabi’s desert fields physically connect with global markets.“If successful -- and I think the chances are good -- Murban futures could be a pivotal moment for Middle East crude pricing,” said Vandana Hari, founder of Singapore-based Vanda Insights, which provides oil analysis. If “a sizable chunk of Middle Eastern crude trades freely in the spot market,” that could push other regional producers to follow Abu Dhabi’s lead, she said.Storage CavernsTo help its cause, Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., the state energy firm, is spending around $900 million to build 40 million barrels of storage space in caverns beneath Fujairah’s mountains. That, and tanks Adnoc already has at the port, will ensure there’s plenty of Murban on hand to manage any future supply disruptions, Khaled Salmeen, the company’s head of marketing and trading, told reporters this month.Adnoc can pump about 2 million barrels a day of Murban and has pledged to provide the exchange with half that amount over the next year -- in line with or greater than the supply of today’s major oil benchmarks such as Brent and West Texas Intermediate.Liquidity’s “critical to the whole equation,” said Chris Bake, a director at Vitol Group, the largest independent oil trader, which is backing the exchange.Creating a new benchmark will hardly be easy. Oil traders dislike change, especially when they believe markets already do a good job matching supply and demand. S&P Global Platts caused uproar this year after announcing it would overhaul Dated Brent, the world’s main crude price. It was forced to shelve the plan indefinitely.Murban will also face competition regionally. Platts publishes price assessments for Dubai oil and the Dubai Mercantile Exchange trades futures for Omani crude. Both act as benchmarks for Middle Eastern shipments to Asia.Enter GoldmanThe benefits from trading Murban, a crude first exported in 1963, are worth the effort, according to Sultan Al Jaber, Adnoc’s chief executive officer. “Price transparency will allow our customers to better hedge and manage their market risks,” he wrote Sunday in The National, a local newspaper.Abu Dhabi says the combination of high supply, easy access to oil-consuming markets from Fujairah and the absence of trading restrictions will attract plenty of buyers to its exchange. Philippe Khoury, a former HSBC Holdings Plc energy banker who Adnoc hired in 2018 to build its trading operations, said Murban may even compete with Brent and WTI.The futures platform will be run by Atlanta-based Intercontinental Exchange Inc. and called ICE Futures Abu Dhabi. Last week, ICE approved Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Citigroup Inc. and 22 other banks and brokers as exchange members.Wider AmbitionAdnoc’s plan underscores the UAE’s wider ambition to monetize its hydrocarbon resources faster in case oil demand starts shrinking with the global shift to greener energy. The country aims to increase output capacity from about 4 million barrels a day now to 5 million by 2030, which would make it OPEC’s biggest producer after Saudi Arabia.The Murban exchange and the capacity boost could raise tension within the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, according to Hari of Vanda Insights. The Gulf states dominate the cartel and tend to prize unity. They also began unprecedented production cuts last year to bolster prices as the coronavirus pandemic spread.Still, the UAE says Murban futures won’t affect OPEC or its ability to stabilize oil prices.“We definitely hope” other regional producers adopt Murban as a benchmark for their own crude, Adnoc’s Khoury said this month at the Fujairah Bunkering & Fuel Oil Forum.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Still waiting for your stimulus check? Here are 8 possible reasons

    President Biden signed the bill weeks ago, so why haven't you gotten your money?

  • Alibaba-backed Bilibili closes down in Hong Kong trading debut

    Bilibili Inc, which is backed by Alibaba Group, closed 1% below its listing price in its Hong Kong trading debut on Monday as analysts said a U.S. regulatory crackdown on listed foreign firms hit enthusiasm for the Chinese online video site. Bilibili debuted 2.2% lower, and trade down by 6.7% before it recovered to close at HK$800 a piece. Bilibili's decline outpaced the Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index closed down 0.07%.

  • Large block trades that caused selling raises questions about cause

    Investors and analysts on Friday cited large blocks ofshares in both Viacom and Discovery companies as being put inthe market on Friday, calling them massive volumes, likelyexacerbating the declines. Viacom also on Friday was downgradedby Wells Fargo. A source familiar with the matter said on Saturday thatGoldman Sachs Group Inc was involved in the large blocktrades.

