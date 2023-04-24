CCIR Executive Committee Announcement

TORONTO, April 24, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian Council of Insurance Regulators (CCIR) is pleased to announce its new Executive Committee. Huston Loke (ON), has been appointed the CCIR Chair. Janette Seibel (SK), Scott Moore (MB), and Nathalie Sirois (QC) have been appointed as Vice Chairs. The newly appointed Executive Committee members extended their deep appreciation for the leadership shown by outgoing Chair, Robert Bradley (PE).

Huston Loke, Executive Vice President, Market Conduct, at the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA), oversees market and business conduct including licensing and conduct regulation for life and health and property and casualty insurers and insurance distribution. Prior to FSRA, Huston was at the Ontario Securities Commission. He also served as an Advisor to the Chief Executive Officer of a mortgage insurer and President of a credit rating agency. Further, he served as a committee member of the Financial Stability Board and Vice Chair of the Mortgage Brokers' Regulatory Council of Canada.

"I am honoured to be elected as CCIR Chair. I look forward to working collaboratively with CCIR members to enhance consumer protection, conduct effective supervision, and engage with stakeholders" said Mr. Loke.

The new Executive Committee appointments follow the recent publication of CCIR's 2023-2026 Strategic Plan. The Strategic Plan can be found on the CCIR website: https://www.ccir-ccrra.org .

The Canadian Council of Insurance Regulators (CCIR) is an inter-jurisdictional association of insurance regulators. The mandate of the CCIR is to facilitate and promote an efficient and effective insurance regulatory system in Canada to serve the public interest. We work together to develop solutions to common regulatory issues.

