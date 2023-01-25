U.S. markets close in 51 minutes

CCI Consulting, a Career Partners International Firm, Named the Highest Rated Major Contender in Everest Group's Outplacement and Career Transition Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023

·2 min read

BLUE BELL, Pa., Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CCI Consulting, a Career Partners International Firm and leading HR and Talent Management Consultant in Philadelphia, today announced that Career Partners International, of which CCI Consulting is a leading equity owner, has been named the highest rated Major Contender in Everest Group's Outplacement and Career Transition Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023.

As part of the assessment, Everest Group evaluated 16 outplacement and career transition service providers across the Globe. The following were among Career Partners International and CCI Consulting's strengths highlighted in the report:

  • As an equity partner of Career Partners International, CCI Consulting is a network of service providers operating in 50+ countries, offering outplacement and career transition, leadership development, and executive coaching services.

  • CCI Consulting, a Career Partners International firm, has a diverse portfolio of clients, serving buyers across segments and industries.

  • CCI Consulting, a Career Partners International firm, has developed a comprehensive candidate-facing technology platform that provides users with access to career development resources, including PowerMyCareer™ resume and CV builder, New Horizons career journey planning and financial guidance resources, and its mobile app that enables the user an on-the-fly experience.

An equity owner in Career Partners International, CCI Consulting has been a leader in the Outplacement and Career Transition space for over 30 years. CCI Consulting holds the industry's higher Net Promoter Score (NPS) of +92, the best coach-to-participant ratio (15:1), and the highest participant satisfaction rate (97%).

"When it comes to career transition, the right combination of high-touch coaching support, networking opportunities, and innovative technology is needed to help individuals navigate and succeed in their transition," said Sharon Imperiale, CEO of CCI Consulting. "As a longtime equity owner of Career Partners International and trusted Board Member, we are honored to be recognized as an outplacement and career transition industry leader by the Everest Group."

About CCI Consulting, a Career Partners International Firm

CCI Consulting is a trusted Talent Management and HR Consulting firm that partners with clients to provide integrated talent solutions that build resilience, readiness, and results.

For more than three decades, we have helped organizations successfully align their people strategy with business outcomes. through our expertise in talent development, coaching, executive search, employee engagement, career transition and HR support.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cci-consulting-a-career-partners-international-firm-named-the-highest-rated-major-contender-in-everest-groups-outplacement-and-career-transition-services-peak-matrix-assessment-2023-301730811.html

SOURCE CCI Consulting