  • Worst Yuan Selloff in Year Drives Traders Back to Daily Fix

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s daily yuan fixing is once again drawing attention. The currency is set for its biggest monthly slide since last March, spurring traders to look closely at the reference rate again to scour for policy signals.A drop in the currency on Thursday to levels last seen in December was followed by the People’s Bank of China setting the reference rate to the dollar at the weakest level in almost three months. On Monday, the authorities fixed the yuan even lower, showing little appetite to push back against the weakness.After a relentless advance for eight months against the world’s reserve currency, the yuan weakened in February and then dropped more than 1% so far in March. In a statement published after Wednesday’s quarterly meeting of the monetary policy committee, the central bank said it will make the Chinese exchange rate more flexible.“The renminbi might have reached an interim peak against the dollar recently and the steepest part of its ascent may be behind us,” said Fiona Lim, a senior currency analyst at Malayan Banking Berhad in Singapore. “An equity correction at home, a sharp rise in Treasury yields and jitters in broader global markets could keep the dollar supported versus the onshore yuan.”The dollar-yuan pair has moved back above its 100-day moving average -- which it hasn’t done since July -- a key technical signal that could point the way for more weakness in the Chinese currency. It was around 6.5606 on Monday. Meanwhile, the offshore yuan meanwhile touched 6.5700 per dollar, the weakest level since Dec. 1, as investors sold emerging-market assets.More TransparencyAttention is returning to the Chinese currency at a time when the yuan reference rate is easier than ever to decipher. Analyst estimates of the daily rate have become more accurate, reflecting how policy makers are allowing market moves to determine it. Forecasts in the daily Bloomberg survey of traders and strategists -- compiled here -- were on average just one pip weaker than the official number in the month after the Lunar New Year holiday.The fixing is the most obvious tool the PBOC has to influence its currency, setting a reference rate each trading day at 9:15 a.m. Beijing time and then allowing the yuan to move 2% in either direction. A rate that’s significantly stronger or weaker than expected is typically considered a signal from Beijing.From Fixing to Signaling, How China Manages the Yuan: QuickTakeThe shift in transparency is part of Beijing’s efforts to pare back control in the currency market as it moves toward a long-term goal of encouraging global usage of the yuan. It moved to loosen its grip further last October, with the yuan ending the year almost 7% stronger against the dollar.Tight Range​Before last week, the onshore yuan was trading in a tight 1,200 pip range against the dollar this year, a gap five times smaller than seen in the entire 2020.Though it has slipped about 0.4% against the dollar this year, the yuan has shown continued strength against most other major currencies -- including a 5% plus rise against the yen and Swiss franc, and a more than 3% gain versus the euro.That’s partly because it had been moving in lockstep with the U.S. currency as the world’s two largest economies rebound from the pandemic quicker than global peers.Any signal that the authorities are willing to let the yuan trade more freely could now accelerate its decline versus the dollar. Options traders onshore have already begun betting on that scenario with one-month and two-month risk reversals -- a gauge of expectations for the dollar-yuan -- rising to near their highest since December.“I think it will become more volatile from here as Treasury yields rise and tensions with the West escalate,” said Dariusz Kowalczyk, chief China economist at Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong. “The yuan peaked when it reached 6.40-ish earlier this year.”(Updates prices in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Goldman Sachs Bets on These 3 Stocks; Sees Over 50% Upside Potential

