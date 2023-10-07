CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) shareholders have earned a 13% CAGR over the last five years

It might be of some concern to shareholders to see the CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) share price down 15% in the last month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last five years have been pleasing. Its return of 87% has certainly bested the market return!

Now it's worth having a look at the company's fundamentals too, because that will help us determine if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, CBRE Group achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 5.1% per year. This EPS growth is slower than the share price growth of 13% per year, over the same period. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did five years ago. That's not necessarily surprising considering the five-year track record of earnings growth.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Different Perspective

CBRE Group shareholders are up 4.8% for the year. But that was short of the market average. On the bright side, the longer term returns (running at about 13% a year, over half a decade) look better. Maybe the share price is just taking a breather while the business executes on its growth strategy. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for CBRE Group you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

