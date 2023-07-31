CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad (KLSE:CCK) most popular amongst private companies who own 44%, insiders hold 27%

Key Insights

Significant control over CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad by private companies implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

54% of the business is held by the top 3 shareholders

27% of CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad is held by insiders

If you want to know who really controls CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad (KLSE:CCK), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. With 44% stake, private companies possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Individual insiders, on the other hand, account for 27% of the company's stockholders. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad.

View our latest analysis for CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Story continues

Hedge funds don't have many shares in CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad. Our data shows that S. K. Tiong Enterprise Sdn. Bhd. is the largest shareholder with 39% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 9.5% and 6.0% of the stock. Note that the second and third-largest shareholders are also Head of Marketing and Chairman of the Board, respectively, meaning that the company's top shareholders are insiders. Additionally, the company's CEO Chiong Tiong directly holds 0.7% of the total shares outstanding.

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 3 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 54% stake.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own a reasonable proportion of CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad. It has a market capitalization of just RM454m, and insiders have RM121m worth of shares in their own names. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 21% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 44%, of the shares on issue. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here