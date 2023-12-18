CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:CCK) Price Is Right But Growth Is Lacking

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 7.9x CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad (KLSE:CCK) may be sending bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in Malaysia have P/E ratios greater than 16x and even P/E's higher than 28x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad certainly has been doing a good job lately as its earnings growth has been positive while most other companies have been seeing their earnings go backwards. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think the company's earnings are going to fall away like everyone else's soon. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as low as CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 20%. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 97% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 0.03% as estimated by the three analysts watching the company. With the market predicted to deliver 15% growth , the company is positioned for a weaker earnings result.

With this information, we can see why CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad is trading at a P/E lower than the market. It seems most investors are expecting to see limited future growth and are only willing to pay a reduced amount for the stock.

What We Can Learn From CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad's P/E?

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast growth being lower than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

We've identified 1 warning sign with CCK Consolidated Holdings Berhad, and understanding should be part of your investment process.

