CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad (KLSE:CCK) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:CCK) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = RM78m ÷ (RM583m - RM120m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Thus, CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 17%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Food industry average of 7.5% it's much better.

roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past.

How Are Returns Trending?

The trends we've noticed at CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad are quite reassuring. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 17%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 71%. So we're very much inspired by what we're seeing at CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad thanks to its ability to profitably reinvest capital.

The Bottom Line On CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad's ROCE

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad has. And a remarkable 106% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

