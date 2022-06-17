U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,674.84
    +8.07 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,888.78
    -38.29 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,798.35
    +152.25 (+1.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,665.69
    +15.86 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.48
    -7.11 (-6.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,841.90
    -8.00 (-0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    21.63
    -0.26 (-1.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0498
    -0.0058 (-0.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2390
    -0.0680 (-2.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2230
    -0.0123 (-1.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9600
    +2.7200 (+2.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,504.59
    +177.16 (+0.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    438.00
    +5.07 (+1.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,016.25
    -28.73 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,963.00
    -468.20 (-1.77%)
     

CBX AND SUPERBUZZ FILE FINAL NON-OFFERING PROSPECTUS, RECEIVE TSXV CONDITIONAL APPROVAL FOR QUALIFYING TRANSACTION, AND SATISFY ESCROW RELEASE CONDITIONS

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CBX-P.V

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, June 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Cross Border Capital I Inc. (TSXV: CBX.P) ("CBX" or the "Company") and Message Notify Ltd. d/b/a SuperBuzz ("SuperBuzz") are pleased to announce that (i) CBX has filed a final non-offering prospectus dated June 16, 2022 (the "Prospectus")  with the securities regulatory authorities in Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia and in respect of the Qualifying Transaction between CBX and SuperBuzz (the "Transaction"); and (ii) CBX has received conditional acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") for the Transaction. As a result of the foregoing, CBX and SuperBuzz have satisfied all escrow release conditions under SuperBuzz's previously announced brokered private placement of subscription receipts (the "Subscription Receipt Financing"), and gross proceeds of $2,197,896 were released from escrow, and the subscription receipts were exchanged for an aggregate of 5,494,740 ordinary shares of SuperBuzz and 5,494,740 ordinary share purchase warrants of SuperBuzz. The net proceeds from the Subscription Receipt Financing will be used for the purposes outlined in the Prospectus.

The Exchange has conditionally accepted the Transaction subject to the Company fulfilling all of the requirements of the Exchange on or before September 9, 2022. There is no guarantee that the Company will be able to satisfy the requirements of the Exchange such that the Exchange will issue the Final Exchange Bulletin. See the section titled "The Proposed Qualifying Transaction – Conditions to the Proposed Qualifying Transaction Becoming Effective" of the Prospectus for further particulars. The parties will provide a further update with respect to the anticipated closing date of the Transaction and the listing date. Additional information in respect of the Transaction, CBX and SuperBuzz is provided in the Prospectus, which is available under CBX's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

About SuperBuzz

SuperBuzz offers solutions supplying a real-time marketing automation platform that increases customer engagement through dynamic push notification campaigns that deliver relevant, personalized messages in micro-moments across mobile and desktop platforms. SuperBuzz's value proposition comes in the form of its AI-optimized bidding algorithm and fraud detection that guarantees push delivery at the right time and in the appropriate context needed to ensure maximum user retention. The system makes it easy to segment users and create push notification tests while tracking notifications in real-time and showing actual traffic quality, including any fraudulent activity. SuperBuzz is a private company that was incorporated under the laws of the State of Israel on January 10, 2018.

About Cross Border Capital I Inc.

The Company is a CPC. It has not commenced commercial operations and has no assets other than a minimum amount of cash. Except as specifically contemplated in the policies of the Exchange, until Completion of the Qualifying Transaction, the Company will not carry on any business other than the identification and evaluation of assets or businesses with a view to completing a proposed Qualifying Transaction.

Further Information

All information contained in this news release with respect to CBX and SuperBuzz was supplied by the parties respectively, for inclusion herein, and each party and its directors and officers have relied on the other party for any information concerning the other party.

Completion of the Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, TSXV acceptance and, if applicable, pursuant to the requirements of the TSXV, majority of the minority shareholder approval. Where applicable, the Transaction cannot close until the required shareholder approval is obtained. There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the Prospectus, any information released or received with respect to the transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of a capital pool company should be considered highly speculative. 

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the completion of the Transaction and listing. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. CBX disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Cross Border Capital I Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2022/17/c5792.html

Recommended Stories

  • Top economist Mohamed El-Erian says the everything bubble is over. It’s a paradigm shift away from a ‘silly’ artificial economic world

    “We are exiting that regime, and it’s going to be bumpy,” said the famous Fed watcher Mohamed El-Erian of the world where central banks let the money flow.

  • 5 Stocks Warren Buffett Has Aggressively Sold Since 2022 Began

    When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett speaks, Wall Street and investors wisely pay close attention. While riding Buffett's coattails has been a moneymaking strategy for decades, it's equally important to take note of the stocks that the world's most successful investor and his investing team are selling or avoiding. Thus far in 2022, Warren Buffett has overseen the aggressive selling of the following five stocks.

  • History says the next bull market is just months away, and it could carry the S&P 500 to the 6,000 level, according to Bank of America

    Investors might take some comfort in crystal-ball gazing by Bank of America, which uses history to plot the next bull market.

  • Fed Rate Hikes Will End Sooner Than You Think. What That Means for the Stock Market.

    Already, very early signs of slowing demand and inflation are cropping up. If the economy averts all-out disaster, then stabilizing or declining rates would spur a market rebound.

  • Buying AMD and Nvidia in a Bear Market: What to Know Now

    AMD and Nvidia have been swallowed up in the bear market, with each stock declining at least 50%. Here's how to trade them now.

