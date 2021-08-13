U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,468.00
    +7.17 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,515.38
    +15.53 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,822.90
    +6.64 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,223.11
    -20.96 (-0.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.03
    -1.06 (-1.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.50
    +29.70 (+1.70%)
     

  • Silver

    23.74
    +0.62 (+2.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1792
    +0.0054 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2970
    -0.0700 (-5.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3874
    +0.0066 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5700
    -0.8520 (-0.77%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,561.83
    +3,635.52 (+8.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,183.17
    +56.68 (+5.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,218.71
    +25.48 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,977.15
    -37.87 (-0.14%)
     

CBSA charges immigration consultant for fraud

·2 min read

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is committed to protecting Canadians and permanent residents from unethical immigration consultants. Today, following an extensive criminal investigation, the CBSA announced charges related to an alleged sophisticated for-profit misrepresentation and immigration fraud operation in Calgary.

The investigation began in November 2017, and in July 2018 the Criminal Investigations Section in the Prairie Region executed warrants to obtain evidence at the residence of Thaer Abuelhaija and the business of the Canada Immigration and Education Services Inc.

Abuelhaija and the Canada Immigration and Education Services Inc. have been charged with the following offences under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act (IRPA) for alleged fraudulent activities committed between February 2016 and April 2021:

  • Section 126 Counselling Misrepresentation of the IRPA – 16 counts

  • Section 127 (a) Misrepresentation of the IRPA – 16 counts

  • Section 127 (b) Misrepresentation of the IRPA – 16 counts

The next court appearance is August 30, 2021.

Quote

"Together with our partners such as Immigration Refugee and Citizenship Canada and the Public Prosecution Service of Canada, we investigate and prosecute unscrupulous immigration consultants and their associates who abuse Canada's immigration system. This case so far was made possible thanks to the expertise of our border services officers and the hard work and dedication of our criminal investigators are committed to dismantling immigration fraud operations and protecting Canadians and permanent residents."

Brad Wozny, Regional Director General, Prairie Region, Canada Border Services Agency

Quick Facts

  • The CBSA is responsible for identifying, investigating and prosecuting individuals and entities that are connected to organized crime, human smuggling, immigration fraud, terrorism and other violations of the Customs Act and the IRPA.

  • The CBSA may receive referrals of suspected IRPA/Customs Act offences from a variety of sources, including the general public through the Border Watch Line, partner organizations, and other government departments.

  • Members of the public are encouraged to report suspicious immigration activities to the CBSA by calling 1-888-502-9060.

Associated Links

Follow us on Twitter @CanBorder and @CanBorderPRA

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cbsa-charges-immigration-consultant-for-fraud-301355314.html

SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/13/c8662.html

Recommended Stories

  • Alibaba Is Having Its #MeToo Moment. What It Means for China’s Tech Stocks.

    The furor over a sexual-assault incident at Alibaba represents peril for China’s tech sector because it lends an additional stick to authorities bent on beating up big online platforms.

  • Marijuana: Cannabis CEOs signal confidence on banking law reform

    The leaders of America's largest cannabis companies are getting confident Congress could pass important marijuana banking reforms.

  • Money Reimagined: A Turning Point for Crypto

    Even as crypto lost a battle over taxes in Congress this week, it felt like a victory, says CoinDesk's chief content officer.

  • Howard Dean Names ‘Canary In The Coal Mine’ Who May Signal Ron DeSantis' Downfall

    The former Democratic Party leader said there's one key thing Florida's Republican governor doesn't seem to have grasped about the coronavirus.

  • Texas Cruise Outbreak; CDC Panel Backs Third Shot: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- A panel of CDC advisers unanimously backed a recommendation that people in the U.S. with weakened immune systems should get three shots of Covid vaccine. A group representing emergency physicians said they should be prioritized as booster shots are considered.Houston’s main school district defied Texas Governor Greg Abbott and voted for a mask requirement when classes resume in less than two weeks. Chicago Public Schools, the third-largest U.S. school district, will require all em

  • Rand Paul reveals his wife invested in remdesivir parent company Gilead Sciences at the start of the pandemic

    Congressional members are required to disclose stock trades within 45 days. Rand Paul’s reporting came 16 months late.

  • How One GOP Senator Got Millions in Extra Tax Breaks for His Wealthy Donors

    According to a report out this week from ProPublica, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) helped some of his extraordinarily wealthy donors gain millions in additional tax breaks through the 2017 tax law passed by a Republican-controlled Congress and signed into law by then President Donald Trump. Johnson publicly opposed the GOP tax bill for a time, while calling for a more generous tax break for pass-through companies, which allow business owners to pay taxes on their personal returns. The bill writers gra

  • China Signals More Regulation for Businesses in Coming Years

    (Bloomberg) -- China released a five-year blueprint calling for greater regulation of vast parts of the economy, providing a sweeping framework for the broader crackdown on key industries that has left investors reeling.The document, jointly issued late Wednesday by the State Council and the Communist Party’s Central Committee, said authorities would “actively” work on legislation in areas including national security, technology and monopolies. Law enforcement will be strengthened in sectors ran

  • IRS sends $15 billion in second round of Child Tax Credit payments amid tech issues

    The Internal Revenue Service sent the second set of monthly Child Tax Credit payments to families of nearly 61 million children — worth $15 billion — this week.

