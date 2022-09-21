U.S. markets closed

CBTX, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend

0
CommunityBank of Texas, N.A.
·2 min read
CommunityBank of Texas, N.A.
CommunityBank of Texas, N.A.

HOUSTON, Sept. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBTX, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CBTX), the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas N.A., today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend in the amount of $0.13 per share of common stock. The dividend will be payable on October 14, 2022 to the Company’s shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 29, 2022. The dividend will not be payable on shares issued upon the closing of the pending merger with Allegiance Bancshares, Inc., which is expected to close on or about October 1, 2022, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions.

About CBTX, Inc.
CBTX, Inc. is the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, N.A., a community bank, offering commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses and professionals in Houston, Dallas, Beaumont and surrounding communities in Texas. Visit www.communitybankoftx.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “Safe-Harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which may be identified by conditional or future language such as the word “will”, among others. These statements (including future payments of dividends) are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to various factors, including risks and factors related to the Company’s pending merger with Allegiance Bancshares, Inc., the Company’s financial performance and results of operations, regulatory risks and the costs, effects, and results of regulatory examinations, reviews, or investigations, or the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals, interest rate risks, economic risks related to the impact of COVID-19 and the sustained instability of the oil and gas industry in general and within Texas (including risks related to our customer’s credit quality, deferrals and modifications to loans), and other hazards such as weather conditions, other pandemics, acts of war or terrorist acts and the governmental or military response thereto, and those additional risks and factors set forth from time to time in the documents filed or furnished by CBTX, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and CBTX, Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any such statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date on which the forward-looking statement is made.

 

 

Investor Relations:

Media Contact:

 

 

Justin M. Long

Ashley K. Warren

281.325.5013

713.210.7622

investors@CBoTX.com

awarren@CBoTX.com


