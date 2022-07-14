CCA Industries, Inc. Announces Annual Shareholder Meeting Results

LITTLE FERRY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 14, 2022 / CCA Industries, Inc. (OTC PINK:CAWW), announced today the results of its Annual Shareholders Meeting that took place on July 12, 2022.

Proxy votes of the common stock shareholders indicate that Lance T. Funston, Brent Funston and S. David Fineman were re-elected as directors. The Class A shareholder elected Sardar Biglari, Dr. Philip Cooley, Brian Haveson and Michael Dunn as directors. Voting also showed that the shareholders ratified the appointment of CohnReznick LLP as the Company's public accountants for the fiscal year ending November 30, 2022. The board of directors re-elected Lance Funston as Chairman of the Board and Brent Funston as Vice-Chairman. The independent directors have re-elected S. David Fineman lead independent director. The board of directors also appointed Christopher Dominello as Chief Executive Officer and President, and Stephen A. Heit as Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Secretary.

CCA Industries, Inc. manufactures and markets health and beauty aids, each under its individual brand name. The products include, principally, "Plus White" toothpastes and teeth whiteners, "Bikini Zone" medicated topical and shave gels, "Nutra Nail" nail care treatments, "Porcelana" skin care products, "Scar Zone" scar treatment products, "Sudden Change" anti-aging skin care products, brands, "Hair Off" depilatory products, "Solar Sense" sun care products and "Neutein" brain health supplements which the Company licensed in January 2022.

Statements contained in the news release that are not historical facts are forward looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which would cause actual results to differ materially, from estimated results. No assurance can be given that the results in any forward-looking statement will be achieved and actual results could be affected by one or more factors, which could cause them to differ materially. For these statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.

Company Contact:

Stephen A. Heit

201-528-8200