  • AstraZeneca weighs bid for Mereo, Carnival Cruises partners with MGM, Devon Energy stock plunges

    Yahoo Finance Live takes a look at several of today's trending stocks tied to leading industry stories, including the demand destruction seen in energy markets as rising gas prices have more people opting to work from home than commuting.

  • ‘I feel bad that I’ll be taking most of his income’: I make twice what my boyfriend does. He pays me $300 in rent, but I want him to pay $800. Is that fair?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, My boyfriend and I have been together seven years, and in that time I bought a house. I used my own savings and spent about $10,000 on renovations. My house is a three-bedroom family home, and the tenants cover most of my mortgage.

  • Bill Gates’ 2022 Portfolio: 10 Value Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss 10 value stock picks from Bill Gates’ 2022 portfolio. If you want to skip our discussion on the latest developments in Gates’ Foundation, go directly to Bill Gates’ 2022 Portfolio: 5 Value Stock Picks. Founded in 2000, The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is the largest private charitable organization in […]

  • Stock market slump leaves ‘no place to hide,’ strategist says

    Hennion & Walsh CIO Kevin Mahn and Threadneedle Ventures Founder Ann Berry join Yahoo Finance Live to talk about this week's volatile market losses, which sectors investors should look into to ford recession concerns, blockchain technology across industries, and recession risks amid rising inflation and the Fed's interest rate hikes.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With 7% Dividend Yield

    Remember TINA? She’s the one everyone was talking about for the past few years, when it came to buying stocks. ‘There is no alternative,’ they said – pointing out that the near-zero interest rate policy has pushed bond yields down to nothing, and that the housing crisis of 2008 had left investors wary of the real estate market – and stocks were the highest returning game in town. Not anymore. The Federal Reserve has just cracked the whip on rate hikes, implementing a 0.75% increase to the benchm

  • Oil Tumbles Below $110 as Fed Signals More Hawkishness Ahead

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell the most in three months as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell doubled down on his determination to curb the hottest inflation in decades with more aggressive rate hikes.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsMusk, Tesla, SpaceX Are Sued for Alleged Dogecoin Pyramid SchemeUS Equities End Turbulent Week With a Modest Gain: Markets Wrap'Drip Pricing' Is Turning Checkout Into a Nasty SurpriseMonkeypox Testing Shows the US Lea

  • In Prevalence of Selling, This Is a Market Rout Without Equal

    (Bloomberg) -- You can look but you won’t find a stretch of futility as pervasive as the one that is landing on Wall Street.Most Read from BloombergChina Says It May Have Detected Signals From Alien CivilizationsMusk, Tesla, SpaceX Are Sued for Alleged Dogecoin Pyramid SchemeUS Equities End Turbulent Week With a Modest Gain: Markets Wrap'Drip Pricing' Is Turning Checkout Into a Nasty SurpriseMonkeypox Testing Shows the US Learned Little From the Covid-19 PandemicEven in the long and storied hist

  • Bonds haven’t protected you from the bear market in stocks. But this one asset class could have

    Would you be interested in an asset class that produces long-term returns that are nearly as good as the stock market but is as uncorrelated with the stock market as bonds are? Residential real estate, in contrast, not only resisted stocks’ decline but actually gained in value.

  • Market Sell-Off: 3 Stocks at Their Cheapest Valuations in Years

    It's official: The S&P 500 is in a bear market -- defined as a drop of 20% or more in the index. Since 1950, there have been 11 bear markets in the S&P 500, lasting about one year on average from start to finish. PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) operates a massive payments network connecting 392 million consumers with 34 million merchants worldwide.

  • Should You Buy Shopify Now or Wait Until After Its Stock Split?

    Back in April, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) announced its plans for a 10-for-1 stock split that will also boost CEO Tobi Lütke's voting stake to 40% by issuing a new class of "founder's shares." The maneuver might generate some fresh investor interest in Shopify's stock, which has lost more than three-quarters of its value this year amid concerns about its high valuation and slowing growth in a post-lockdown market. Should investors buy Shopify right now as the market looks the other way?

  • Why Biden has been silent on the stock market

    Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman joins the Live show to discuss President Biden's silence on the stock market.

  • Bad News for GameStop: Video Game Sales Saw Steep Decline in May

    Let's look at why the slowdown is bad news for video game retailer GameStop (NYSE: GME). In its most recent quarter, which ended on April 30, GameStop reported $1.378 billion in sales. GameStop is a brick-and-mortar retailer with thousands of locations worldwide.

  • Merck Shows Takeover Interest In Seagen: WSJ

    Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) is reportedly mulling buying cancer-focused biotech Seagen Inc (NASDAQ: SGEN), Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter. If the deal happens, it would be significant, given Seagen's market value of roughly $28 billion. According to the report, some people said other unnamed suitors are also eying Seagen, a perennially speculated takeover target. Also Read: Amid Domestic Violence Allegation, Longtime Seagen CEO Takes Leave of Absence. Talks ha

  • In Tough Times, Move in on These 3 High-Yield REITs

    These real estate investment trusts offer yields that are well over double that of the broader market, long dividend increase streaks, and favorable growth and dividend outlooks.

  • Stock Market Forecast For Next Six Months Holds Big Risks For Dow Jones — But Hope Too

    Stocks' stomach-churning start to 2022 raises big questions for the next six months. Here's what you should know.