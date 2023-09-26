Dean Hunt is the new executive managing director and market leader for CBRE's Los Angeles North Region business. CBRE

CBRE (CBRE) has appointed a new executive managing director and market leader for its Los Angeles North Region business.

Dean Hunt brings over 23 years of industry experience to the role, having recently served as executive managing director of CBRE’s advisory services business in Victoria, Australia.

“I am honored to take on the leadership role in the Los Angeles North Region and embrace the dynamic opportunities in this market,” Hunt said in a statement. Hunt’s appointment was announced Monday.

In his new position, Hunt will oversee development, implementation of strategic direction and day-to-day leadership of all advisory services for CBRE’s Glendale, Woodland Hills and Oxnard/Ventura offices. Those services include leasing, sales, valuations, debt and structured finance, and property management across all property types.

“Dean has built a strong reputation in our company and with clients for being a strategic thinker and creating innovative ways to collaborate and execute a plan,” said Lewis Horne, president for advisory services for CBRE’s Greater L.A., Orange County and Inland Empire operations.

Nick Trombola can be reached at NTrombola@commercialobserver.com.

Trending Commercial Observer Stories

Read the original story CBRE Taps Dean Hunt to Lead LA North Region and others by Nick Trombola at Commercial Observer.