Cboe Vest S&P 500(R) Enhanced Growth Strategy Fund (Ticker: ENGIX), the First Index-Based Fund Targeting Enhanced Growth, Wins 2021 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award

Cboe Vest S&P 500 Enhanced Growth Strategy Fund offers access to a laddered portfolio of options-based Enhanced Growth Strategies.

The Enhanced Growth Strategy targets two-to-one enhanced returns on the price appreciation of the S&P 500 Index up to a capped level, while providing one-to-one exposure to losses.

ENGIX is one of many innovative first-to-market funds launched by Cboe Vest.

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / March 11, 2021 / Cboe Vest Financial LLC ("Cboe Vest") announced today that its Cboe Vest S&P 500 Enhanced Growth Strategy Fund (the "Fund"), featuring a unique enhanced growth strategy, received a 2021 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award for its institutional share class (NASDAQ:ENGIX).

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards 2021 USA were announced on March 11, 2021. The Fund's Institutional share class (ENGIX) was named: Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards 2021 Winner USA Cboe Vest S&P 500 Enhanced Growth Strategy Fund, Best Fund Over Past 3 Years, Options Arbitrage/Option Strategies Funds Classification.1

Launched in 2016, the Cboe Vest S&P 500 Enhanced Growth Strategy Fund is the first index-based mutual fund offering enhanced growth. The Fund tracks the Cboe S&P 500 Enhanced Growth Index (SPEN) and invests in a laddered portfolio of novel options-based Enhanced Growth Strategies. Each Enhanced Growth Strategy targets two-to-one enhanced returns on the appreciation of the S&P 500 Index up to a capped level while providing one-to-one exposure to losses.

"We are honored to accept the Lipper Fund Award for ENGIX, in recognition of its strong risk-adjusted performance relative to its peers. Unlike conventional strategies that target enhanced upside, the Enhanced Growth Strategy underpinning ENGIX is designed to enhance some of the gains without increasing the risk of downside losses. The award is a testament to the Fund's innovative methodology and the expertise of the portfolio team managing it," said J. Steven Neamtz, President of Cboe Vest.

In addition to receiving the 2021 Lipper Fund Award, ENGIX was previously named a Leading Edge Structured Investment of the Year by Prospect News and the Structured Product Association2 and holds a 5-star Overall Morningstar Rating in the Options-Based Category3 as of February 28, 2021.

The Cboe Vest S&P 500 Enhanced Growth Strategy Fund is one of many innovative first-to-market Target Outcome Investments® launched by Cboe Vest. The firm won the Fund Intelligence 2020 Fund Innovation of the Year4 award for its pioneering work as the creator of buffer funds and pioneer of the defined outcome investment category.

The Fund is available on the major registered investment advisor (RIA) custodial platforms, as well as independent and regional brokerage platforms. For more information visit Cboevest.com/mutual-funds, or call (703) 918-4949 for sales support.

About Cboe Vest

Cboe Vest is the creator of Target Outcome Investments®, which strive to buffer losses, amplify gains or provide consistent income to a diverse spectrum of investors. From its first patent application in 2012 and introduction of its flagship Buffer Protect Strategy in 2013, to the launch of its newest Gold Target Income Strategy in 2021, Cboe Vest has been building a stable of outcome-oriented solutions designed to give investors more certainty in their investment outcomes.

Today, Cboe Vest's Target Outcome StrategiesTM are available in more than 50 products, including exchange-traded funds (ETFs), mutual funds, unit investment trusts (UITs), collective investment trusts (CITs), and customizable managed accounts / sub-advisory services. The firm's Total Assets Under Management and Assets Under Supervision, combined, are nearly $2.7 billion as of February 28, 2021. To explore the evolution of Target Outcome Investments, visit cboevest.com/#/timeline.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, potential risks, management fees and charges and expenses carefully before investing. This and other information is contained in the Fund's prospectus, which may be obtained by calling (855) 979-6060. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. Distributed by First Dominion Capital Corp., Richmond, VA. Member FINRA.

RISK: The Fund may invest in derivative securities. The Fund could experience a loss if derivatives do not perform as anticipated, or are not correlated with the performance of other investments which are used to hedge, or if the Fund is unable to liquidate a position because of an illiquid secondary market. Amplified Returns Risk. Each monthly tranche within the Fund's portfolio seeks to deliver the targeted enhanced upside participation in the predetermined price range based on the price performance of the S&P 500 Index from the third Wednesday of the month to which the tranche belongs to the third Wednesday of the same month the following year. For other time periods, the tranche could experience more than one-to-one losses in market declines. FLEX Options Risk. The Fund bears the risk that the Options Clearing Corporation (OCC) will be unable or unwilling to perform its obligations under the FLEX Options contracts. Additionally, FLEX Options may be less liquid. Leverage Risk. The Fund may seek to gain exposure to certain securities in excess of 100%. Such exposure will make the Fund more sensitive to movement in the value of those instruments which may magnify increases or decreases in the value of the Fund's portfolio. Please see the prospectus for more information regarding these and other risks associated with the Fund.

Cboe® is a registered trademark of Cboe Exchange, Inc., which has been licensed for use in the product. The product is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or marketed by Cboe Exchange, Inc. or any of its affiliates ("Cboe") or their respective third-party providers, and Cboe and its third-party providers make no representation regarding the advisability of investing in the product and shall have no liability whatsoever in connection with the product.

Copyright © Cboe Vest Financial Group 2021. Target Outcome Investment is a registered trademark of Cboe Vest Financial. Target Outcome Strategy is a trademark of Cboe Vest Financial.