    What goes up must come down, as we all know. This fact of physics is the underlying worry of the stock market, that fuels our suspicions of bubbles. But investment firm Goldman Sachs doesn’t believe we should worry; the firm’s chief global equity strategist Peter Oppenheimer gives several reasons to expect that the market’s current upward trend is real. His key points include the equity risk premium, the real profits realized by the Big Tech giants, and the high savings rate of US households coming out of the COVID pandemic. Taking these points one at a time, Oppenheimer notes that in today’s regime of record-low interest rates, higher-risk stocks offer a premium; that is, their potential returns are far higher than safe bonds, and justify the added risk factor. On the second point, the giants of the tech industry represent a massive concentration of capital and wealth in just a few companies (Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, and Google); but these companies built that concentration through strong fundamentals and real profit growth, rather than bubble inflation. And finally, on the point of savings, the decline in overall economic activity during the pandemic period has left US households with some $1.5 trillion in accumulated savings – which can be used for retail stock investing. Taking Oppenheimer’s outlook and turning it into concrete recommendations, the pros at Goldman Sachs are giving three stocks a thumbs up. Specifically, the firm’s analysts see over 50% upside potential in store for each. We’ve looked up these stock calls in the TipRanks database, to find out if Wall Street agrees with Goldman's take. SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX) The first Goldman pick we’re looking at is a clinical-stage biotech firm in the oncology niche. SpringWorks uses a precision medicine approach in its development and commercialization of medical treatments for patient populations suffering from severe cancers and rare diseases. The company has an active pipeline, with programs investigating drug candidates for the treatment of desmoid tumors, plexiform neurofibromas, multiple myeloma, and metastatic solid tumors. The first two programs are the most highly advanced. Nirogacestat, the drug in testing against desmoid tumors, is undergoing Phase 3 study, and has received Orphan Drug Designation and Fast Track Designation from the FDA. The drug candidate operates through two therapeutic mechanisms, and has shown promise against multiple myeloma. Clinical studies of nirogacestat are underway for several additional indications. Mirdametinib, the company next most advanced drug candidate, is undergoing Phase 2b trial as a treatment for inoperable plexiform neurofibromas (NF1-PN). This is a rare cancer of the nervous system, affected the peripheral nerve sheaths and causing serious pain and disfigurement. NF1-PN can affect both children and adults, and mirdametinib is being studied as a treatment for both populations. As with Nirogacestat, the FDA has given Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations to this program. The trial is currently 70% enrolled and early data is described as ‘encouraging.’ A large and active research program will always draw attention from Wall Street’s biotech experts, and Goldman analyst Corinne Jenkins has noted several upcoming catalysts for SprinWorks: “1) DeFi topline data in desmoid tumors (2H21), 2) mirdametinib + lifirafenib combination data (2021), 3) BGB-3245 first-in-human data (2021), 4) DREAMM-5 update in MM (2H21), and 5) detailed ReNeu interim clinical results (2021).” Building from that, the analyst sees the company showing strong return potential. “[We] see upside to the commercial outlook for SWTX’s rare oncology programs driven by extended duration of therapy, but view the clinical results expected this year as well-understood and therefore unlikely to significantly drive stock performance. We frame the collection of upcoming catalysts in a scenario analysis below which supports our view of an attractive risk/reward for the stock over the balance of 2021,” Jenkins opined. It should come as no surprise, then, that Jenkins is a fan. Jenkins rates SWTX a Buy, and her $112 one-year price target implies an upside of ~66% from current levels. Goldman Sachs is hardly the only firm to be impressed with SpringWorks. The company’s stock has 4 Buy reviews, for a unanimous Strong Buy consensus rating. The shares are priced at $67.28, and their $110 average price target suggests 63.5% upside potential for the coming months. (See SWTX stock analysis) Targa Resources Corporation (TRGP) We’ll shift gears now, and take a look at one of the energy sector’s midstream companies. Midstreamers are the companies that transport the hydrocarbons from wellheads to markets; splitting production and transport allows companies to streamline their operations. Targa operates a network of midstream assets in North America, mainly in Oklahoma-New Mexico-Texas-Louisiana. Assets include natural gas and crude oil pipelines, with ops divided into two segments: gathering & processing and logistics & transportation. Targa has seen business increase over the past year. TRGP achieved 4Q20 adj EBITDA of $438 million, slightly above the $433 million Street median estimate. Full year adj EBITDA of $1.637 billion exceeded the $1.5bn-$1.625bn guide. Looking ahead, TRGP expects 2021 adj. EBITDA of $1.675bn-$1.775bn, or 5% YoY growth at the midpoint, which compares favorably to the Street median estimates of $1.698bn/$1.684bn. Targa’s shares have been rising. The stock is up an impressive 375% in the past 12 months, and Goldman Sachs analyst John Mackay sees more upside in the cards. Mackay gives TRGP a Buy rating, along with a $49 price target, suggesting a 51% one-year upside. (To watch Mackay’s track record, click here) “Our thesis for TRGP, briefly put, is that we see its strategic Permian and downstream NGL assets supporting higher-than-consensus EBITDA (GSe ~7% higher on average vs. Eikon for 2022+), which could allow larger — and sooner than expected — incremental returns of capital — all supported by a valuation that remains relatively cheap…. [As] the year progresses, we expect the focus to shift to the large upcoming capital allocation catalyst that (we anticipate) should come in early 2022 once TRGP completes its planned DevCo consolidations,” Mackay wrote. There is broad-based agreement on Wall Street that Targa is buying proposition. Of the 15 recent reviews, 13 are to Buy against just 2 Holds. The $38.27 average price target indicates a potential for 18% upside from the current trading price of $32.45. (See TRGP stock analysis on TipRanks) ADT, Inc. (ADT) For the last stock on Goldman's list, we’ll switch gears again, this time to the home security sector. ADT provides a range of security services focused on alarm monitoring. Services include burglar and fire alarms, packages that include 24/7 monitoring, motion detectors, smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, and ‘smart home’ modifications. ADT’s services are available in the residential and commercial markets. The company’s revenue stream has remained stable through the past year, between $1.3 billion and $1.37 billion, and each quarter’s result was flat or slightly higher year-over-year. The full year’s revenues were 4% up from 2019. The company’s earnings net loss moderated through the year, and the Q4 result of a 14 cent net loss was the lowest of the year. Among the bulls is Goldman Sachs analyst George Tong who writes: “We believe ADT is well positioned to capitalize on new growth opportunities, including strong new home construction trends and rising smart home demand, as it offensively steps up its subscriber acquisition costs by $150-250mn this year. With these investments, management plans to deliver accelerated mid-teens gross recurring monthly revenue additions growth in 2021. We expect ADT to increase its penetration of the fast growing smart home category longer-term with this incremental spend…” The Goldman analyst sets a $13 price target on this stock to go along with his Buy rating, implying a 58% upside for the next 12 months. (To watch Tong’s track record, click here) Tong takes the bullish view of ADT, but there is a range of opinions on Wall Street. ADT has a Moderate Buy rating, based on a 3-1-1 split between Buy, Hold, and Sell ratings. The current share price is $8.21, and the average price target of $10.55 suggests ~28.5% upside from that level. (See ADT stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Alphabet, Baidu, NXP Semiconductors, Pinterest, Pure Storage — What Cathie Wood's Ark Bought And Sold On Friday

    Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management sends out an email every night listing the stocks that were bought or sold by the firm's ETFs that day. In recent months, the emails have known to cause certain stocks to see a spike in the after-hours session. Here’s a list of 24 stocks that the hedge fund bought and sold on Friday. Trades For Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKF): Zhongan Online P&C Insurance Co Ltd (OTC: ZZHGF): Bought 921,200 Hong Kong shares of the Chinese online-only insurance company, representing about 0.14% of the ETF. Zhongan otc stock closed flat at $6.69 on Friday. It has a 52-week high of $6.70 and low of $2.25. Sea Ltd (NYSE: SE): Bought 48,220 shares of the internet and mobile platform company, representing about 0.26% of the ETF. Sea stock closed 3.25% higher at $209.24 on Friday and was up 0.36% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $285 and low of $40.41. Tencent Holdings (OTC: TCEHY): Sold 44,350 shares of the Chinese multinational company, representing about 0.09% of the ETF. Tencent stock closed 4.60% higher at $80.98 on Friday. It has a 52-week high of $99.40 and low of $46.98. Trades For Ark Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSE: ARKG): Signify Health Inc (NYSE: SGFY): Bought 22,072 shares of the healthcare tech company, representing about 0.01% of the ETF. Signify stock closed 1.82% lower at $26.99 on Friday. It has a 52-week high of $47.79 and low of $22.13. Seer Inc (NASDA: Seer): Bought shares of the life sciences company, representing about 0.05% of the ETF. Seer stock closed 3.74% higher at $40.18 on Friday and was up 1.42% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $86.55 and low of $38.37. Adaptive Biotechnology Corp (NASDAQ: ADPT): Bought 213,550 shares of the life sciences company, representing about 0.09% of the ETF. Adaptive stock closed 1.34% lower at $38.16 on Friday. It has a 52-week high of $71.25 and low of $23.68. Roche Holding Ag (OTC: RHHBY): Sold 315,394 shares of the Swiss healthcare company, representing about 0.14% of the ETF. Roche stock closed 0.49% lower at $40.45 on Friday. It has a 52-week high of $47.15 and low of $37.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY): Sold 54,441 shares of the pharma company, representing about 0.04% of the ETF. Bristol stock closed 1.83% higher at $63.94 on Friday. It has a 52-week high of $67.2 and low of $50.31. Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co (NYSE: TAK): Sold 280,814 shares of the pharma company, representing about 0.06% of the ETF. Takeda stock closed 0.29% higher at $19.18 on Friday. It has a 52-week high of $20 and low of $14.46. Trades For Ark Innovation ETF (NYSE: ARKK) Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ: Beam): Bought 93,900 shares of the advanced genetic medicines innovator company, representing about 0.04% of the ETF. Beam stock closed 2.4% lower at $81.3 on Friday and were down 0.35% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $126.90 and low of $14.80. Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU): Bought 323,410 shares of the Chinese internet company, representing about 0.28% of the ETF. Baidu stock closed 1.97% higher at $208.61 on Friday and was down 1.74% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $354.82 and low of $90.94. See Also: Why Analysts See More Upside To Baidu Stock Over The 200% Surge In Past Year Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Co (NASDAQ: REGN): Sold 42,900 shares of the biotechnology company, representing about 0.09% of the ETF. Regeneron stock closed 2.9% lower at $476.91 on Friday. It has a 52-week high of $664.64 and low of $424.02. PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL): Sold 171,161 shares of the online payment company, representing about 0.19% of the ETF. PayPal stock closed 2.90% higher/lower at $241.03 on Friday. It has a 52-week high of $309.14 and low of $89.88. See Also: PayPal Plans To Take Curv To Improve Crypto Payment Security Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG): Sold 317,553 shares of the flash data storage company, representing about 0.03% of the ETF. Pure Storage stock closed 2.32% higher at $21.64 on Friday and were up 0.28% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $T29.53IK and low of $10.54. Trades for ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSE: ARKQ) Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU): Bought 55,950 shares of the Chinese Internet company, representing about 0.32% of the ETF. Baidu stock closed 1.97% higher at $208.61 on Friday and were down 1.74% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $354.82 and low of $90.94. BYD Co Ltd (OTC: BYDDF): Sold 49,500 shares of the Chinese automobile and battery power bicycles company, representing about 0.07% of the ETF. BYD stock closed 4.81% higher at $22.81 on Friday. It has a 52-week high of $35.94 and low of $4.7. Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL): Sold 3,361 shares of the Google parent company, representing about 0.21% of the ETF. Alphabet stock closed 0.38% lower at $2024.73 on Friday. It has a 52-week high of $2145.14 and low of $1075.08. NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ: NXPI): Sold 49,438 shares of the Dutch semiconductor company, representing about 0.3% of the ETF. NXP stock closed 4.02% higher at $199 on Friday. It has a 52-week high of $209.59 and low of $72.86. Trades For ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSE: ARKW): Sea Ltd (NYSE: SE): Bought 80,670 shares of the internet and mobile platform company, representing about 0.25% of the ETF. Sea stock closed 3.25% higher/ at $209.24 on Friday and was up 0.36% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $285 and low of $40.41. Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OPEN): Bought 144,600 shares of the online real estate company, representing about 0.05% of the ETF. Opendoor stock closed 2.3% higher at $17.60 on Friday. It has a 52-week high of $28 and low of $10. Baidu Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU): Bought 100,777 shares of the Chinese Internet company, representing about 0.28% of the ETF. Baidu stock closed 1.97% higher at $208.61 on Friday and was down 1.74% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $354.82 and low of $90.94. Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS): Bought 127,772 shares of the social networking company, representing about 0.13% of the ETF. Pinterest stock closed 1.01% higher at $69.07 on Friday and was up 0.77% in the after-hours. It has a 52-week high of $89.90 and low of $13.38. See Also: Why Booking Holdings Is A Reopening Winner — And Snap, Pinterest Are Not PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL): Sold 41,619 shares of the online payment company, representing about 0.15% of the ETF. PayPal stock closed 2.90% higher/lower at $241.03 on Friday. It has a 52-week high of $309.14 and low of $89.88. Tencent Holdings (OTC: TCEHY): Sold 205,964 shares of the Chinese multinational company, representing about 0.24% of the ETF. Tencent stock closed 4.60% higher at $80.98 on Friday. It has a 52-week high of $99.40 and low of $46.98. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaAlibaba, Amazon, Palantir, Google, Takeda, Unity — What Cathie Wood's Ark Bought And Sold On ThursdayFacebook, Amazon, Zoom, Pinduoduo, Tencent — What Cathie Wood's Ark Bought And Sold Today© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • The IRS is under serious stress — what does that mean for your refund?

    The wealthiest Americans are hiding about 20% of their income from the IRS, research says

  • Houghton Mifflin Harcourt selling consumer publishing unit to News Corp. for $349 million

    Houghton Mifflin Harcourt said it's agreed to sell its HMH Books & Media consumer publishing division to News Corp. for $349 million in cash. Houghton Mifflin said the deal to sell the publisher of the J.R.R. Tolkien titles will let it focus on the K-12 education market and pay down a significant portion of its debt. HMH adjusted its 2021 outlook to take account of the transaction, now expecting billings between $905 million and $955 million on a cash flow margins between 9% and 11%. The unit will join News Corp.'s HarperCollins trade publishing division. In calendar year 2020, HMH Books & Media had net sales of $191.7 million, and Adjusted EBITDA of $26.6 million. News Corp. also owns MarketWatch, the publisher of this report.

  • Yes, You Can Retire on Dividends. 10 Stocks to Build an Income Stream for the Long Haul.

    The notion of using dividends for retirement income has plenty of appeal, with yields on many traditional income investments near historic lows and individuals increasingly on the hook for their postcareer income.