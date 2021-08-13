U.S. markets close in 2 minutes

CBSA charges immigration consultant for fraud

·2 min read

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is committed to protecting Canadians and permanent residents from unethical immigration consultants. Today, following an extensive criminal investigation, the CBSA announced charges related to an alleged sophisticated for-profit misrepresentation and immigration fraud operation in Calgary.

The investigation began in November 2017, and in July 2018 the Criminal Investigations Section in the Prairie Region executed warrants to obtain evidence at the residence of Thaer Abuelhaija and the business of the Canada Immigration and Education Services Inc.

Abuelhaija and the Canada Immigration and Education Services Inc. have been charged with the following offences under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act (IRPA) for alleged fraudulent activities committed between February 2016 and April 2021:

  • Section 126 Counselling Misrepresentation of the IRPA – 16 counts

  • Section 127 (a) Misrepresentation of the IRPA – 16 counts

  • Section 127 (b) Misrepresentation of the IRPA – 16 counts

The next court appearance is August 30, 2021.

Quote

"Together with our partners such as Immigration Refugee and Citizenship Canada and the Public Prosecution Service of Canada, we investigate and prosecute unscrupulous immigration consultants and their associates who abuse Canada's immigration system. This case so far was made possible thanks to the expertise of our border services officers and the hard work and dedication of our criminal investigators are committed to dismantling immigration fraud operations and protecting Canadians and permanent residents."
Brad Wozny, Regional Director General, Prairie Region, Canada Border Services Agency

Quick Facts

  • The CBSA is responsible for identifying, investigating and prosecuting individuals and entities that are connected to organized crime, human smuggling, immigration fraud, terrorism and other violations of the Customs Act and the IRPA.

  • The CBSA may receive referrals of suspected IRPA/Customs Act offences from a variety of sources, including the general public through the Border Watch Line, partner organizations, and other government departments.

  • Members of the public are encouraged to report suspicious immigration activities to the CBSA by calling 1-888-502-9060.

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/13/c5564.html