  • Dominion’s defamation case against Trump allies can proceed, judge says

    A federal judge cleared the way Wednesday for a defamation case by Dominion Voting Systems to proceed against Sidney Powell, Rudy Giuliani and Mike Lindell, allies of former President Donald Trump who had all falsely accused the company of rigging the 2020 presidential election.

  • Evidence presented to grand jury in Durham's Russia probe

    John Durham, the federal prosecutor tapped to investigate the origins of the Russia investigation, has been presenting evidence before a grand jury as part of his probe, a person familiar with the matter said Friday. The development is a potential sign that Durham may be mulling additional criminal charges beyond the one he brought last year against a former FBI lawyer who admitted altering an email about a Trump campaign aide who'd been under FBI surveillance. Durham is also expected to complete a report at some point.

  • Many Americans aren’t going back to work, but it’s not for the reason you might expect

    Based on preliminary data from more than two dozen states, which have already cut off an extra $300 in weekly unemployment benefits to some 3.5 million Americans, it may be. Dr. Arindrajit Dube, a professor of economics at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, has looked at what has happened in those states. He notes that half of U.S. states have ended all or most of the pandemic unemployment insurance (UI) programs, the vast majority in June. All have stopped the $300 weekly payments, called Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, or PUC.

  • Tesla's Musk hopes to make first cars at Berlin plant in Oct

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Tesla hopes to make the first cars at its "Gigafactory" in Gruenheide, near Berlin, in October or soon afterwards, Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Friday. Tesla has pushed back the expected opening of the gigafactory to late 2021, blaming German bureaucratic hurdles. The plant has also faced local public resistance due to environmental concerns.

  • No Pressure Suits? Bezos, Branson Spark Alarm Over Safety in Space

    (Bloomberg) -- The billionaires who blasted into space in recent weeks did so with style. Blue Origin’s Jeff Bezos sported a cowboy hat after landing and Richard Branson wore a blue Virgin Galactic jumpsuit he’d called “sexy.”To some of the world’s leading experts in space-travel safety, something else stood out: Neither company equipped the passengers of their spacecraft with pressure suits to protect them from a rapid decompression outside Earth’s atmosphere.Such suits are required by NASA and

  • Will the Taliban take over Afghanistan? Here’s what we know so far

    It is a triumph for the Taliban, and a humiliation for the West.

  • Summers Faults Biden’s Effort to Champion Lower Gasoline Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers criticized President Joe Biden’s efforts to lower the price of gasoline, saying it should be allowed to rise because fossil fuel consumption warms the planet.Summers said in an interview Friday on Bloomberg Television’s “Wall Street Week” that the Biden administration should instead adjust its trade and economic policies to help lower the price of other goods.“There’s no more important price to increase in the American economy than the pr

  • PG&E Faces Growing Risk of State Oversight as Fire Spreads

    (Bloomberg) -- A sprawling Northern California wildfire has now destroyed more than 1,000 buildings, crossing a key threshold that puts PG&E Corp. at risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny and ultimately could set the utility further down a path toward a state takeover.The Dixie Fire, which PG&E says may have been sparked by its equipment, is the second-largest blaze in state history, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. If PG&E is found to have started it, the

  • Paroled for financial crimes, Samsung heir apologizes for causing public ‘concern’

    Embattled Samsung leader Lee Jae-yong apologized for causing public concern upon being paroled from prison Friday with a year left on his sentence for crimes related to the explosive corruption scandal that toppled South Korea’s previous president.

  • Critics mock believers in former President Donald Trump’s ‘reinstatement day’

    MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell predicted 13 August would mark Donald Trump’s return to the Oval Office

  • Canadian judge questions arguments for Huawei CFO's extradition as hearings enter final days

    A Canadian judge on Thursday appeared skeptical of arguments made by prosecutors, questioning the validity of the case in the United States against Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou, who is facing possible extradition on several charges. Committal hearings in Meng's case are expected to finish next week, as two years of legal wrangling come to a close. The Canadian government's case, as laid out in the record of the case provided by the United States as justification for her arrest and extradition, is that Meng lied to HSBC about Huawei's ownership of an Iran-based subsidiary called Skycom, causing the bank to commit fraud and unknowingly break U.S. sanctions.