CCC, Chilean Navy Sign Contract for OSI Submarine Solution

Canadian Commercial Corporation
·3 min read
Canadian Commercial Corporation
Canadian Commercial Corporation

OTTAWA, Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Commercial Corporation (CCC) is pleased to announce that it has signed a contract with the Chilean Navy for the supply of OSI Maritime Systems’ (OSI) Tactical Dived Navigation System (TDNS) for two SCROPENE Class submarines. This contract is the second government to government (G2G) contract between CCC and the Chilean Navy for advanced submarine solutions offered by OSI. The first contract, signed in 2020, provided upgrades to the navigation capability of two THOMPSON class submarines of the Chilean Navy.

OSI solutions are deployed in navies of 24 countries, including on submarines of Sweden, UK, Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, Indonesia, South Africa and Brazil. Based in Burnaby, BC, OSI also develops and delivers integrated bridge systems for warships, and C2 systems for small craft. This most recent G2G contract with the Chilean Navy is a critical part of OSI’s market penetration strategy for Chile, made possible with CCC support.

CCC is Canada’s government to government contracting agency. Through CCC’s International Prime Contractor service, CCC brings qualified Canadian companies to meet the needs of government buyers around the world. Every G2G contract has the legal effect of being signed in the name of the Government of Canada and comes with an assurance of contract performance.

To learn more about G2G contracting, International Prime Contractor service, or Canada’s maritime capabilities, contact the CCC team.

QUOTES

“CCC is proud to support OSI Maritime Systems, a leading provider of integrated navigation and tactical solutions designed for naval and maritime security operations, to supply this 100% Canadian solution to the Chilean Navy.” – Wilson Pearce, Senior Director, Global Business Development Operations, CCC.

“We are pleased that the Chilean Navy is once again leveraging CCC and OSI's capabilities to retrofit their fleet of submarines to extend their operational capabilities.” – Ken Kirkpatrick, President and CEO, OSI Maritime Systems.

QUICK FACTS

  • 2022 marked the 25th anniversary of the Canada-Chile Free Trade Agreement (CCFTA), the cornerstone of Canada’s strong trade and investment relationship with Chile. The two countries continue to expand their bilateral defence collaboration, which is supported by a memorandum of understanding on defence cooperation signed in April 2012.

  • Bilateral merchandise trade has nearly quadrupled since the CCFTA came into force in 1997, surpassing C$3 billion for the first time.

  • Canada exported more than $1.2 billion in merchandise to Chile in 2021. Imports from Chile totalled more than $1.8 billion in 2021.

RELATED

CONTACT

For media enquiries, please contact communications@ccc.ca

ABOUT CANADIAN COMMERCIAL CORPORATION (CCC)

We are Canada’s government to government contracting agency. We help build successful commercial relationships between Canadian businesses and governments around the world through our government to government contracting approach. We are also the Government of Canada's designated contracting authority for U.S. DoD requirements from Canada. To learn more about how we have facilitated billions in trade between Canadian businesses and governments around the world, visit www.ccc.ca/en/.


